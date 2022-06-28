Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

And once they became parents, they made up their minds to give them a better childhood than the one they had. They wish to give their sons the chance to appreciate being different and value everything that sets their family apart.

Laura and her wife encourage them to get involved in their community and feel confident about who they are while making their own choices.

"I didn't grow up in a home where my parents said, 'Boys can marry boys.' My mom never painted my brother's nails, even though she worked in a salon. We didn't go to pride celebrations. Mom and dad didn't say much of anything, really. However, when I came out, I knew my parents would still love me. It wasn't an easy road for me, but my parents did their best to keep up. My wife's never had to come out to her parents because they knew it already," Laura shared with Insider about her childhood and how her family reacted when they learned about her choices.

She had to overcome difficulties, and it took a while until she got to a point where she appreciated being different.

"As I entered this community, I've cultivated incredible friendships and a deep love for my queer bubble."

Laura feels lucky because her family loved her for who she was, but she still wonders what it would've been like growing up seeing more examples of what she went through on TV or from the adults she looked up to.

"Being able to blend my family has been a privilege I've never once taken for granted. I still wonder what my young life would've looked like with examples of queer experience in movies or in the real world."

Her wife, Sam, didn't have to explain anything to her family as her parents took her relationships as part of her defining her personality and choices for happiness.

"I never really had to come out. As a teen, I had a girl in my room. My mom walked in without knocking; when she saw us, she just closed the door. When she asked me about the girl the next day, it was in a normal way, not a coming-out conversation. Dad finally noticed when girls had been staying over for a while," Sam shared.

Having lived two very different childhoods, Laura and Sam knew they had to discuss how they would raise their kids once they became parents and made their home in New York City.

"We want our sons to have a different childhood from us. We want the queer community to be special for them but normal, too. We can read books together and answer questions; infusing their lives with the language of our experience and engaging with the community will help them avoid a future of shame surrounding their identity."

They both know adolescence is filled with challenges to fit in for all kids, and they want them to understand it's okay to be different from a young age.

"I want them to cherish the differences and value all their unique qualities and those of their neighbors from other cultures and ethnicities. I don't want them to guess how we feel about them or leave unanswered questions. We want to initiate conversations while they're young to ensure they grow up knowing they can talk to us about anything and feel free to embrace their own identity. They'll have the tools to be confident as they mature into adulthood. "

Sam and Laura are determined to help them learn about differences and similarities while letting them make their own path in life.

"It's a privilege to teach my sons they are part of a world where we can learn about and celebrate otherness; in our family, that begins with immersing them in queer culture whenever possible. We want to avoid future shame for them. My goal is not just to normalize their experience but also to remove the shame that may surround their identity. There are always people looking to exploit vulnerabilities. By raising our kids with knowledge about diverse experiences, we hope to add the confidence for them to be who they are and openly love their family and themselves," Laura added.

