Glendale, CA

Daughter on having an unusual mom: "She doesn't believe in me"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmInX_0gFdjY9U00
Photo credit: Pexels

Christine Schoenwald, who lives in Glendale, California, has always been surprised at how people talked about mothers and even more so when she met other kids' moms. They were kind, affectionate, and nurturing, but she didn't find any of those things at home.

Lacking a sense of being together, the daughter struggles to understand her mom's behavior and why appreciation and family don't mean so much to her. The only logical explanation she could come up with was that she didn't want to be a mom in the first place.

What are the details?

"I've never any been good at translating my mother's ways, and I've just gotten used to having a mom remarkably different from the kind of mom most people have. She thinks Mother's Day is a manufactured holiday; therefore, to acknowledge it in any way would be favoring the greeting card and flower industries," Christine shared with Your Tango about her relationship with her mom.

Christine has a hard time understanding why appreciation bothers her mom but has had to deal with her reactions as the years go by.

"Although I'm not a wife, a mother, or even a secretary, I wouldn't despise anyone because they wanted to show appreciation for me. Whenever I sent her a Mother's Day card, she would use the blank portions as note cards."

Unfortunately, the daughter hasn't been able to see the bond and the love connection with her mom, and somehow all her efforts were fruitless.

"For most people, giving birth creates a bond that never goes away, but my mother seems to be missing this. My brother and father have passed away, and you'd think it might make my mother interested in her remaining family; it doesn't. She's pleased having a neighbor take her to her doctor appointments or spending Thanksgiving with her cats and dog," Christine said.

Unfortunately, the changes in her daughter's life, the difficult times, or the funt parts just don't get noticed.

"She's shown very little interest in what's going on in my life.

When I had swimming classes at age 7, she sat reading a book under a tree. I'd shout, 'Look at me, Mom!' but she wouldn't take a second to stop reading her book and acknowledge me. My mother has always been very disconnected from her family. She's never been affectionate — a kiss on the cheek at bedtime was about it."

Withholding signs of affection didn't work because, in the end, the daughter relented.

"Once, as a child, I swore I'd never kiss or hug her again. I realized I'd given her a gift when she didn't pursue any affection. I kept that vow for years and finally broke it. As evidence of this disconnect, there are several pictures of me with my mother where she looks like she's in a completely different room."

However, there were times when her mom took care of her, and Christine did the same for her, but it felt more like an exchange than an action coming from love.

"While she wasn't gifted with mothering, she took good care of me when I was sick. She'd feed me soup, read me books, and put cold compresses on my forehead. She was a good nurse, and I returned that favor when she had her facelift. I picked her up in a taxi (I did not have my driver's license yet), made her tomato soup, and got her prescription. I felt I paid my debt to her."

As she tries to understand her mom's behavior, Christine is not sure the rift between them can be repaired. She's unsure if her mom believes in her anymore.

"I can't be sure that my mother has any place in her heart for me, her only living child. I'm not convinced she isn't happier when we are separated, with no ties. My mother doesn't believe in family; she doesn't believe in me either," she concluded.

Sources:

https://www.yourtango.com/family/anti-mother-my-mom-never-wanted-to-be-mother-obvious

https://twitter.com/YourTango

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# glendale# california# mom# kids# family

Comments / 16

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
70619 followers

More from Amy Christie

Cheetah hugs man: "She was curious, started to purr, and just liked me"

A photographer managed to capture a unique moment on camera. The way he bonded with a cheetah went beyond any expectations he had as he got a hug to remember. Purring and so much love was included too.

Read full story
41 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Foster mom about baby: "She's not mine, but my heart can't heal"

Summer Warner and her husband looked after a little girl from her very first days of life as foster parents. When she was reunited with her mom, they wished the best for her, but still, they couldn't help feeling she was their daughter, too. And they wished they could have adopted her.

Read full story
9 comments

Puppies come to nursing home: "All residents smiled the moment they came in"

The residents from Romford Grange Care, England, got a heartwarming surprise recently. They enjoyed a special visit from fluffy puppies who couldn't get enough hugs and cuddles. As the Pomeranians and the British bulldogs found their favorite people, all residents were beaming, relieved to be able to pet them and feel joyful again.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom, after wanting a baby for years: "I regret having my son"

Lola Stark spent several years of her marriage wanting to become a mom. She got upset, argued with her partner, and even doubted herself, but she always thought a baby would solve it all.

