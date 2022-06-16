Mitchell, SD

Couple celebrates 70th anniversary with initial lace dress: "Respect each other even when you don't agree"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3p3B_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

A couple from Mitchell, South Dakota, has celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with all their family. The bride wore her original wedding dress, and the heartwarming photoshoot that followed brought back many treasured memories from their love story.

What are the details?

Nancy Lubbers, 87, took out her white lace dress that cost $35 when she got married seven decades ago. She wore it for the anniversary celebration with her husband Melvin, 91.

The pair met on a skating rink, and Melvin proposed to Nancy at a ballpark. They married in 1952 as teenagers in love.

Seventy years have passed since that wonderful moment, and today the couple has five kids, 12 grandkids, and 21 great-grandkids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiZfK_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

The whole family wished to have a celebration for the couple's 70th anniversary, and Anna, their youngest granddaughter, took photos to mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion in the family garden.

"My grandparents just have a few photos from their wedding day. I got the idea to take photos of Grandma wearing her dress, and then my mom, Melissa, found Grandpa's army suit. I'm glad I could capture their love 70 years after their wedding day. The photos are so precious, and our family loves them," Anna shared with The Epoch Times.

The veil cost Nancy $15, and she treasured her dress through the decades since then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466DIy_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

She felt wonderful wearing the gown again and recapturing the very beginning of her love with Melvin, the hopes and dreams they had then, knowing how far they have come in 70 years.

"It was an honor that I could still get in it. My dress was something special. I loved it, so I preserved it and kept it all these years. It felt good to wear it again, and we had fun reminiscing about our wedding day," Nancy said.

And when he saw his wife wearing the same dress she had on her wedding day, Melvin felt that it "brought back some good memories."

The couple got married in a church, and then they had a meal in the church basement with their guests. Melvin remembers they had cake and ice cream for dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z182W_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

The newlyweds didn't get a chance to go on a honeymoon because Melvin was called for service three weeks after tying the knot. He was away for four months to complete his basic training.

"I was home for a 10-day leave; then I was sent to Japan for training before being sent to Korea. I was there for eight months in 1952," Melvin said.

After he came back, he became a salesman, and Nancy was employed at a grocery store. They also had a farm with sheep to look after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZoLV_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

The two of them also have some advice for a long and blissful marriage. The way to resolve arguments and how to know when to let things go and just forgive and move on is at the center of their happy married life. And respecting your partner in every circumstance also helps to see the bright side of things.

"You won't always agree; sometimes you will have a disagreement, but when you have one of those, just sit down and talk about it, then come up with an answer. And once it's resolved, don't bring it back up," Melvin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNTMY_0gCpZikD00
Photo credit: CatersNews/ Facebook

"Always respect each other even when you don't agree. Show lots of love and care and forgive and forget. Just make the best of your life," Nancy added, pointing out just how much it means to be able to forgive and let go of resentment, always keeping in mind what brought you together rather than what makes you annoyed for a while.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/couple-celebrates-70th-anniversary-dressed-in-original-35-wedding-gown-and-korean-war-suit_4492030.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.facebook.com/CatersNews/

https://www.facebook.com/nancy.lubbers.7

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mitchell# south dakota# love# family# wedding

Comments / 11

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
69812 followers

More from Amy Christie

Couple values not sleeping in same bed: "We cherish the space"

Luana Ribeira and Alex, her partner, have always slept in separate rooms all the six years they've been together. This hasn't stopped them from making happy memories, and they've also welcomed a baby.

Read full story

Man won't give up umbrella in the wind: "It was a life-rain situation"

Rainy days may make you want to stay inside reading, writing, or catching up on some games, but what if a storm catches you unexpectedly? A man tried hard to hold onto his umbrella and wouldn't let it go as the wind got stronger.

Read full story
3 comments
Gloucester Point, VA

Husband given 5 years to get affairs in order celebrates 35th anniversary: "We're there for each other"

After being given only a few years to settle his affairs, a happily-married man has defied all odds by going on to live his best life with his family. It's been 16 years since those difficult moments, and the man is constantly bolstered by his wife's faith and commitment and their mutual understanding they won't ever give up on each other.

Read full story
34 comments
Hutchinson, MN

Max, the huskie, and Quackers, the duck, bond as friends: "They do everything together"

A huskie and a duck have become best friends. They're now inseparable and have fun together each day. It doesn't matter if it's rainy or cloudy; the two of them go out on their walks and have naps and treats together.

