Amputee couple raises toddler son: "He is the reason we keep moving forward"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCpDU_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.

And once he learned the details of their story, he decided everyone needed to find out about their family and realize that love can truly help you face anything and find happiness and a reason to go on.

What are the details?

"The happy way their eyes met; the warm gestures between them prompted me to capture that moment and to give the photos to them as a little surprise," Khuong shared with The Epoch Times about what made him notice the family in the park.

And he didn't just take pictures; the man wanted to find out more about their life. He listened to all the hardships they went through and was amazed at the way love kept them together and made them see the good side of things while raising their son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132E7c_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

"I felt the urge to share their story with the younger generation," he said.

After he posted the images on social media, thousands of comments came from people all over the world who resonated with the young family. Thirty million users worldwide were touched by the story that turned love into a reason to go on and the greatest resource to face anything.

Thu is from Bac Giang province and works as an accountant with a company located in Hanoi. As a little girl, she was involved in an accident while holding her sister and lost her right leg.

Bao, who is 29, is a freelance video editor and lost his left leg due to illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u848u_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

Even though both of them had to deal with many challenges, they always prided themselves on staying independent and not giving up.

Bao got Thu's attention due to his sporty nature as she came across his photo after a marathon.

She went to his social media profile and scrolled through other photos, and was touched when she saw he could skate on just one leg and was determined not to let his circumstances stop his dreams.

"I was drawn by his positivity and his smile and decided to make a move. He accepted my friend request; then we had some talks," Thu recalls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEBzO_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

The two of them set a time to go on a date, but they missed it a few times. In the end, when they finally met, they instantly knew they wanted to spend more time together.

A few months later, they got married, supported by their family and friends.

The couple was overjoyed when they found out they would be parents soon after the wedding. Unfortunately, Thu's pregnancy was quite difficult.

"My husband couldn't pick me up. He was worried and asked for help from the neighbors. Luckily, we were all safe," Thu said.

Tri, their son, was born healthy, and his parents were blissful despite the difficult circumstances they were in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWvoB_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

"We lost our jobs and didn't have any income. It was such a challenging time for both of us; if it wasn't for love and compassion, we would've easily argued with each other," Thu said.

The couple decided to focus on looking after each other, taking care of their son, doing exercise, reading, and constantly improving themselves.

"We tried our best to offer our son nutritious meals. We were satisfied with just anything," Thu shared.

That's how they built their approach to parenthood. They enjoyed every minute with Tri and realized that their lives were so much better after welcoming him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rf7yV_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

"Our son is a precious gift we were blessed with. He is the reason we keep moving forward and is our motivation to work hard and live a good life. He's our medicine and joy," the happy mom said.

Holding their son, feeding him, and putting him to bed was hard due to mobility issues, but both parents were resilient and always found a way to solve things for their family.

"As for us, we have to hop. However, doing so is dangerous, as we might fall," Thu explained.

It was also challenging to guide Tri to take his first steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AATrM_0gOTqhSv00
Photo credit: luuminhkhu0ng102/ Facebook

"We had to hop to guide him. We just couldn't keep up with him when he went fast, so he fell," Thu said.

Both are first-time parents, so they're still finding their way, but they feel confident about the future.

"We keep in our heart that we will create a good environment for him to grow. We won't pressure him or ask him to follow our wishes. We want him to know we are always on his side," Thu concluded about how much it means to stay upbeat and add positivity to your life each day.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/hes-our-joy-young-amputee-couple-share-their-journey-of-raising-toddler-son_4433084.html

https://www.facebook.com/LUU-MEDIA-110006700458090/

https://www.facebook.com/luuminhkhu0ng102

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# family# mom# dad# kids

Comments / 24

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
71587 followers

More from Amy Christie

Stockbridge, GA

Mom at 60: "Passing values and nurturing, not just giving birth"

While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Single mom of 3: "We're divorced, but I had kids with the right person"

Katie and her husband had similar views when it came to getting married, starting a family, and having one of them stay at home to look after the kids. So, once they became parents, they settled into the roles they had agreed on without any significant issues. Her husband went to work while Katie stayed home in San Francisco, California, and looked after the kids.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Couple hasn't argued in 30 years of marriage: "We give each other tough love and tender compassion"

Hannah and Blair Keeley have been married for three decades, and they still love each other just as they did in the beginning. The couple has managed to avoid arguments by constantly encouraging each other to become better people and amazing parents.

