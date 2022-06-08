A few twigs turn into squirrel home outside window: "Furry friends napping"

Ludwig C. Timm, who lives in Germany with his family, took endearing photos of a tiny squirrel family who chose their bathroom window as their home and decided naptime would be all relaxing and filled with joy.

From the first time they started building their home, the family noticed the twigs being moved around. At first, they thought it was a storm; then, they saw the tiny paws moving around and knew they were about to experience moments they would never forget.

What are the details?

Timm and his wife first spotted a few small twigs grouped outside their bathroom window. They didn't think much of it and assumed it was the wind gathering them up like that. As the days passed, they realized that the pile kept getting bigger, and in the end, it became clear that a furry family had chosen the outside of their window to move it and build a tiny home.

"We thought that the wind was blowing the twigs onto the windowsill. Then it became more branches and grass," Timm shared with The Epoch Times.

The family was fascinated as soon as they saw a little squirrel going about the business of building a nest on the windowsill. The tiny home was held in place by the secure railing around it. Just a few months after that, three baby squirrels arrived.

Living so close to the furry family gave Timm the ideal opportunity to see their daily activities and enjoy their adventures filled with excitement and love. The man could observe their comings and goings without disturbing them, and they all felt safe and comfortable while living near the family.

Most days, the couple saw the mother squirrel going on the walls of the house, which is located in a German village from Rhineland-Palatinate. There were a few days that also brought other birds like sparrows, and they would try to steal materials from the squirrel nest for their own homes.

There was also a time when one of the baby squirrels almost got lost. The baby landed on the doormat after she got out of the nest and stayed motionless until the mother squirrel went over there.

"The little squirrel hugged her mother, and we had the feeling that both the mother and her baby were happy to have found each other once more. After the happy reunion, they went up a nearby tree," Timm said, recalling the touching reunion he managed to see.

However, the family's favorite time of day was when the squirrels took a nap, lying down comfortably on the sill and dreaming away without a care. Relaxed paws, pink noses, whiskers, and white and red fluffy fur made the whole family witnessing their cozy naps keep on beaming.

The naps became the rule for hot days when it got too hot for the squirrels to stay inside the nest.

"It was such hot days, and the young squirrels were likely too hot to sleep inside the nest, so they simply lay on top. I had to hurry up; I picked up the mobile phone and took the photos through our window," Timm recalls.

Even though he isn't very interested in social media, Timm just felt he had to share the photo of the tiny squirrels napping. He believes it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the little squirrels and he values being there exactly at the right time.

"I felt it was so sweet; furry friends napping among branches, moss, grass. So, I thought I should do something I usually rarely do; I shared the photo online," Timm concluded, pointing out that every tiny adventure that the furry family has close to him and his wife is treasured as a wonderful memory and a new way to be close to nature and selfless love.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/photos-german-photographer-spots-cutest-baby-squirrels-napping-on-windowsill_4350882.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.facebook.com/ludwig.timm