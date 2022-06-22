Mom of four girls: "I'm tired of people pitying my husband"

Sarah Martinez Shaw is a mom of four girls, including twins. As she grew up, she also had six sisters, so she's used to having lots of girls around. She loves her family and can't help smiling every time she's close to her husband and her kids, knowing it will take hard work and commitment to have a blooming family.

However, she does get upset when she hears negative comments, particularly those feeling sorry for her husband.

What are the details?

"I had six younger sisters while growing up. I heard people express pity for my dad and my brother many times. Never mind that my dad, just like my husband, could not have been happier to have so many daughters," Sarah, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, shared with Insider about what it feels like to grow up in a house with a girls majority.

The way people reacted back then affected her because she didn't think it was fair to say those things when in fact, all her family was happy with things just the way they were.

"And I'd already heard comments about my little girls even when there were only two of them. People have all types of ideas about what it's like to raise little girls," the mom added.

She thinks it would be more useful to realize that many of the differences in the way kids are brought up have more to do with parents' ideas than any choice the little ones may have.

"I think we must ask ourselves how many of these differences are because of natural inclinations and how many choices we make before our kids can express themselves. From the beginning, we often choose the toys they play with, the colors they wear, and the length of their hair," Sarah explained.

The woman lets her girls play creatively and doesn't mind when faces or dresses end up muddy as long as the kids have fun in their little quests.

"My girls look at bugs and collect rocks using magnifying glasses while dressed in princess costumes. They all have dirty little hands and feet that turn the bathwater brown," she added.

Sarah is convinced that every child has a unique personality and that the way parenting is experienced by couples or single parents should make people come closer instead of creating isolation or criticism.

"Our children are all uniquely themselves. Yet the experience of parenting — the exhaustion, the mess, the joy, the fun, the worries, the love we give and receive — is something we all have in common. We're not so different, and neither are our kids," Sarah said.

As she and her husband were leaving with their twin daughters, they chatted with the nurses who were helping them get them to the car, and they asked about their other kids. And that started a new line of unwelcome comments.

"I chatted with the nurse, and she asked about my other children, and I said I had two other daughters. She responded with a laugh, warned about a house full of divas, expressed pity for my husband, and asked whether we would try again to give dad a boy," Sarah recalls.

"I don't remember what I answered other than an involuntary scoff at the thought of having another baby when I hadn't even taken the last two home yet. Her comments were a shock, due to the timing, but not a surprise," the mom concluded, hoping that in time, perceptions about kids could change and that people can smile and celebrate new life no matter if it's a girl or a boy.

The very fact of welcoming a child into a family is a reason to rejoice, and there's no place for pity or for counting how many boys or girls the parents already have.

