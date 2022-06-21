Los Angeles, CA

Man's letter to himself inspires couples: "Becoming a dad starved my ego but fed my soul"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1ce0_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

Ted Gonder, who is from Los Angeles, California, is doing his best to support his wife and three kids, and, at the same time, he works hard to improve the way men are seen and encourage couples to talk more about their roles.

The man wrote a letter to himself at 24, when he was childless and had no major responsibilities, and his words have become a source of guidance to thousands of couples around the world. His post was translated into more than 100 languages, and the message keeps on resonating with people everywhere.

What are the details?

Gonder penned the letter at 29 when he had just become a dad for the third time. He revealed that he wrote it as a way to process his own emotions. Three years after the moment when he wrote the touching letter to himself, Gonder shared that the reactions he got were "humbling and heartwarming."

Some people thanked him for helping to start role-focused conversations between spouses. Others were shocked at the very idea of becoming a parent in their 20s, but Gonder responded that "being a young parent is awesome!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzC1A_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

"Wifey carried the baby in her belly for nine months; you carry the baby on your belly for nine months every chance you get," was one of the first admonitions he gave himself, according to The Epoch Times.

"Change diapers every time you can from diaper #1 onward. You will get over the grossness fast. When all your wife's friends complain about how absent and unsupportive their husbands are, your wife will be bragging about you," he added.

Gonder also highlighted how much it matters to remind mothers they are beautiful and appreciate what they've been through to create a family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKJoe_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

"Tell her she is beautiful. Remind her she is wonderful. She gained 20 kilograms (44 pounds) to give you a child that will be a gift to treasure all your life," he added.

Gonder also feels that husbands need to be able to handle changes after their family grows and to be understanding when their wives react under stress or pressure.

"Take the heat. She won't seem like herself; sometimes she'll say things she wouldn't say if she didn't feel like she was hungover, caffeinated," he wrote.

Gonder grew up as an only child and didn't intend to have kids until he met Franziska, "falling in love and seeing what an amazing mom she'd be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEzbC_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

He's now working on growing his software company while co-parenting his three kids with his wife, who works as a leadership coach for couples and tech professionals.

They're raising their family together and made the decision to work mostly from home until each child gets a bit older. That meant career changes and sacrifices, but both think it was worth it.

"When my wife is able to think creatively, the result is beautiful for everyone in our family. So outside of my job and co-parenting our three kids, I see my role as tackling and blocking anything in our life that might prevent my wife from living her truest, most free, creative version of herself," Gonder said.

A typical workday for Gonder includes helping out with the dishes, doing the laundry, and managing family expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L41hF_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

"Before becoming a parent, I worked 80–100 hours a week building companies. I had my 5 a.m. morning routine with meditation, reading, weights, and writing. I had professional outings almost every evening. The hardest part of being a dad was how all of a sudden, I went from having control over my schedule to having to design my life around another person. I became more grounded, empathetic, calm, caring, and clearheaded after becoming a parent," Gonder shared.

He feels certain that he's changed since he became a dad.

"Becoming a dad starved my ego but fed my soul," Gonder said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRqNx_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

With his wife and kids, Gonder made wonderful memories, such as picnics, forest walks, naps together, family movie nights, seeing his kids face their fears, swimming, and fun workouts with the whole family tuning in to loud music.

When it comes to school, both parents feel that "the purpose of education is to help kids discover their inner element and outer interests."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4W2P_0gHKp5EV00
Photo credit: tedgonder/ Instagram

"We hope our sons become loving, kind, emotionally courageous men who strive to help others, wear their hearts on their sleeves, and lead by example. We hope they can develop all the skills they need to be self-reliant, so they aren't ever a burden to others," the happy dad concluded.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/dads-letter-to-his-childless-self-inspires-gender-role-talks-between-couples_4350735.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/tedgonder/

