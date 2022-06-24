Phoenix, AZ

Foster mom about baby: "She's not mine, but my heart can't heal"

Amy Christie

Photo credit: Pexels

Summer Warner and her husband looked after a little girl from her very first days of life as foster parents. When she was reunited with her mom, they wished the best for her, but still, they couldn't help feeling she was their daughter, too. And they wished they could have adopted her.

Even now, they have her toys in the room that used to be hers and keep all the colorful drawings she made throughout the house.

The couple feels like they went over a boundary and got so attached that it can't be undone. And this makes them question whether they want to have kids. They would also like to avoid misconceptions and negative comments or be seen as something they're not just because they offered her foster care.

Looking after the baby meant a significant change to their lifestyle, and somehow they couldn't find their way back to a comfortable, carefree schedule. They miss the worries, the laughter, and the fun times.

What are the details?

"My little foster daughter loves crayons. She loves to wander around the house and then leave her mark on non-paper items. One day, she happily scribbled on my laptop. I was going to wipe it off, but I think I will leave it instead. It serves as a memory and a reminder that she did live here with us, and it wasn't a dream," Summer shared with Your Tango about what it felt like to foster the baby.

From the moment she and her husband took her home in Phoenix, Arizona, their lives changed permanently.

"Try to imagine the late-night feedings and the time off from work. Imagine the family that was created. Maybe, if you can picture it, you won't say things like, 'She was so lucky to have you,' or 'You gave her a good start,'" Summer added.

She also pointed out that she and her husband are often targeted with negative words that make it very hard for them to stay upbeat about life. The way people see foster parents and the attachments and bonds created make a difference to her.

"Maybe you won't make hurtful comments about giving us your kids or won't tell us 'there's another little girl out there who needs you.' As my spouse put it: 'I believe there is. But, it doesn't replace this one.'"

Last week, they had to give up on their foster daughter as she was reunited with her mom, and the impact has been difficult to bear.

"Our foster daughter was reunified last week. People say they couldn't ever foster because they'd 'get too attached.' Or, they tell us that we're amazing for caring for a child. There isn't a lot of in-between. Foster care is either damaging or wrapped up in goodness. The truth is every situation is unique. Every state, every region, every city is unique."

Summer is still getting over the shock of having an empty house and keeps expecting to see the little girl showing up in one corner or playing with her toys.

"It still doesn't feel real; I'm alone in the house without her. It's raining outside, and I'm not responsible for ensuring she's had enough milk today, vegetables, or sleep. Is that why my heart made me reach for my phone earlier to text her mother? Is it because my body doesn't know or understand that I can't protect this baby anymore?"

Crying happens often, and the tears show up when Summer least expects it. She knows she and her husband are lucky because they can stay in touch with the baby's family, but they realize they're overstepping boundaries and that things can't ever go back to the way they were.

"Honestly, we're lucky because we built a relationship with the family. They've let us see her frequently since she left. We've been able to show loyalty in times of distress. I worry that I've been too loving and easily overstepped my boundaries. I want to hug and care for people, family, and all. Boundaries are challenging when you raise a child, and that child is gone. I'm glad she's had a slow transition; we're still in her life. But I worry about how she must feel to no longer be in the place she called home every day," Summer said.

She keeps thinking about storytime, their funny songs, and whether the baby misses the schedule they had together.

"I wonder if she misses her crib, the stories we read, or the songs I'd sing. I wonder if she misses her routine. She came here yesterday; I still haven't cleaned up the toys strewn about her bedroom. I feel completely devastated. I lost this child. She isn't mine anymore."

Fostering the little girl was a family commitment, and Summer's mother also took on a grandmother's role for a while. She would still love to babysit, but Summer feels that it would be asking too much from the baby's mom.

"My mom wanted to babysit our foster daughter today. I tried hard to help her understand that I couldn't force her mom to let us watch her. I don't want to pressure her. My mom was disappointed, which sometimes makes me upset, too. What about us? What are we? We lost our daughter. And, yes, for that time, she was our daughter."

Summer and her husband needed support as they struggled to accept this change in their circumstance. Surprisingly, they didn't find comfort in their best friends or family members. Instead, the people they could truly rely on were acquaintances or other foster parents.

"The people who offered support the most have been acquaintances or other foster parents. I won't ever forget those people and their kind words, and I don't think I've properly thanked them; I don't know if I can," Summer added.

As each day goes by, Summer finds herself thinking about all the little things she's missing out on but still; she doesn't regret the love and care she and her husband gave to the little girl. They were there when she needed them.

"I keep thinking about how much I want to see her right now, singing into the toy microphone I got her. I keep wondering when I'll see her; if I'll get to take her to preschool this week. I dread the holidays because she won't be with us to enjoy them. There are so many more things. There is laughter in my dreams and scribbles on my laptop. She's not mine, but my heart can't heal."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# phoenix# arizona# mom# kids# love

