Blaine, TN

City girl tries farm life; donkey keeps laughing: "Dexter made fun of our guest"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7SCB_0gIcYf8600
Photo credit: lucyyvandergriff/ TikTok

A woman invited her friend over to her farm. Since her friend had always lived in the city, she wasn't sure what to wear. So, on her first day there, she got plenty of mud while going out in her favorite outfit for a walk.

She wasn't prepared with sturdy boots that could keep her from sinking in the mud, and going inside a shed turned out to be the most complicated thing she had ever done. And all the while, someone else was laughing. Donkey Dexter joined the party and came to see how the newcomer was doing. His reaction says it all, even though his owner does want to work on improving his manners.

What are the details?

Lucy Vandergriff posted the visit from her friend at Holberts Farm located in Blaine, Tennessee.

The video got hundreds of reactions precisely because it shows the contrast between city life and the country, but more than anything, there was someone else who changed things completely.

The video was captioned "city girl meets farm life," according to Sunnyskyz.

In the beginning, the friend can be seen trying to cross the yard, wearing an all-red outfit and grey sneakers. She meets some rough patches but makes it to the shed door without losing balance.

Once inside, things get more complicated. She had to hold on to the door and walk close to the walls to avoid the worst part of the mud, but it got so deep that she was unsure where to step.

While Lucy's friend keeps trying to find a way to walk without smearing her outfit with mud, a different noise can be heard. The two women looked back outside, and they spotted Dexter, the farm's donkey.

He was looking in, too, probably curious to see who the visitor was. Unsatisfied with the woman's progress in the mud, the donkey keeps on laughing, and that makes the two friends start giggling too. Dexter didn't much appreciate the mud struggle and started to have fun as he watched.

His laughter added to the fun, even though the women do think he should be a bit more forgiving.

"We're going to have to teach him some manners. Dexter made fun of our guest," Lucy wrote about Dexter's reaction.

How did people take it?

Not only the mud difficulties but also Dexter coming round the corner made thousands of people drop a comment on the video. Many of them couldn't stop laughing, and they generally agreed with the donkey.

"He made sure you both knew what he was laughing at. He knew she was from the city," one commenter wrote after watching the footage.

"He was definitely laughing at you," was another reaction.

"Yeah, if I had shoes that looked new like that, I'd be the same way. You need some boots for that."

"He saw the sneakers and knew."

"When you know the exact spots in the hallway to step at 2 a.m., so it doesn't creak," was another take on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsS7T_0gIcYf8600
Photo credit: lucyyvandergriff/ TikTok

"At least she tried. The laugh is awesome, and then he looks around the corner."

"I'm crying from laughing, but I'm also her. You should have told her to wear some boots."

"The donkey came in perfectly. I've seen enough donkeys videos to know they have a great sense of humor."

"The donkey is having so much fun. He really laughed like no one was watching."

"Even the donkey laughed; he thought, man, this girl doesn't know what she is in for."

"That donkey got me laughing out loud with you. You don't tiptoe mud."

"The donkey is coming over to laugh at her too."

"The donkey really went and laughed and made sure you guys knew that he did," a comment concluded about the visit topped up by Dexter's reaction that brought smiles and quite a bit of laughter to many people.


