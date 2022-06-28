Widower lets kids camp by his bedside: "Being close to me made them feel safe"

After losing his wife, a widower decided to allow their three kids to set up camp around his bed so they could all feel better together. Two years later, the children still haven't left his bedside, and they all like to remember their mom's words and smiles.

The widower felt it wouldn't be fair to make them go back to their rooms because, by his side, they feel confident that they're all a family and can look up to the future despite the loss they have been through.

What are the details?

Brandon Janous, 41, lives in Knoxville, Tennessee. He married Rachel in 2010, and they had two daughters and a son together. In March 2020, Rachel passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Her family said goodbye more than once during that time, but they never lost hope. They still value the chance to live those last moments close to her.

"She spent her last nights in the hospital; we thought we'd lost her many times, so there were many goodbyes. I'm glad I got to say goodbye; sometimes in life, we don't get that chance," Brandon shared with The Epoch Times.

Letting his children know their mom wouldn't come home with them was the hardest thing he ever had to do. Brandon refused to leave her side during those last few weeks, and, just a week before she passed away, he explained to his kids that when he came home, it would be because "Mommy had gone on."

"They'd seen Mommy that morning because they came to see her each day; they said their goodbyes; that night, when I came home, there wasn't a long discussion. They knew: Mommy had made it to Heaven, Mommy had beat cancer, Mommy was healed, and Daddy was home."

In the beginning, Brandon tried to let his kids share his bed, but they all lost sleep for a month. However, he didn't want to make them leave his side.

So, Brandon set up pallets on the floor, even if they have a house with four bedrooms.

"Being close to me made them feel safe; I get that because I felt the same being by Rach. I assumed they would eventually get tired of it and that their beds would feel like a much better place to sleep. But, two years into this, nothing has changed, and I'm okay with it."

He's convinced his kids will eventually leave his room, but he won't be the one telling them to do that.

"No one was going to make me leave the hospital or her side, and I'm not going to make them leave mine," he said.

Brandon and Rachel met in college and were together for ten years before getting married. They were shocked when they learned she had cancer, but they believed she could get better. And the first time, she did.

"In April 2019, we got a clean bill of health and put that season behind us. But it came back in August 2019 and took over her body," Brandon explained.

The parents agreed from the start that they wouldn't be whispering around their kids because they were "in this together as a family."

And when Rachel got worse, they didn't tell them she would get better because Brandon wanted the kids always to trust and rely on him.

"I lost my wife, not because I didn't love her enough; because love wasn't enough," Brandon wrote on social media.

"Imagine having to celebrate Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays, go to doctor's appointments, or have dinner each evening without your mom. I don't know what it's like not to have a mom; I can't imagine it; I'm 41, and I need mine daily," he added.

Looking back on his relationship with Rachel, Brandon regrets not having noticed all the little things she did for him and the kids. His advice to other people is to "be a noticer" and be grateful for what you have.

"No one regrets being kind; sometimes you'll be the only one doing a good thing in someone's day. Be that person. Rachel was that person; be like her," he concluded on the power of positive energy and staying true to affection and compassion.

