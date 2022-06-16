Mom gives up on tidy house for memories: "I don't want my kids to remember me mopping the floor"

Stacey Pfeffer has tried to have an organized and neat house for years. After spending $1,000 on hiring different people to help her in her endeavors and not managing to keep up with their instructions, the mother of three has finally given up on constant cleaning.

Stacey decided memories matter more, so even though her house does get quite messy at times, she has chosen to look beyond the socks, pencils, or flip-flops lying everywhere and just have fun with her family.

What are the details?

"I've tried to have a social media-worthy house where the rooms showcase backpacks on neat little hooks and my three kids' soccer cleats displayed in their personalized Container Store baskets. But somehow, that doesn't quite happen. My house is, well, a little muddy. There are flip-flops and even a mermaid tail lying around — it's been there since last summer, almost a year ago. Spring weather is here, so I figure they can stay put for now," Stacey shared with Insider about her constant attempts at keeping an orderly home.

And she hasn't just tried to do this on her own. Stacey hired people to help her, but even that didn't work long-term.

"I'm a home organizer's worst client, and I know because I have spent a thousand dollars trying to mend my ways with several of them and keep failing at achieving my goal," the mom added.

Moving into a bigger place didn't solve the mess

When Stacey moved away from her apartment and settled in a larger house in the suburbs, she thought that more space might mean there would be less chance of having messy rooms.

She had lots of shelves and storage space, so she was sure everything would have a proper place, and there would be no more things strewn on the floor or forlorn sheets of paper, pencils, or shoes. That wasn't the case, though.

"I even had a playroom for the kids to keep their toys neatly in their designated zone. On her many visits to my house, my mom witnessed our family's orphan socks strewn about and crayons cluttering the kitchen table."

Waiting for kids to grow up wasn't the answer

Stacey kept thinking things would improve when her kids grew and that it was just a temporary issue with organizing tiny items. However, as the years went by, kids started adding to the general mess.

"As a mom of three, I kept making excuses to myself. Things will get neater once my kids are older and out of the play-kitchen stage. But as the kids got older, their toys started having what felt like a million pieces: Lego kits, arts-and-crafts sets with every conceivable drawing implement," the mom said.

And when the family decided to get two dogs, things certainly didn't improve.

"Then we added two dogs to the mix: one, thankfully, that did not shed, but the other's fur does, particularly during the warmer months. I tried my best to keep up with fur, each night to the corners of every room, but the effort was fruitless — in just a few hours, there'd be more to clean up."

Instead of exhausting herself with new solutions and always seeing that the results don't last, Stacey has decided to let things flow and enjoy life with her family.

"Now that I'm in my mid-40s, I know I will never have my home featured as a beautiful one. There are more important things than a tidy house. I don't want my kids to remember me mopping the floor nightly. I want them to remember impromptu dance competitions and movie watching together. There are only so many hours in the day. So I'm going to keep prioritizing family fun over fastidiousness," Stacey concluded, pointing out that being neat is nice, but staying happy tops all other priorities.

