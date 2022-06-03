High school students line up to help after no one signs 6th grader's yearbook: "It makes me feel better on the inside"

From the minute he got his yearbook, a 6th grader was excited to get everyone's signature on it. Unfortunately, most people he asked said no, and he ended up feeling sad and in need of friends.

He wrote a note to himself to try making more friends and believed his yearbook wouldn't be something worth remembering.

However, his mom didn't want him to keep feeling that way. She took a photo of his note, posted it online, and got help from several high schoolers. The boy had people lining up to sign his yearbook in no time. And he felt valued and couldn't help smiling, knowing there was still a way to have friends.

What are the details?

Brody Ridder goes to school in Westminster, Colorado. The boy attends classes at The Academy of Charter Schools.

When Brody got his yearbook, he immediately got excited and tried to get lots of signatures on it. Unfortunately, his enthusiasm didn't pay off, and he ended up "feeling useless."

The boy asked several people to sign it, and he got plenty of refusals.

"I went up to many people, and then I asked them if they could sign my yearbook, and most of them were like, 'no,'" he said.

He managed to get just two or three names in his yearbook from classmates, and two of his teachers gave him notes. So, he wrote a note in his yearbook to himself, saying, "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder."

When his mom got to see that note, she was heartbroken. Her son feeling lonely, sad, and rejected made her very sad, but she wouldn't give up.

"That was hard to see and read as a mom," Cassandra Ridder, the boy's mom, said, according to Sunnyskyz.

The mom went ahead and took a photo of the touching note penned by her son and then posted it on a social media group for parents at the same school.

People reacted positively and were eager to help and encourage the 6th grader, so the mother felt she'd done the right thing by seeking support there.

"I was overwhelmed with how much encouragement and love I received for Brody. It was amazing," she said.

And the post didn't just stay between parents helping each other. It eventually made its way to three high schoolers: Logan South, Simone Lightfoot, and Joanna Cooper. The three students got together and talked about the issue, trying to come up with ideas to help Brody.

"It's a lot of fun having everyone sign your yearbook, and for this kid to only have two people sign their names in his yearbook; it's just soul-crushing," Lightfoot shared.

"We all just started planning that we were going to go sign this kid's yearbook the next day," South added.

The trio let the word out and rounded up as many students as they could to sign in Brody's yearbook even though they hadn't ever met him before. They were touched by what happened to him and wouldn't let him go on feeling disheartened and let down.

That's how the void in the boy's yearbook got more offers for signatures than he ever dreamed of. People lined up outside his house to get their turn, and they even played "rock, paper, scissors" to decide who would sign it first.

Brody got over 100 signatures which also included advice, positive encouragement, and phone numbers so they could stay in touch.

"And then, just after that, everyone in the class started signing my yearbook," Brody recalls with a smile.

The teenagers who helped the boy hope that this gesture will inspire all their classmates to be kind.

"It made me feel so much better as a person. I don't know how to explain it, but it makes me feel better on the inside," the boy said.

"It made me feel there's still hope for the school, for humanity, and I realized there's a lot of good kids out there," his mother added, thankful for all the support her son received and happy to see him feel confident once more.

Sources:

https://kdvr.com/news/high-schoolers-step-in-to-help-after-6th-grader-says-no-one-signed-his-yearbook/

https://twitter.com/SunnySkyzOnline

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4674/High-Schoolers-Step-In-To-Help-After-6th-Grader-Says-No-One-Signed-His-Yearbook