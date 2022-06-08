Woman loses friends for not being able to have kids: "Attending baby showers was like a funeral"

Kyunghee Kim and her husband were excited to have kids and couldn't wait to see what parenthood felt like. Unfortunately, being unable to have kids is taking a toll on all their relationships with friends. They haven't distanced themselves from each other, and they only need to share a look to feel better, but that's not the case for all their friends.

Even though they didn't imagine it could happen, their grief at being denied the joy of having kids is slowly making them stay away from friends, not being present when they go to celebrations while reminding themselves they won't be able to share in those changes.

What are the details?

"I wondered if our friends might want to seek out other couples with kids. Around friends with kids, I felt irrelevant," Kyunghee Kim shared with Insider about what it felt like to be around people who were parents when that wish didn't come true for her husband and her.

It became very hard to celebrate when their friends became parents, and each time, it was like saying goodbye to what she most wanted.

"In the first three years, I was angry and jealous, and I felt guilty. I witnessed my relationships shift quickly. Friends with a baby quickly turned into multiples. Attending baby showers was like a funeral — the death of our dreams," the woman recalls.

Even when she did go to baby showers, she couldn't completely share that joy, feeling that it was somehow a failure, a way life showed her she still wasn't a mother.

"I hardly went to any baby-related events. For close friends, I went. I wasn't present, though. My pain felt selfish. I distanced myself from them because I felt I could no longer be loyal and honest. I just couldn't say, 'Hey, I'd love to celebrate with you when I can do it. I truly am happy for you, but I am hurting too.' I didn't say anything, and my friends didn't inquire. Around my husband, I didn't have to say a word to be understood."

Each friendship felt like walking on eggshells

"Friends slowly became acquaintances, and everyone kept avoiding addressing the elephant in the room. We can't have kids, but none of us spoke about it. Maybe no one asked because they didn't know what to say," Kim recalls.

Conversations became strained, and sorting out feelings was a challenge.

"Conversations were either not enough or too much. We were sorting out our own emotions around this new grief."

The woman became unsure of how she would fit in or where she belonged as far as friends were concerned.

"Groups I was once active in evolved into mom groups, and I suddenly wasn't part of them anymore. I simply didn't know where I belonged as a woman and as a friend. A big part of me genuinely wanted to be part of my friends and their children's lives. I didn't know the right words to express these seemingly competing emotions and realities," Kim added.

It wasn't easy opening up, even to those friends who wouldn't let go and still wanted to check in on her. Many times she felt better confiding in people who were going through the same thing, sharing the same hardships, and learning to cope together.

"Time went by, and some people asked how we were doing. Surprisingly, I felt like I wanted to protect my vulnerability. I only wanted to talk to those who were in it. Strangers who felt the same pain seemed closer to my heart," Kim said.

Is there a way to reconnect?

Baby showers or birthday parties are particularly trying for the couple, just like any other talk about being parents.

"In recent years, I have learned something new about grief. My husband and I sat in silence during each baby shower, birthday party, and dinner party, where talks of parenthood dominated conversations. We were grieving for the first time. "

They realized there wouldn't be connections on different levels, that their kids won't be playing together, and there wouldn't be any chance to get together to discuss mom challenges and so many little things that make a difference when you have kids.

"Our kids won't be friends with their kids, and we can't share in parenthood realities. These intimate yet exclusive spaces turned into an invisible barrier between our friends and us. Acceptance was both freedom and punishment. "

As she works on dealing with this reality, Kim focuses on mutual honesty and learning that she needs to be loved.

"I try hard to be honest with my friends and myself. And I allow myself to be loved. This has taken us into new territory — we're experiencing our friends as parents, and we're having their wonderful kids in our lives — we met this with great sorrow and joy. I often wonder about the friendships that might have evolved if I had been honest about my grief and trusted them to receive me with compassion or if my friends voiced their care without worrying about saying the wrong thing. That might've reassured me of the place I had in their lives," she concluded about the uncertainty that takes over at times, hopeful that some friendships will still bloom despite the hard journey she and her husband are on.

