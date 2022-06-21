Daughter on having an unusual mom: "She doesn't believe in me"

Christine Schoenwald, who lives in Glendale, California, has always been surprised at how people talked about mothers and even more so when she met other kids' moms. They were kind, affectionate, and nurturing, but she didn't find any of those things at home.

Lacking a sense of being together, the daughter struggles to understand her mom's behavior and why appreciation and family don't mean so much to her. The only logical explanation she could come up with was that she didn't want to be a mom in the first place.

What are the details?

"I've never any been good at translating my mother's ways, and I've just gotten used to having a mom remarkably different from the kind of mom most people have. She thinks Mother's Day is a manufactured holiday; therefore, to acknowledge it in any way would be favoring the greeting card and flower industries," Christine shared with Your Tango about her relationship with her mom.

Christine has a hard time understanding why appreciation bothers her mom but has had to deal with her reactions as the years go by.

"Although I'm not a wife, a mother, or even a secretary, I wouldn't despise anyone because they wanted to show appreciation for me. Whenever I sent her a Mother's Day card, she would use the blank portions as note cards."

Unfortunately, the daughter hasn't been able to see the bond and the love connection with her mom, and somehow all her efforts were fruitless.

"For most people, giving birth creates a bond that never goes away, but my mother seems to be missing this. My brother and father have passed away, and you'd think it might make my mother interested in her remaining family; it doesn't. She's pleased having a neighbor take her to her doctor appointments or spending Thanksgiving with her cats and dog," Christine said.

Unfortunately, the changes in her daughter's life, the difficult times, or the funt parts just don't get noticed.

"She's shown very little interest in what's going on in my life.

When I had swimming classes at age 7, she sat reading a book under a tree. I'd shout, 'Look at me, Mom!' but she wouldn't take a second to stop reading her book and acknowledge me. My mother has always been very disconnected from her family. She's never been affectionate — a kiss on the cheek at bedtime was about it."

Withholding signs of affection didn't work because, in the end, the daughter relented.

"Once, as a child, I swore I'd never kiss or hug her again. I realized I'd given her a gift when she didn't pursue any affection. I kept that vow for years and finally broke it. As evidence of this disconnect, there are several pictures of me with my mother where she looks like she's in a completely different room."

However, there were times when her mom took care of her, and Christine did the same for her, but it felt more like an exchange than an action coming from love.

"While she wasn't gifted with mothering, she took good care of me when I was sick. She'd feed me soup, read me books, and put cold compresses on my forehead. She was a good nurse, and I returned that favor when she had her facelift. I picked her up in a taxi (I did not have my driver's license yet), made her tomato soup, and got her prescription. I felt I paid my debt to her."

As she tries to understand her mom's behavior, Christine is not sure the rift between them can be repaired. She's unsure if her mom believes in her anymore.

"I can't be sure that my mother has any place in her heart for me, her only living child. I'm not convinced she isn't happier when we are separated, with no ties. My mother doesn't believe in family; she doesn't believe in me either," she concluded.

