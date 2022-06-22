Woman on stepmom: "She raised me even though I kept trying to find my 'real' mom"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZG291_0gIbJAM900
Photo credit: Pexels

Having a stepmom was something a little girl never expected, and between the stress of losing her family as she knew it, moving into a new house, doing chores, and getting to know a different woman who looked after her, she was convinced she didn't like her.

As the years passed, Mia Hayes started to appreciate the love she always received from her stepmom, her support in difficult times, and how delighted she was to be a grandmother.

In the end, Mia understood Gail had come as a blessing in her life and kept loving her despite all her struggles and attempts to push her away.

What are the details?

"When I was six, dad asked me what I wanted for my birthday. 'A house of our own.' Even if I loved living with my grandfather and my single dad, I dreamed of a two-story house with a big porch and a gabled roof. My mom wasn't in the picture anymore, as my dad had full custody of my sister and me, and I think I believed having a home of our own meant we could all move on from my parent's divorce," Mia shared with Your Tango about her childhood and her dreams back then.

Eventually, her dad gave her the surprise she had been hoping for, and Mia and her sister had their own bedrooms and lived in a two-story townhome. She particularly likes to remember watching her dad cooking in the kitchen after finishing his shifts at work.

All seemed well until someone new appeared.

"Sometime after that, dad introduced me to Gail, his friend, who had a daughter a year younger than me. This woman suddenly came to our house all the time, cooking in our kitchen and bringing her daughter with her. I was not amused. Then one day, he told us that he and Gail had gotten married. This woman, whom I barely knew, was about to move into the house my dad bought me, and she would be bringing her daughter with her," Mia recalls.

She couldn't see the bigger picture yet and felt the woman was an intruder in their family.

"During the next few years, I struggled to understand who my mother was. I was told to call Gail 'mom.' My own mother had moved away, leaving my sister and me behind. But Gail didn't feel like my mom. She made me do chores, cooked for our family, took my dad's attention away from me, and became my boss," Mia said.

As a teenager, Mia learned useful things from Gail even though she still couldn't bring herself to like her stepmom.

"Gail bought me homecoming dresses; she celebrated when I made the cheerleading squad and always made sure we had a tasty dinner as a family. She worked full-time while raising three girls," she shared.

Unfortunately, all of Gail's efforts didn't have a positive effect, and Mia decided to move closer to her mother.

"I moved away to California in hopes of developing a relationship with my 'real mom.' That didn't go well, and I found myself floating into adulthood without a woman to guide me since I refused to have anything to do with Gail."

Mia got married at 22, and Gail and her dad came to San Franciso to celebrate the occasion. Even her husband encouraged Mia to be nicer to her stepmom.

"Gail and dad came to San Francisco to celebrate with us; my husband encouraged me to be nice to her. He felt it was essential, so he surprised me with a trip to spend Christmas with Gail and dad. We came back the following Christmas and the next one. That year, as I couldn't stop eating mandarin oranges, Gail asked me if I was pregnant."

When she saw she couldn't stop eating oranges, Mia decided to take a pregnancy test and then three. She bought a few more, and all were positive.

"I burst into tears. My careful plan of having a career was derailing. James was just in his first year of law school, and we had little money. My pregnancy devastated me. But Gail and Dad were overjoyed. She called me regularly to check on me, and when Ryan was born, she and Dad came to San Francisco to meet him. She beamed as she held him, and my heart softened," Mia said.

That's when she started changing her opinion about Gail.

"I began to see Gail differently. Not as a stepmother who had doled out punishments, but as a woman who became a mother to three little girls at 26. I realized she balanced mothering us while working full-time and running a home. The chores I despised prepared me to run my home and tend to my family. She had attended my cheerleading competitions with pride. There was always a nice meal to celebrate when I got good grades. Despite having a surly daughter, she'd done her best with what she had. She raised me even though I kept trying to find my 'real' mom."

As Mia became a mother of three, Gail was still the one she relied on, and her sons called her grandma from the beginning.

"Ma, as I now call Gail, has been to every graduation, sends cards to my boys for holidays, welcomes us into her house every summer, and visits often. My sons love spending time with their grandparents, where they get spoiled on cooking and love. When James and I bought our first home, Ma and Dad drove 12 hours to help us clean the kitchen and rebuild it in just a week. She hung wallpaper in the powder room and cooked all meals for us. Over that week, our house became a home," Mia concluded about the way her relationship with her stepmother changed until it turned into a blessing for life.

Sources:

https://www.yourtango.com/family/how-evil-step-mother-became-one-my-favorite-people

https://twitter.com/YourTango

Amy Christie

