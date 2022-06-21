Mom on being open to kids: "Why should I hide my life in front of my daughter?"

Dori Hartley, who lives in New York City, treasures being a parent and the loving bond she nurtures daily with her daughter. However, she has set out to change people's ideas about what it means to raise your child. The mother doesn't think parents or friends should talk differently in front of kids because they deserve to know what's going on.

Even though she's often heard opinions about discussing certain issues in a separate room, so the kids can't hear any of it, the mom is convinced her daughter will benefit from hearing open talks and learning more about life.

What are the details?

"I've always shunned the idea that I should watch my words around my kid as if she's some a fragile bubble that can pop at the moment free-thinking and passion enter her atmosphere," the mom shared with Your Tango about how she sees parenting.

While she is keen on avoiding misinterpretation, Dori doesn't think that her daughter needs to be kept out of specific topics.

"I value intelligence, and I like to assume people are smart enough to understand me. I also make a point of constructing my sentences, so it's nearly impossible to misinterpret me. And while I'm easily the first person in my daughter's life to speak to her lovingly, I also believe her intelligence will be sparked by interesting conversation," the mom added.

So, whenever she tries to explain things to her daughter, Dori uses both stories and life because she wants her to stay grounded and understand more about responsibilities and the right way to do things.

"I've never spoonfed concepts to her. When we talk about well-rounded children, I think that balance is half SpongeBob, half stories of real people in their lives. We all have stories, many of which are worth being told. My life is interesting; my stories and views have value. Why should I turn them off in front of my daughter, as some people in my life have suggested I do?"

Dori doesn't share the view that kids need to stay out of any discussion and will not take other people's words or dreams as a reason to go out of her way to hide things from her.

"I can't stand people telling me I shouldn't tell the truth to my kid. Why should I hide my life in front of my daughter? I'm a thinker! I have thoughts I believe, if shared, may benefit her. Are we to pretend to be something we're not so we can raise children to believe in this image, as opposed to who we are, accompanied by the great stories we come with?" she said.

While there were times when she agreed when other people asked her to go to a different area to talk about a serious issue, she's always regretted it. And what's more, she feels it could easily become a reason for couples not to communicate at all.

"I've often been told, 'Take it into the other room. Let's not have this talk in front of the kid,' or, 'We'll talk about it later, but not here, not in front of the kid.' I've acquiesced to this many times, and I've watched my life fall apart. One thing that happens, especially between couples, is that the idea of 'not saying something in front of the kid' becomes an excuse not to talk at all. When couples don't discuss things, they fall apart. One minute you're not saying how you feel because you can't speak in front of your kids, and the next minute, you're watching time slip by as what was on your mind gets pushed to the side, waiting for a perfect opportunity to say it."

Unfortunately, Dori has seen adults resort to this simply to avoid talks. Stopping a conversation is, in her opinion, one sure way of implying that the topic is terrible and that kids shouldn't have to face reality.

"The point is adults use children to deflect communication between themselves, particularly in marriages. We all go with this code that declares what we say is awful, and we shouldn't talk about reality in front of kids. Yes, it's a beautiful life, and we're always free to paint beautiful pictures for our young ones, but what about the other things that make us the fascinating people we are?"

Above all, Dori wants to avoid repressing feelings and the need to be open about any issue.

"Why do people's mouths drop every time they hear me having an open discussion with my daughter? What would I be saving her from? I cannot live a life like that; I'm free, and no one can take away my right to define myself — even in front of my kid. I don't have to hide what I've done in my life; I can share my experiences and watch her learn from my mistakes. I don't lie to my child, so I can come across as something I'm not. So, here's to the truth and its consequences," Dori concluded.

