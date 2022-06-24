Los Angeles, CA

Mom sends letter to daughter: "I don't want to love you anymore"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSLvH_0gL0dH3j00
Photo credit: Pexels

Christine, who lives in Los Angels, California, received an unexpected letter from her mom. It wasn't meant to congratulate her on getting her own place or to share in the joy of her beginning a new relationship.

The handwriting she knows so well told shocking things and brought back a rush of memories from the past. She hasn't received affection throughout her childhood, and she's used to pressure and a lot of tension every time she goes to see her mom.

What are the details?

"Since I'm gifted at translating my mother's language, I knew that getting a letter, instead of a kiss goodbye or a hug, was a sign I was in trouble; correspondence is when my mom is at her most blunt," Christine shared with Your Tango about the day when she got the letter.

She always wondered why her mom felt the need to give up old friends, acquaintances, or even family members.

"She didn't have a good reason and made it seem like letting things pass quietly wasn't one of her skills. She felt she must put it in writing. Most of her friends have passed away, so she doesn't have to end as many relationships as she once did, but that has not stopped her completely; it just slowed her down. I don't understand why she must announce when she isn't talking to someone. It seems so unnecessarily unkind. Why not let those relationships she isn't interested in slowly cease to be? She rarely picks up the phone anyway, and she should just stop answering it," the daughter said.

Unfortunately, her mom kept implying their relationship wasn't ok, and then she penned everything. The letter Christine got was long, and the words she used made her daughter feel unhappy.

"If my mother's finished with you, she wants you to know. I opened the envelope and then took the letter out. It was six pages at least. I glanced over the text and saw words like "disappointed," "behavior," and "finished." One of the things we argued about during my last visit was that I wouldn't give up my life in Los Angeles to move in with her and turn into her caregiver. She didn't give me much thought while I was growing up, so why should I have to take care of her?"

For a while, Christine had given the idea some thought, but her mother's words sealed the refusal when they met on her previous visit.

"I did consider it until she said, 'I've always depended on strangers during my life, so why shouldn't I when I'm gone?' It was a strange thing for anyone to say, especially someone with family members to help her," Christine recalls.

The two of them have different personalities, and they didn't really connect while doing their favorite activities while she was growing up. And her mom dislikes her being nice all the time.

"We have so little in common — she loves nature and walks but avoids having possessions. I enjoy pop culture and have lots of things. Beyond this, I'm not my mother's type of person; and she isn't mine. It annoys her I'm what she describes as 'nice.'"

Christine is bothered by the fact that she feels her own mom doesn't like her, but all her efforts haven't had any results so far.

"No matter how respectful and patient I try to be, we just don't get along. I don't have to read the letter carefully to know how she feels about me. I think she gradually forgets how to be kind, tolerant, and loving."

The daughter didn't have the heart to read all the details in the letter, but one sentence stood out to her from all the lines, "I want to discontinue our relationship."

Shocked and not quite knowing how to react, she'll let things be for a while. Christine is at a loss on how to respond to such a letter, but she knows there's no way they can become close or affectionate, no matter how much she wants it.

"I'm going to do what she should when she wants to end a friendship: ignore it and hope she'll forget about it. I'm lucky I'm not a child dependent on their mother, and I have other women in my life for when I need guidance or love."

The lack of compassion and care in those sentences had an impact on Christine, and the letter just seals the way she's always felt her mom didn't really hold much affection or genuine interest in her life.

"This was my first 'I don't want to love you anymore' letter. I doubt I'll ever pull it out when I need memories to comfort me. I want to forget I received this letter, but getting rid of it won't take away the feeling of receiving it in the first place."

Despite the hurtful words she read in the letter from her mom, Christine doesn't plan to isolate herself from her. She won't go visiting, but she will try to talk over the phone with her.

"I won't visit my mother any time soon, but I'll still call her occasionally. She likes talking about herself, so getting her to share her life stories is a way to avoid negativity and stay in touch. She's my closest relative, and I'm not quite ready to have her gone from my life. I could change our status from mother and daughter to something like a daughter and an emotionally distant relative and keep some connection," she concluded about the confusing relationship that she wished could have been filled with love and wonderful memories.

Sources:

https://www.yourtango.com/family/my-own-mom-sent-me-breakup-letter

https://twitter.com/YourTango

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# los angeles# california# mom# kids# love

Comments / 191

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
71521 followers

More from Amy Christie

Los Angeles, CA

Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

Read full story
3 comments

Amputee couple raises toddler son: "He is the reason we keep moving forward"

Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

Read full story
Knoxville, TN

Widower lets kids camp by his bedside: "Being close to me made them feel safe"

After losing his wife, a widower decided to allow their three kids to set up camp around his bed so they could all feel better together. Two years later, the children still haven't left his bedside, and they all like to remember their mom's words and smiles.

