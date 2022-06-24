Cheetah hugs man: "She was curious, started to purr, and just liked me"

A photographer managed to capture a unique moment on camera. The way he bonded with a cheetah went beyond any expectations he had as he got a hug to remember. Purring and so much love was included too.

The cheetah felt he could be trusted and let him know right there and then.

What are the details?

The unique encounter took place in South Africa. Sasan‌ ‌Amir, who works as a filmmaker and photographer, was in a wildlife sanctuary trying to capture the atmosphere around him when something changed.

The man noticed someone was looking at him closely, according to The Epoch Times.

It was a cheetah who was intrigued by his presence there. The photographer was very cautious, not knowing what to expect. Even though he'd seen that particular cheetah interacting with visitors in his previous visits, he couldn't be sure why she was interested in getting closer on that day.

"I‌ ‌had‌ ‌already visited‌ ‌this‌ ‌sanctuary‌ ‌quite a‌ ‌few‌ ‌times‌ ‌and‌ ‌noticed‌ this‌ ‌cheetah‌ ‌was‌ ‌used‌ ‌to‌ ‌interactions‌ ‌with‌ ‌humans," Sasan said.

As the photographer waited, the cheetah made up her mind and came over to him. She rubbed his head against him and sat down very close to him.

"After‌ ‌a‌ ‌few minutes passed,‌ ‌the‌ ‌cheetah‌ ‌decided‌ ‌it was ok to‌ ‌come‌ ‌over‌ ‌to‌ ‌me‌ ‌as‌ ‌I‌ ‌was‌ ‌setting‌ ‌up‌ ‌my‌ ‌camera‌; ‌that ‌was‌ ‌unexpected.‌ So, I‌ ‌slowed‌ ‌down‌ ‌my‌ ‌movements‌ ‌, and‌ ‌then I stood‌ ‌up‌ ‌and‌ ‌looked‌ ‌directly at‌ ‌the‌ ‌cheetah‌ ‌to‌ ‌show‌ ‌that I‌ ‌was‌ ‌aware‌ ‌that‌ ‌she‌ ‌was‌ ‌coming‌ ‌towards‌ ‌me," Sasan recalls.

The cheetah fist acted cautiously, and then purring came.

"The‌ ‌cheetah‌ ‌was‌ ‌curious‌ ‌and‌ ‌came‌ ‌slowly‌ ‌closer‌ ‌and‌ ‌sniffed‌ ‌me‌ ‌at‌ ‌first,‌ ‌and‌ ‌then‌ ‌began‌ ‌to‌ ‌purr‌ ‌and‌ ‌rub‌ ‌her ‌head‌ ‌against‌ ‌me," the photographer added.

And it didn't stop there. Before he got time to realize what was taking place, the man got a hug he won't forget.

"Then I got hugged, just like that. It‌ ‌took‌ ‌a‌ ‌while ‌until I understood what‌ ‌a‌ ‌once-in-a-lifetime ‌moment‌ ‌that‌ ‌was. She was curious, started to purr, and just liked me," he concluded about the unique moment he will always treasure.

