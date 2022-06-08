Woman loses friends for not being able to have kids: "Attending baby showers was like a funeral"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHl94_0g4P5WrZ00
Photo credit: Pexels

Kyunghee Kim and her husband were excited to have kids and couldn't wait to see what parenthood felt like. Unfortunately, being unable to have kids is taking a toll on all their relationships with friends. They haven't distanced themselves from each other, and they only need to share a look to feel better, but that's not the case for all their friends.

Even though they didn't imagine it could happen, their grief at being denied the joy of having kids is slowly making them stay away from friends, not being present when they go to celebrations while reminding themselves they won't be able to share in those changes.

What are the details?

"I wondered if our friends might want to seek out other couples with kids. Around friends with kids, I felt irrelevant," Kyunghee Kim shared with Insider about what it felt like to be around people who were parents when that wish didn't come true for her husband and her.

It became very hard to celebrate when their friends became parents, and each time, it was like saying goodbye to what she most wanted.

"In the first three years, I was angry and jealous, and I felt guilty. I witnessed my relationships shift quickly. Friends with a baby quickly turned into multiples. Attending baby showers was like a funeral — the death of our dreams," the woman recalls.

Even when she did go to baby showers, she couldn't completely share that joy, feeling that it was somehow a failure, a way life showed her she still wasn't a mother.

"I hardly went to any baby-related events. For close friends, I went. I wasn't present, though. My pain felt selfish. I distanced myself from them because I felt I could no longer be loyal and honest. I just couldn't say, 'Hey, I'd love to celebrate with you when I can do it. I truly am happy for you, but I am hurting too.' I didn't say anything, and my friends didn't inquire. Around my husband, I didn't have to say a word to be understood."

Each friendship felt like walking on eggshells

"Friends slowly became acquaintances, and everyone kept avoiding addressing the elephant in the room. We can't have kids, but none of us spoke about it. Maybe no one asked because they didn't know what to say," Kim recalls.

Conversations became strained, and sorting out feelings was a challenge.

"Conversations were either not enough or too much. We were sorting out our own emotions around this new grief."

The woman became unsure of how she would fit in or where she belonged as far as friends were concerned.

"Groups I was once active in evolved into mom groups, and I suddenly wasn't part of them anymore. I simply didn't know where I belonged as a woman and as a friend. A big part of me genuinely wanted to be part of my friends and their children's lives. I didn't know the right words to express these seemingly competing emotions and realities," Kim added.

It wasn't easy opening up, even to those friends who wouldn't let go and still wanted to check in on her. Many times she felt better confiding in people who were going through the same thing, sharing the same hardships, and learning to cope together.

"Time went by, and some people asked how we were doing. Surprisingly, I felt like I wanted to protect my vulnerability. I only wanted to talk to those who were in it. Strangers who felt the same pain seemed closer to my heart," Kim said.

Is there a way to reconnect?

Baby showers or birthday parties are particularly trying for the couple, just like any other talk about being parents.

"In recent years, I have learned something new about grief. My husband and I sat in silence during each baby shower, birthday party, and dinner party, where talks of parenthood dominated conversations. We were grieving for the first time. "

They realized there wouldn't be connections on different levels, that their kids won't be playing together, and there wouldn't be any chance to get together to discuss mom challenges and so many little things that make a difference when you have kids.

"Our kids won't be friends with their kids, and we can't share in parenthood realities. These intimate yet exclusive spaces turned into an invisible barrier between our friends and us. Acceptance was both freedom and punishment. "

As she works on dealing with this reality, Kim focuses on mutual honesty and learning that she needs to be loved.

"I try hard to be honest with my friends and myself. And I allow myself to be loved. This has taken us into new territory — we're experiencing our friends as parents, and we're having their wonderful kids in our lives — we met this with great sorrow and joy. I often wonder about the friendships that might have evolved if I had been honest about my grief and trusted them to receive me with compassion or if my friends voiced their care without worrying about saying the wrong thing. That might've reassured me of the place I had in their lives," she concluded about the uncertainty that takes over at times, hopeful that some friendships will still bloom despite the hard journey she and her husband are on.

Sources:

https://www.insider.com/how-infertility-is-affecting-one-couples-friendships-2022-5

https://twitter.com/thisisinsider

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mom# kids# parenting# love# family

Comments / 41

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
67704 followers

More from Amy Christie

Daughter sees mom in boyfriend's album

Introducing a boyfriend to your mom and dad is a moment you remember since it can get awkward, friendly, or even funny. But a woman was convinced that couldn't possibly happen to her since she lost her mom at a very young age.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Newlyweds give first dance to grandparents: "There wasn't a dry eye in the whole place"

An engaged couple from New York planned something special for their wedding day. And it wasn't about the song they chose to have their first dance on either. They meant to share their wedding day with the groom's grandparents. Sixty-five years after getting married, the beloved pair got their dance and shared in the newlyweds' joy as guests got to celebrate two weddings on the same day.

Read full story
26 comments
Farmington, CT

Woman gets to hold penguin at 104: "I never thought I'd have this chance"

A grandmother who lives in Farmington, Connecticut, recently saw her dream come true after she had almost given up on it. The woman got to meet and pet a penguin, and this way, her lifelong dream became a reality.

