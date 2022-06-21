Dallas, TX

Cyclists help dog on concrete bridge: "She understood and thanked us"

Amy Christie

Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

A group of cyclists stopped to see what was going on when they saw a concerned passerby waving at them. They paused their morning ride and went closer. It turned out a dog needed their help after getting stuck on the concrete bridge support, 20 feet above the ground.

What are the details?

Abbey Robinson, 45, was on a spontaneous ride with six cyclists starting from her hometown to Dallas. It was early morning when the group noticed a passerby making signs for them to stop.

"At 10:30 a.m., we were riding on Trinity Boulevard in an industrial part, and a woman had stopped a car on the opposite side of the road. She was pointing to the bridge, saying there was a dog stuck and couldn't get down," Abbey shared with The Epoch Times about what took place that day.

In the beginning, the group couldn't see the dog, but then Abbey dismounted her bike and started walking slowly on the bridge, peering cautiously. She finally managed to spot a dog's face "looking up" from under the concrete. Surprised to see the dog sitting in that place, Abbey dropped her sunglasses on the beam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBfM0_0gHLdV8j00
Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

She couldn't be sure how the dog was feeling from above, but she thought she must be thirsty.

"It was upper-90s that morning already. I poured some water from my bottle onto the beam; the look on her face was just despair. She was quiet and still and would shift her eyes toward us without moving her body," Abbey recalls.

Seeing the dog in distress, the group started thinking about how they could help her. They brainstormed for ideas on what to do since they realized the dog couldn't possibly get up or down by herself. She was also very scared and shaken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Gut0_0gHLdV8j00
Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

That's when one of the riders, Chris Williamson, got the idea to hail a van. Once they stopped it, they saw a ladder in the back and asked the driver if they might borrow it.

Using the ladder and not hesitating even one second, Chris went down on the beam and began gaining the dog's trust.

"He didn't want to scare her even more, so he took his time just sitting next to her, talking to her. He also laid down next to her without his helmet to show her he was a friend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4PLC_0gHLdV8j00
Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

Once they bonded and the dog felt more comfortable having him around, it was time to act.

"When he felt she trusted him enough, he picked the dog up and held her over his head so we could reach her and cradle her to safety. Then, we lowered the ladder, and he climbed back up to the road," Abbey said.

The dog was hungry and thirsty but "generally okay," Abbey said, adding that it appeared she had recently had puppies. She relaxed once she felt she was being lifted back to a safe place and didn't want to leave Chris's side after that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfsRz_0gHLdV8j00
Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

"She understood and thanked us. And she knew he was the one who risked most, so she was appreciative," Abbey said.

The cyclists felt uncomfortable about sending the dog to a shelter, knowing most of them were overfilled, so they called a group who sent a foster to get her.

After that, the cyclists got some snacks from a nearby convenience store and sat in the shade to wait.

"Our intake is currently closed due to a need for foster support, but how could we say no in this situation?" the rescue group posted on social media.

The group also decided to call the dog Mo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wstk_0gHLdV8j00
Photo credit: savinghopetx/ Facebook

"They have changed the world a little bit today."

Abbey, who works as a maternal healthcare specialist and has 20 years of experience, is convinced that helping Mo was "just the right thing to do." The cyclists are grateful for the support they received that day, and they say Mo is feeling great as they all went to pay her a visit.

"She's been vetted, she's still with her foster mom, and she's made lots of dog friends to play with; she'll be available for adoption soon," Abbey said.

Abbey started cycling as she tried to find a way to work out again after surgery.

"I fell in love with cycling, just like a kid."

She also asks other people to make space and help groups like hers.

"Be nice to cyclists! Just give us a little room when we're on the road; it only takes a couple of minutes to be kind."