Read full story
265 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Daughter steps back from dad: "I spent my whole life running after his approval"

Sarah Gundle tried hard to please her father while she was growing up. Everything she did was meant to keep the connection with him. Unfortunately, there came a time when they just didn't see things the same way.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman on stepmom: "She raised me even though I kept trying to find my 'real' mom"

Having a stepmom was something a little girl never expected, and between the stress of losing her family as she knew it, moving into a new house, doing chores, and getting to know a different woman who looked after her, she was convinced she didn't like her.

Read full story
28 comments
Blaine, TN

City girl tries farm life; donkey keeps laughing: "Dexter made fun of our guest"

A woman invited her friend over to her farm. Since her friend had always lived in the city, she wasn't sure what to wear. So, on her first day there, she got plenty of mud while going out in her favorite outfit for a walk.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Mom of four girls: "I'm tired of people pitying my husband"

Sarah Martinez Shaw is a mom of four girls, including twins. As she grew up, she also had six sisters, so she's used to having lots of girls around. She loves her family and can't help smiling every time she's close to her husband and her kids, knowing it will take hard work and commitment to have a blooming family.

Read full story
39 comments
Dallas, TX

Cyclists help dog on concrete bridge: "She understood and thanked us"

A group of cyclists stopped to see what was going on when they saw a concerned passerby waving at them. They paused their morning ride and went closer. It turned out a dog needed their help after getting stuck on the concrete bridge support, 20 feet above the ground.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Man's letter to himself inspires couples: "Becoming a dad starved my ego but fed my soul"

Ted Gonder, who is from Los Angeles, California, is doing his best to support his wife and three kids, and, at the same time, he works hard to improve the way men are seen and encourage couples to talk more about their roles.

Read full story

Mother of 2 on staying at home: "Being a mom pushed me far from my career; I depend on someone else financially"

It's been almost four years since Laura Donovan had a full-time job. Even though she didn't plan to be a stay-at-home mom, things happened in a way that left her no alternative. She feels that her daily work for her family is undervalued.

Read full story
76 comments
Dallas, TX

Couple values not sleeping in same bed: "We cherish the space"

Luana Ribeira and Alex, her partner, have always slept in separate rooms all the six years they've been together. This hasn't stopped them from making happy memories, and they've also welcomed a baby.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Mom on being open to kids: "Why should I hide my life in front of my daughter?"

Dori Hartley, who lives in New York City, treasures being a parent and the loving bond she nurtures daily with her daughter. However, she has set out to change people's ideas about what it means to raise your child. The mother doesn't think parents or friends should talk differently in front of kids because they deserve to know what's going on.

Read full story
27 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Man teaches wildlife lesson: "The lion looked at the rainbow and felt the beauty"

A wildlife photographer captured a series of unique pictures showing the moment when a lion could be seen taking in all the beauty that nature had to offer. As the majestic lion sat right in front of a rainbow, the man got outstanding photos but also taught a valuable lesson about what it means to be brave and face anything while staying present and mindful about the little things.

Read full story
6 comments

Man won't give up umbrella in the wind: "It was a life-rain situation"

Rainy days may make you want to stay inside reading, writing, or catching up on some games, but what if a storm catches you unexpectedly? A man tried hard to hold onto his umbrella and wouldn't let it go as the wind got stronger.

Read full story
8 comments
Gloucester Point, VA

Husband given 5 years to get affairs in order celebrates 35th anniversary: "We're there for each other"

After being given only a few years to settle his affairs, a happily-married man has defied all odds by going on to live his best life with his family. It's been 16 years since those difficult moments, and the man is constantly bolstered by his wife's faith and commitment and their mutual understanding they won't ever give up on each other.

Read full story
41 comments

Max, the huskie, and Quackers, the duck, bond as friends: "They do everything together"

A huskie and a duck have become best friends. They're now inseparable and have fun together each day. It doesn't matter if it's rainy or cloudy; the two of them go out on their walks and have naps and treats together.

Read full story
14 comments
Tuscaloosa, AL

Homeschool mom: "My child grew up in a shopping mall"

As her daughter gets closer to graduating from college, Meredith Cummings recalls what it was like raising her on her own. Together they went through a difficult divorce, the restrictions, and homeschooling. Somehow, the shopping mall across the street became their source of hope, talks, positive energy, and so much more.

Read full story
3 comments

Cat shows up during flight: "Kitty got curious about planes"

A woman was headed home when, suddenly, a cat showed up on top of one seat. No one knew exactly who the owner was for a few minutes, but the kitty was comfortable and looking around to see the new place she was in. The main cabin travelers were smiling and comforting the cat as she discovered what flying is all about.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy