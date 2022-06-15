Mom of 4 after giving birth three times: "My kids are in control, not me"

Her three birth experiences, one of which was twins, taught Sarah Martinez Shaw that no amount of planning or well-meant advice could prepare you for the actual moment you bring your kids into this world.

The mother tried hard every time to make sure the actual delivery would be according to her dreams, but somehow none of them worked out.

Today, she is happy to have her four kids and a loving family, and she's learned a meaningful lesson. The mom is sure that she couldn't be in control of any of the births because her kids were.

What are the details?

Sarah Martinez Shaw always dreamed of a wonderful birth experience and tried to be prepared to welcome her four kids, but she wasn't able to achieve any of the ideas she had for the time when they were born.

"I hoped that someday I would be one of those women — calm, confident, strong, and in control — when I brought my children into the world. I've given birth three times in different settings, and none of them looked like what I wanted. However, I've learned to let go of the 'perfect birth' and learn from what my newborns were teaching me," the mom shared with Insider about the difference between ideals and reality.

Every time she had a baby was different, but just not how she expected everything would take place.

"My first birth was a routine birth. It was safe and healthy and an overall positive experience. I delivered my first daughter, Ramona, and felt exhilarated. I felt like an endurance runner at the end of a long race, and I was not the serene, candlelit woman I'd seen in my research. The delivery felt messy. I became exhausted, pushing. I even got a gruff pep talk from my nurse-midwife," Sarah recalls.

Even though she thinks it turned out very well, she was left wishing she could have been more in control or handled details in another way.

"I think it was all normal for someone who had never given birth before, but there were things I wish I had done differently. I wished that more had been in my control — that I had been more comfortable and relaxed," she said.

So, when she found out she was pregnant for the second time, she decided to go for a more personalized approach in an attempt to turn delivery into a wonderful memory.

"I chose to deliver at a standalone birth center that promised a more personalized experience. The birth center was spa-like, with white sheets on queen beds and a deep porcelain bathtub in the middle of the room. It had speakers to play mothers' playlists and essential-oil diffusers to fill the room with soothing scents," Sarah shared.

She also worked on making watercolor birth cards to help her stay upbeat during the whole experience.

"I would never use the birth cards. In fact, I would never make it to the birth center. Maia was born within an hour of me realizing I was in labor, on my living-room floor, during a windstorm that had knocked out our street's power. She was born by the light of an emergency flashlight my husband had to crank to keep on. When I gathered her into my cardigan and pulled her to my chest, my husband and I looked at each other and laughed in shock and delight."

The unexpected birth certainly left Sarah, and her husband amazed, but once again, it was very far from what she had hoped.

"Maia and I were both fine, and now I have a great story to tell. I felt strong and capable of delivering a healthy baby by myself. But it was hardly the birth I'd planned, and I felt that my body had done something to me instead of feeling like an active participant," Sarah said.

The third pregnancy brought its own surprise, with Sarah and her husband learning that they would be welcoming twins. And it was then that she understood that she might not get to have the birth she thought of and that, in the end, having a happy family was more important than any careful plan made in advance.

"When I became pregnant for the third time and learned it was twins, I realized I may never have the birth I imagined. I thought hard about how I could make it a positive and empowering experience — but in the end, it was my worst-case scenario. Though it was necessary, it was the opposite of my hopes," Sarah said, remembering the moments when she gave birth at 29 weeks.

While the couple isn't planning on having more kids, Sarah does feel "a loss since I won't get the experience I imagined having. My birth cards will go unused in a box until one of my daughters has children. "

However, the different experiences she went through taught the mother a very valuable lesson that she will use as a foundation for taking care of her family.

"I am learning to appreciate how control slipped through my fingers. Three births managed to defy me and my plans in good ways and bad, teaching me a lesson about parenting from the very start of family life. My kids are in control, not me," Sarah concluded.