Read full story
16 comments
Bryson City, NC

Couple touched by neighbors' kindness while settling into country living: "We all need each other"

Madison Mealy and her husband decided to move away from the city after starting their family. Once they had their baby, they just knew they wouldn't want to share wonderful memories in a city apartment.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Mom of 2 on coping: "I was so afraid of being like my mother"

Ani Anderson, who lives in New York City, still remembers what it was like growing up and seeing all her family look down on her mom. When she was a teenager, she vowed she wouldn't ever be in such a position, and that decision changed her life. Even though she did everything she thought would give her a guarantee of being happy, she wasn't satisfied.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Stepmom after second marriage: "I prefer life with kids and no hangovers"

Amber Copeland never suspected she would like to have a family until she found herself right in the middle of things. Her first marriage had plenty of parties but no kids in the mix, so she assumed that being a parent was not something she wanted.

Read full story
3 comments

Stay-at-home dad criticized for being unemployed: "I cherish the smiles, the songs"

Christopher Mannino decided to leave his job and stay home to look after his two kids. He and his wife made that choice after they realized they had no one they trusted to supervise their kids.

Read full story
32 comments
Key Biscayne, FL

Mom of 2 on losing dad and husband: "The three of us were fatherless"

A woman who lives in Key Biscayne, Florida, has always wanted someone she could call dad. Since she couldn't get along with her own dad, she kept hoping for a replacement; a stepdad, an uncle, or a mentor. Unfortunately, it never happened, and eventually, she gave up on her search for a father figure in her life.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

Maine coon cat changes owner's life: "He came to me at the right time; he's kind to everyone"

A gentle Maine coon cat has set out to prove to everyone that "gentle giants" exists even in the cat world. And his lion-like mane certainly gets him noticed wherever he goes. The majestic cat named Lotus has his home in Jamtland, Sweden. His owner, Lindstein, is in her 40s and has been working in the IT industry for a decade.

Read full story
44 comments

Single mom on having a baby: "It's tough to share parenting with someone else'

A single mother revealed what life is like when she's the only one looking after her daughter. She lives in New York, and her family isn't close by to pitch in if she ever needs help. There's no partner in the picture either, so she's had to learn everything from day one.

Read full story
21 comments

Cheetah hugs man: "She was curious, started to purr, and just liked me"

A photographer managed to capture a unique moment on camera. The way he bonded with a cheetah went beyond any expectations he had as he got a hug to remember. Purring and so much love was included too.

Read full story
123 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Foster mom about baby: "She's not mine, but my heart can't heal"

Summer Warner and her husband looked after a little girl from her very first days of life as foster parents. When she was reunited with her mom, they wished the best for her, but still, they couldn't help feeling she was their daughter, too. And they wished they could have adopted her.

Read full story
24 comments

Puppies come to nursing home: "All residents smiled the moment they came in"

The residents from Romford Grange Care, England, got a heartwarming surprise recently. They enjoyed a special visit from fluffy puppies who couldn't get enough hugs and cuddles. As the Pomeranians and the British bulldogs found their favorite people, all residents were beaming, relieved to be able to pet them and feel joyful again.

Read full story
35 comments

Mom, after wanting a baby for years: "I regret having my son"

Lola Stark spent several years of her marriage wanting to become a mom. She got upset, argued with her partner, and even doubted herself, but she always thought a baby would solve it all.

Read full story
373 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Daughter steps back from dad: "I spent my whole life running after his approval"

Sarah Gundle tried hard to please her father while she was growing up. Everything she did was meant to keep the connection with him. Unfortunately, there came a time when they just didn't see things the same way.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman on stepmom: "She raised me even though I kept trying to find my 'real' mom"

Having a stepmom was something a little girl never expected, and between the stress of losing her family as she knew it, moving into a new house, doing chores, and getting to know a different woman who looked after her, she was convinced she didn't like her.

Read full story
30 comments
Blaine, TN

City girl tries farm life; donkey keeps laughing: "Dexter made fun of our guest"

A woman invited her friend over to her farm. Since her friend had always lived in the city, she wasn't sure what to wear. So, on her first day there, she got plenty of mud while going out in her favorite outfit for a walk.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Mom of four girls: "I'm tired of people pitying my husband"

Sarah Martinez Shaw is a mom of four girls, including twins. As she grew up, she also had six sisters, so she's used to having lots of girls around. She loves her family and can't help smiling every time she's close to her husband and her kids, knowing it will take hard work and commitment to have a blooming family.

Read full story
46 comments
Dallas, TX

Cyclists help dog on concrete bridge: "She understood and thanked us"

A group of cyclists stopped to see what was going on when they saw a concerned passerby waving at them. They paused their morning ride and went closer. It turned out a dog needed their help after getting stuck on the concrete bridge support, 20 feet above the ground.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy