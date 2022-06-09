Little girl sees lost puppy lying in a puddle, takes off jacket to help: "Let's take care of each other"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSKmP_0g5d5nuj00
Photo credit: cibelystieglmayer/ Instagram

A stray puppy was sitting in a puddle, hurt and sad that everyone had forgotten about her when suddenly a little girl noticed the dog. Cibely was halfway to her home, headed to it in a hurry because of the rain.

As she was walking fast, holding her umbrella, the girl suddenly saw the puppy who was shivering because of the cold wind. She decided on the spot that she had to help the dog find shelter in a warm cozy place. So, she took off her jacket and then carried the puppy gently to her house.

What are the details?

It was a rainy day in Blumenau, Santa Caterina, Brazil, when a bystander captured unique moments that showed the power of love and how hope can always make a way no matter how hard things seem.

Cibely was going home, and she had her umbrella to avoid the pouring rain. As she tried to hold onto it despite the strong wind, the little girl saw a puppy. The tiny dog was sitting in a puddle and shivering because of the wind. The girl instantly wanted to help, so she thought of the best way to give her shelter and a place to stay until the dog felt better.

What Cibely didn't know was that Mayane Rodrigues was watching the whole scene from her apartment building, located close by.

Cibely put down her umbrella and took off her jacket so she could pick up the little dog. After that, the little girl carried the puppy all the way to her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZroqX_0g5d5nuj00
Photo credit: cibelystieglmayer/ Instagram

"The moment she arrived with the puppy at home, wet from the rain and with stains on her shirt, I was scared. I thought she would have been hurt," Rejane Stiegelmair, the girl's mom, shared with The Epoch Times.

Cibely said she felt she had to intervene because she "saw the dog with a sad look as if asking for help; she was injured, and shivering from the cold and tried but couldn't get up."

Cibely managed to carry the dog inside, and then her family took her to the vet. The puppy was feeling ok, and there were no serious injuries.

"I posted on social media forums about dogs, on the pages for lost animals," the mom said. In the meantime, Rodrigues also posted the footage of this act of kindness on social media. She got in touch with the Stiegelmairs and sent them a message expressing how lucky she felt for having witnessed their daughter's love and kindness for a helpless animal.

The family soon got hundreds of messages from people all over the world who were moved by Cibely's compassion. And the online community didn't just stop at supportive words. The family received dog beds, pet clothes, and help to pay the vet bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4OHM_0g5d5nuj00
Photo credit: cibelystieglmayer/ Instagram

The family kept looking for the dog's owner for three days, but they couldn't find out who it was. In the end, the family wasn't able to locate them.

At first, they thought they should put the dog up for adoption, but then they realized they just couldn't go through with it. They couldn't give up their new little friend.

"We found out that she was already ours since the rescue. Because each time we talked about her going to another home, our hearts squeezed, we even cried," the mom said about the dog they came to love as part of their own family. So, they named the dog Pretinha, and welcomed her as their new furbaby.

And since they are always willing to help, two more adopted dogs have joined Pretinha.

"They became such great friends; they play a lot all day. I'm very happy with what I did," Cibely said about the three dogs who regard themselves as siblings and wouldn't want to be parted for anything.

"Just have compassion and love for each other," Cibely added when asked why she felt compelled to help the dog on that day. It's about looking after others in need, even if it happens unexpectedly.

"I hope other people will mirror this action. Always do good for humanity or animal life, and let's take care of each other!" Rejane concluded about the wonderful gesture that made her family complete and filled their hearts with affection and positive energy for the future.