Read full story
2 comments

Man walks behind family to pick up order, woman's reaction stops all sound: "Took her 3-5 business days"

A woman posted the footage from her doorbell camera from the day a man walked behind her family. The moment drew so many reactions and comments from people everywhere that the footage will be one to remember, particularly because of the intensity of the sound and the way the man seemed unfazed by the volume.

Read full story
303 comments

Little girl sees lost puppy lying in a puddle, takes off jacket to help: "Let's take care of each other"

A stray puppy was sitting in a puddle, hurt and sad that everyone had forgotten about her when suddenly a little girl noticed the dog. Cibely was halfway to her home, headed to it in a hurry because of the rain.

Read full story
61 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Daughter comes to terms with cluttered home: "Mom held on to things because she was forced to let go"

Growing up, Jacqueline LeKachman always avoided inviting any friends to her house because she didn't want them to be shocked by the way it looked inside. She kept dreaming of having a house where people would actually get a chance to sit on couches or even to see the floor without other things covering it, and that affected her relationship with her mother.

Read full story
65 comments

A few twigs turn into squirrel home outside window: "Furry friends napping"

Ludwig C. Timm, who lives in Germany with his family, took endearing photos of a tiny squirrel family who chose their bathroom window as their home and decided naptime would be all relaxing and filled with joy.

Read full story
47 comments
Brier Hill, PA

Toddler gets letter from "daddy who never met her" after birthday balloon travels from Washington to Ohio

A stranger's selfless act of kindness supported a family more than they could have thought. After losing her dad, a little girl received a letter from him in the mailbox and handmade presents that made her smile. That's how she realized she would always be connected to him, even if they didn't get the chance to meet.

Read full story
28 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Retired nurse graduates at 84: "Keep learning, don't just sit in front of the TV"

Just one week after turning 84, Bet Sandison got her bachelor's degree. Her graduation had been in the works for over 60 years, but once she made up her mind to go through with it, nothing could stop the grandmother from learning to her heart's content.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

"Happy Flower Lady" delivers 65,000 bouquets to people in need of a smile: "I hug, and they hug back"

Patricia Gallagher lives in Philadelphia and is known locally as the "Happy Flower Lady." She can often be seen picking up flowers given away by grocery stores and then rushing to bring the leftover bouquets to people who need joy in their lives.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Cruz County, CA

Mother raccoon tries to reach babies in the attic, gets stuck in the roof

A concerned homeowner was shocked when they noticed a raccoon coming out of their roof. She wasn't just walking on it. Instead, the mother raccoon had done her best to chew through it and reach her babies on the other side. The raccoon got stuck in the middle and couldn't move either way despite her efforts.

Read full story
50 comments

Woman becomes mom of 9 after being told she couldn't have a big family: "Our household is chaotic, but it's lovely"

After having nine kids, a woman has gone beyond all expectations despite being told she wouldn't be a mom again. Leah Williams was warned that her eating disorder would prevent any more pregnancies after her having her son due to the impact on her body.

Read full story
121 comments
Boston, MA

Pepper, the dog, likes baseball more than anything: "She's a free agent"

Playing fetch and having naps and walks were fun but not enough to make Pepper completely happy. As her owner tried to figure out what else the dog would enjoy doing, they suddenly got an idea.

Read full story
6 comments
Roswell, GA

Toddler with uncombable hair brings joy everywhere he goes: "Lock's hair immediately makes people smile"

A toddler with blue eyes and a head full of unruly blonde hair that stands straight never fails to draw smiles every time he meets new people. Locklan's unique hair is erratic, fragile, and can't be combed or brushed.

Read full story
46 comments
Westminster, CO

High school students line up to help after no one signs 6th grader's yearbook: "It makes me feel better on the inside"

From the minute he got his yearbook, a 6th grader was excited to get everyone's signature on it. Unfortunately, most people he asked said no, and he ended up feeling sad and in need of friends.

Read full story
36 comments

Woman has three sets of twins in 5 years: "Someone always needs something, but I still take me time"

Ashton Rawley and her husband Eric welcomed three sets of twins in five years. While they did plan to have twins the first time, the other two sets happened naturally, and their family grew in a short time. The mother is still working on adjusting to daily schedules, feeding, and other chores, but the one thing she realized is that self-care helps her improve her parenting skills.

Read full story
79 comments

Baby deer comes to the front door looking for mom: "Have you seen my mommy?"

Relatives, neighbors, friends, or even strangers knocking at your door are quite common these days. But a homeowner got a very different surprise when a tiny deer showed up on his porch trying to see if her mommy might be inside.

Read full story
140 comments

Bride drives herself to give birth while 200 guests get ready for ceremony: "I was the only one who hadn't had a drink"

A pregnant bride had to miss her wedding ceremony by mere hours after she gave birth to her baby boy on that same day. Before going into labor, the woman knocked on the bridesmaids' door and let them know she was going to give birth. No one else could drive her car since everyone was getting ready for the party, and they'd had some drinks.

Read full story
215 comments
Benton, TN

Couple wakes up snuggling someone else's dog at night: "My husband asked who's in bed with us"

A couple who lives in Benton, Tennessee, started wide awake when they realized that they had a dog in their bed in the middle of the night. It wasn't their dog either. As a storm was going on outside, the unknown dog had snuggled in their bed and was all cozy and warm.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy