Mom, after wanting a baby for years: "I regret having my son"

Lola Stark spent several years of her marriage wanting to become a mom. She got upset, argued with her partner, and even doubted herself, but she always thought a baby would solve it all.

Unfortunately, when it finally happened, she realized that she regretted having a child even if she cared about her son.

What are the details?

Lola got married when she was 26, and it wasn't long after it that she started thinking about becoming a mom.

"I was 26 years old, and many of my high school friends had toddlers already. I was way behind in my mind. Every show or movie I grew up watching showed me the family values that would be the motivation for how to manage life: marriage, babies, home, drinking tea on my porch while watching my kids play in the yard in the summer," she shared with Your Tango about the comparisons she made and how a baby became the symbol of everything she hadn't achieved yet.

She and her husband argued a lot about this since they didn't agree on the right time to start a family.

"I begged my husband for a baby. I cried, and I even left the house one time. He felt we weren't financially ready to bring another life into this world. In retrospect, he was right. But I couldn't see anything else but that."

At the time, the couple lived in an attic apartment in New York City. Their kitchen shared part of the living room, and they often woke up scared after bumping into the deep slope from the bedroom's roof.

"My husband pointed out that our home was not a place to start a family. When we finally moved into a spacious apartment, a one-bedroom, my husband gave in and said we could have a baby. Before he finished the sentence, I downloaded apps on my phone and looked at baby registries."

Even though she was keen on being a mom, Lola realizes now it was more about being able to post what other people had on their social media accounts and to feel that her life was on a level with theirs. She didn't really pause to think about the change a baby would bring into her life.

"If I'm honest, this need for a baby was entirely superficial. I wanted to post pictures on social media and dress my child in gorgeous dresses or fancy little suits. Why? Because that's what I imagined was the next step in life. I felt the drive to be normal and follow in everyone else's footsteps. I never considered that maybe having a baby wasn't for me," Lola said.

After months of constant disappointment, Lola started thinking that maybe they couldn't be parents, but that's when it happened.

"I love my son, and he's my world. It's been six years since I became a mom, but there is much more to it."

Unfortunately, despite her connection with her son, Lola isn't sure having a baby is the right choice for her.

"I've always been a selfish person, and I love sleep. I like going to the city and seeing Broadway shows. I enjoy spending money on myself. I love writing whenever I want, without ensuring my son is happily playing with his little trucks first. And did I mention I love sleep? I regret having my son. I have lost years of life to a child I wanted for the wrong reasons," Lola shared.

She can't seem to be able to find the bright side of things, and faith is not something she turns to for guidance.

"People say every child is a blessing, and that's great if you believe in God. But I don't. I believe I messed up my life by wanting to fit in with what I thought was the right way to do life. I was a follower. At 35 years old, and despite my baby regrets, I still think about what other people would post before I do something. It's unhealthy, but I'm trying to learn to follow my heart, not my social media feed and live how it's best for me. I tell myself daily that I have an adorable kid I love dearly. And if that's the worst thing in my life, I'm not doing as bad as I thought," the mom concluded.

