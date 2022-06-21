Mother of 2 on staying at home: "Being a mom pushed me far from my career; I depend on someone else financially"

It's been almost four years since Laura Donovan had a full-time job. Even though she didn't plan to be a stay-at-home mom, things happened in a way that left her no alternative. She feels that her daily work for her family is undervalued.

Lately, Laura's been trying to get hired, but the constant rejections she gets during interviews are making her doubt herself. She would like to have women's work as moms recognized as well because it's hard, challenging, and you never get a break while making sure your family is doing ok.

What are the details?

"I was a web producer for a movie series that got canceled before I gave birth to my son; there was no job to return to after maternity leave. That's how I became a stay-at-home mom without intending to," Laura shared with Insider about how her parenting journey began.

"Before working in the TV industry, I had a fulfilling career in online writing. Some people called my job loss a 'blessing in disguise.' Still, the isolation, repetitive days, and lack of intellectual stimulation made me feel like all the work I'd done before starting a family had been for nothing and that my professional identity would never recover," she added.

In an attempt to take back control professionally, the woman hired a babysitter and started doing freelance projects, but just when she was getting back a feeling of fulfillment, the restrictions began, and she also found out she was pregnant again.

So, she put writing on hold for one year and planned to move to Portland, Oregon.

"Meanwhile, my resume went stale, and those willing to take a chance on me might not want to pay what I made four years ago when I'd been a working professional for the better part of a decade," Laura said.

During this time, she's been a full-time mom, and even though she has no salary for that, she feels she deserves to have her efforts recognized.

"Just because I don't have a salary doesn't mean I'm not working, though. Stay-at-home moms shoulder a tremendous workload. The unpaid labor — meal planning, cleaning, managing appointments, laundry — is undervalued by outsiders, further eroding my confidence while drowning in to-do list items," the mother explained.

Now she's started having interviews, and it's proving difficult to pass the questions and the scrutiny that her family's situation prompts.

Unfortunately, there was a particular position that she was interested in. She passed the first round of interviews but couldn't go on when the second interview brought up a seemingly simple question but one she couldn't answer straight away.

"What do you like about yourself? A simple question that I couldn't answer. It was my second round of interviews for what appeared to be the perfect job after almost four years away from the workforce brought on by motherhood. I found myself stammering filler words, unable to use anything from my prepared talking points. I did make it to the final round of interviews, but I wasn't hired," Laura said.

Even though she's had to face many rejections, this one felt worse because she truly felt it was an ideal role for her.

"I've been turned down so many times since beginning my job search; getting rejected after getting so far for this ideal role was crushing given all the setbacks I've already faced in my career."

"When I was asked what I liked about myself in my interview, there was just one nugget of coherence in my answer: 'Moms are marathoners, dads are sprinters. I think slow and steady wins the race.'"

Despite the setbacks and the trying interviews, Laura does plan to relaunch her career. It might take a bit longer, but she is determined to see it through.

"Being a mom pushed me far from my career; I depend on someone else financially. I must've known in my heart I wouldn't be getting the job, but I'll rehabilitate my work life again. I need a little more time," she concluded.

How easy was it for you to get a job after having kids? Do you feel happy being a stay-at-home mom?