Read full story
9 comments
Tuscaloosa, AL

Homeschool mom: "My child grew up in a shopping mall"

As her daughter gets closer to graduating from college, Meredith Cummings recalls what it was like raising her on her own. Together they went through a difficult divorce, the restrictions, and homeschooling. Somehow, the shopping mall across the street became their source of hope, talks, positive energy, and so much more.

Read full story
3 comments

Cat shows up during flight: "Kitty got curious about planes"

A woman was headed home when, suddenly, a cat showed up on top of one seat. No one knew exactly who the owner was for a few minutes, but the kitty was comfortable and looking around to see the new place she was in. The main cabin travelers were smiling and comforting the cat as she discovered what flying is all about.

Read full story
49 comments

Mom gives up on tidy house for memories: "I don't want my kids to remember me mopping the floor"

Stacey Pfeffer has tried to have an organized and neat house for years. After spending $1,000 on hiring different people to help her in her endeavors and not managing to keep up with their instructions, the mother of three has finally given up on constant cleaning.

Read full story
32 comments

Cockatoo gets jealous of owner's baby, then falls in love: "They cuddle, kiss and have hugs"

Marni, the cockatoo, has a brotherly bond with little Remi, his owner's son. They want nothing more than to play all day and have fun together, but in the beginning, it wasn't easy at all.

Read full story
19 comments

Mom of 4 after giving birth three times: "My kids are in control, not me"

Her three birth experiences, one of which was twins, taught Sarah Martinez Shaw that no amount of planning or well-meant advice could prepare you for the actual moment you bring your kids into this world.

Read full story
34 comments
New York City, NY

Couple wakes up at 5 a.m. after having a baby: "Time to ourselves makes us better parents"

A woman and her husband had successful careers in New York City. They were both professions with a later start than usual, fashion and music, and they couldn't even think about waking up earlier than 8 a.m. For over a decade, the couple got used to their routine of going to bed by midnight, getting up at 8 a.m., and then getting to the office at 10 a.m.

Read full story
17 comments

Couple builds love while separated for years: "We learned what a positive outlook on life is about"

A trip to Morocco turned out to be much more than a few days of fun time and discovering a new place for Siu Ha. That trip will always stay in Siu Ha's heart because it was the time she met Said, the man she would fall in love with.

Read full story
3 comments
Chillicothe, OH

Couple recovers to raise son, now have 3 kids: "Our kids deserved their parents"

Jordan and Ross Hutton have three kids and are living the life they've always wanted, even though there were times when they thought they wouldn't make it. Once driven by addiction, Jordan and Ross are now homeowners and are doing their best to help other people facing similar struggles.

Read full story
6 comments

Sleepy orangutan refuses to wake up despite mom's efforts: "He loves his naps"

A little orangutan has got so used to taking relaxing naps that his mom has a hard time letting him know it's time to wake up. And one day, nothing seemed to work despite all her efforts.

Read full story
58 comments
Lakeland, FL

Delivery driver leaves chalk note to encourage little girl

A delivery driver who left a note after delivering several packages on a customer's porch showed just how much it means to know that even strangers encourage you and want to see you healthy again.

Read full story
12 comments
Pioneer, LA

Man stops to help kitten on the road, gets plenty more: "I wasn't ready for it but couldn't leave them"

As he was driving home, a man suddenly noticed a tiny kitten on the side of the road. He slowed down and eventually stopped. He meant to help the kitten, who looked lost and lonely, and he just couldn't go home and think he had left him back there.

Read full story
193 comments

Couple ends Everest dream 100 meters from summit: "Thankful to be here"

An elderly couple from Hong Kong tried to scale Mount Everest, one of the world's most challenging climbs. Their dream strengthened them, and they pushed on, but in the end, they had to make a difficult decision. Just 100 meters away from the summit, the couple decided to go back.

Read full story
10 comments

Daughter sees mom in boyfriend's album

Introducing a boyfriend to your mom and dad is a moment you remember since it can get awkward, friendly, or even funny. But a woman was convinced that couldn't possibly happen to her since she lost her mom at a very young age.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Newlyweds give first dance to grandparents: "There wasn't a dry eye in the whole place"

An engaged couple from New York planned something special for their wedding day. And it wasn't about the song they chose to have their first dance on either. They meant to share their wedding day with the groom's grandparents. Sixty-five years after getting married, the beloved pair got their dance and shared in the newlyweds' joy as guests got to celebrate two weddings on the same day.

Read full story
27 comments
Farmington, CT

Woman gets to hold penguin at 104: "I never thought I'd have this chance"

A grandmother who lives in Farmington, Connecticut, recently saw her dream come true after she had almost given up on it. The woman got to meet and pet a penguin, and this way, her lifelong dream became a reality.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy