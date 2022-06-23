Puppies come to nursing home: "All residents smiled the moment they came in"

The residents from Romford Grange Care, England, got a heartwarming surprise recently.

They enjoyed a special visit from fluffy puppies who couldn't get enough hugs and cuddles. As the Pomeranians and the British bulldogs found their favorite people, all residents were beaming, relieved to be able to pet them and feel joyful again.

The puppies turned their whole day around, and many of the seniors felt like "they came back to life" with the endearing visit.

What are the details?

The group of residents who received the visit was amazed by what took place just a few days ago. The tiny puppies were brought by a business owner who wanted to put a smile on their face.

The seniors took turns stroking and cuddling the puppies, and they all had a furry hug in return.

Larry Cooley, who owns The Bully Ranch, made this happens, and this activity is part of the "Ranch to you" project, according to Good News Network.

Larry got involved personally in organizing this project because he was sure the trip would raise the residents' spirits and make them feel there was a way to be happy despite the restrictions in the last few years.

"My grandad and my nan raised me; I grew up in the East End of London. I've always had the highest respect for the elderly; always helped out carrying bags and doing what I could to contribute," Larry said.

He also relied on the puppies to cheer up the residents because their presence couldn't help getting smiles and encouraging hugs.

"Dogs and especially puppies have amazing benefits such as lowering anxiety, helping with depression, and stress, conquering loneliness, and even reducing distress," he explained.

And making sure loneliness wouldn't trouble the residents was a major goal after having to deal with restrictions. The elderly were deeply affected, as they hadn't got the chance to see their loved ones often and missed their families.

"It was so hard not to notice the elderly were affected, with no visits from family and friends. The residents in this care home had a rough two years, but last week when they found out we were coming to visit, they got very excited and kept asking after us," Larry recalls.

And the puppies certainly made an entrance, with everyone brightening up on spotting them. From there, it was a matter of seconds until each puppy found someone to give him loving hugs.

"All residents smiled the moment they came in. It was just amazing to see. This made a change like no other. The whole atmosphere was different. You could feel the joy and excitement. Even those who couldn't speak welcomed the puppies and felt comforted by their tiny paws," one of the nurses working for the facility shared.

"I hope we're able to come back soon. Their happiness brings me lovely memories of my grandparents. I want to add to their delight and show them the years that passed with no visits are about to end," Larry concluded.