Read full story
18 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

Read full story
2 comments
Knoxville, TN

Widower lets kids camp by his bedside: "Being close to me made them feel safe"

After losing his wife, a widower decided to allow their three kids to set up camp around his bed so they could all feel better together. Two years later, the children still haven't left his bedside, and they all like to remember their mom's words and smiles.

Read full story
19 comments
Bryson City, NC

Couple touched by neighbors' kindness while settling into country living: "We all need each other"

Madison Mealy and her husband decided to move away from the city after starting their family. Once they had their baby, they just knew they wouldn't want to share wonderful memories in a city apartment.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Mom of 2 on coping: "I was so afraid of being like my mother"

Ani Anderson, who lives in New York City, still remembers what it was like growing up and seeing all her family look down on her mom. When she was a teenager, she vowed she wouldn't ever be in such a position, and that decision changed her life. Even though she did everything she thought would give her a guarantee of being happy, she wasn't satisfied.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Stepmom after second marriage: "I prefer life with kids and no hangovers"

Amber Copeland never suspected she would like to have a family until she found herself right in the middle of things. Her first marriage had plenty of parties but no kids in the mix, so she assumed that being a parent was not something she wanted.

Read full story
4 comments

Stay-at-home dad criticized for being unemployed: "I cherish the smiles, the songs"

Christopher Mannino decided to leave his job and stay home to look after his two kids. He and his wife made that choice after they realized they had no one they trusted to supervise their kids.

Read full story
33 comments
Key Biscayne, FL

Mom of 2 on losing dad and husband: "The three of us were fatherless"

A woman who lives in Key Biscayne, Florida, has always wanted someone she could call dad. Since she couldn't get along with her own dad, she kept hoping for a replacement; a stepdad, an uncle, or a mentor. Unfortunately, it never happened, and eventually, she gave up on her search for a father figure in her life.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

Maine coon cat changes owner's life: "He came to me at the right time; he's kind to everyone"

A gentle Maine coon cat has set out to prove to everyone that "gentle giants" exists even in the cat world. And his lion-like mane certainly gets him noticed wherever he goes. The majestic cat named Lotus has his home in Jamtland, Sweden. His owner, Lindstein, is in her 40s and has been working in the IT industry for a decade.

Read full story
44 comments

Single mom on having a baby: "It's tough to share parenting with someone else'

A single mother revealed what life is like when she's the only one looking after her daughter. She lives in New York, and her family isn't close by to pitch in if she ever needs help. There's no partner in the picture either, so she's had to learn everything from day one.

Read full story
24 comments

Cheetah hugs man: "She was curious, started to purr, and just liked me"

A photographer managed to capture a unique moment on camera. The way he bonded with a cheetah went beyond any expectations he had as he got a hug to remember. Purring and so much love was included too.

Read full story
127 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Foster mom about baby: "She's not mine, but my heart can't heal"

Summer Warner and her husband looked after a little girl from her very first days of life as foster parents. When she was reunited with her mom, they wished the best for her, but still, they couldn't help feeling she was their daughter, too. And they wished they could have adopted her.

Read full story
24 comments

Puppies come to nursing home: "All residents smiled the moment they came in"

The residents from Romford Grange Care, England, got a heartwarming surprise recently. They enjoyed a special visit from fluffy puppies who couldn't get enough hugs and cuddles. As the Pomeranians and the British bulldogs found their favorite people, all residents were beaming, relieved to be able to pet them and feel joyful again.

Read full story
35 comments

Mom, after wanting a baby for years: "I regret having my son"

Lola Stark spent several years of her marriage wanting to become a mom. She got upset, argued with her partner, and even doubted herself, but she always thought a baby would solve it all.

Read full story
375 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Daughter steps back from dad: "I spent my whole life running after his approval"

Sarah Gundle tried hard to please her father while she was growing up. Everything she did was meant to keep the connection with him. Unfortunately, there came a time when they just didn't see things the same way.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman on stepmom: "She raised me even though I kept trying to find my 'real' mom"

Having a stepmom was something a little girl never expected, and between the stress of losing her family as she knew it, moving into a new house, doing chores, and getting to know a different woman who looked after her, she was convinced she didn't like her.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy