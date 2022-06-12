Daughter sees mom in boyfriend's album

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUw3r_0g6q4Yel00
Photo credit: speccylee/ TikTok

Introducing a boyfriend to your mom and dad is a moment you remember since it can get awkward, friendly, or even funny. But a woman was convinced that couldn't possibly happen to her since she lost her mom at a very young age.

A woman who lives in South Australia has uncovered a photo that completely changed her life. She lost her mom very early in her life, so she had thought there was no way to have a connection between her current boyfriend and her mom.

As it turns out, the two had already met years ago, and they knew each other quite well.

The news made her feel more committed to her relationship and understand that even if her mom is no longer with her, she did have a positive impact on her boyfriend since his childhood.

What are the details?

Leah Menzies felt like she was living a moment taken out of a movie when she came upon a photo of her mom. The woman lost her mother when she was a child and didn't think there was any way to reconnect with her love while starting a new relationship.

However, as she went through a photo album in her boyfriend's house, a familiar face suddenly got her attention. The photo had been taken more than a decade ago, but her mom was definitely in it.

Standing close to a group of kids, Leah spotted her mom, according to Sunnyskyz.

"I found out through this one photo in his album. A moment right out of a movie," she wrote on social media.

Leah shared the touching moment online so everyone would get to see what it feels like to discover memories you didn't even know you had. As it turns out, her mom had been her boyfriend's teacher in kindergarten.

@speccylee

Found out through this photo in his photo album. A moment straight out of a movie 🥲

♬ iris - 🫶

"Me thinking my mum (who passed away when I was little) will never get to see my future boyfriend. I thought she'd never get to meet him," the woman wrote right before showing the touching photo where her boyfriend's class could be seen with her mom.

How did people take it?

The discovery touched many people who saw the video posted online, and the reactions varied from surprise to tears.

"I'm about to cry; that's so amazing," one commenter wrote.

"It's just as if she remembered there was some significance about him and sent him to you. Love fate" was another take on it.

"Literally burst into tears!" a different user wrote.

"I was so worried they were gonna meet another way," was a different take on it.

"This is the sweetest thing. She sent him to you."

"Now that's some true love, and I hope y'all stay together forever."

"I'm speechless. That gives me major goosebumps."
"I'm so glad she still got to see him at one point in time."

"When it's meant to be, it's just easy."

"Holding back the tears; made my heart happy."

"Got me crying at 2 a.m.; this is so sweet and wholesome."

"Beautiful beyond words. I love this! My husband is my mom's former pre-k student," a commenter shared.

"Oh, that's so sweet. You're lucky. That thought broke my heart. My parents will never know my husband; happy for you!"

"No matter what, she'll always be with you, sweetheart. She provided a piece of who he is today! Everything really is connected and meant to be."

"Awww, that's so awesome! Sounds like she picked him out for you!"

"This is beautiful. She would be so proud of you," an emotional reaction concluded the thread full of love and amazement. Love can definitely turn lives around, and the connections it builds will go on blossoming for years to come.

