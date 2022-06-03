Baby deer comes to the front door looking for mom: "Have you seen my mommy?"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTuYu_0fzVGKku00
Photo credit: SunnySkyzOnline/ Twitter

Relatives, neighbors, friends, or even strangers knocking at your door are quite common these days. But a homeowner got a very different surprise when a tiny deer showed up on his porch trying to see if her mommy might be inside.

As the little one was trying to understand what was going on, the owner gradually got over the surprise and tried to comfort her.

What are the details?

The homeowner was inside when he heard an unusual noise coming from outside. As he went to check what was going on at his front door, he had no idea what to expect.

And what he saw as he opened the door certainly left him surprised. He couldn't help smiling at his unusual guest.

"I was inside my home and heard a peculiar noise. Finally, I opened the door, and I must admit it took me by surprise," the man posted about the unique moments when he opened the door after hearing something similar to a knocking.

A little deer was at the door, and she wanted to communicate with the man. She was on her own, so the man was convinced she had come to him looking for her mom.

"She looked at me, and it was like she said, 'Have you seen my mommy? I'm hungry," he added, according to Sunnyskyz.

The deer wasn't a stranger either. The man knew her and her siblings. They had been born in Cory's backyard a day before. The little one had two other siblings but was the only one brave enough to come knocking and ask for a snack or to see her mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gb7U3_0fzVGKku00
Photo credit: SunnySkyzOnline/ Twitter

"They were born the day before, so this little fawn was very young," the man shared.

A true connection had been created ever since the mother deer welcomed the little ones. The mom and her babies got to know the family living in the house, so that's why the baby deer felt comfortable enough to come asking for help.

"When they were born, Mom realized we were there, and the newborns smelled us, and they saw us when they were learning to stand up," Cory added.

So, as soon as she couldn't find her mom, the baby deer came to the only other friend she had. Cory was definitely taken aback but very grateful for the trust the little one put in him.

"I guess the baby was comfortable with us. When mom went away, the fawn, I guess, went to the only other animal it knew," he explained.

The mother did come back shortly after the encounter, but the little "talk' the man and the baby deer had on that day will stay with him for years to come. The tiny deer relied on him, and every time he tried to back away, she would make noises, like telling him she needed him and there was no way she wanted to be on her own.

"Mommy came back after one day. They still come to the house regularly. It is very common for a mom to clean the babies then go away to clean herself; this helps keep predators away," Cory said.

The online community was touched by the bond between the little fawn and the homeowner, and hundreds of users reacted with positive comments on seeing the little one asking for comfort and love.

"How precious. So cute, l would make it my pet," was a reaction to the post.

"Such a cute baby. It's like that little buddy understands everything," was another reaction to it.
"So cute; when try to back up, he squeaks louder like, "Hey, don't go!" Such an adorable little thing."

"It's nice to see that this happens to other people too!! All my life, animals just seem to show up at my front door asking for help. I'm nearly 40 now, and this has happened hundreds (probably thousands) of times. No matter where I've lived, they always seemed to know where to find me."

"So cute poor little thing. I would take her in a heartbeat. That's just precious."

"We have a momma that brings her baby every spring and leaves them in the yard. It's so cute," a different user added to the thread.

"Mama deers usually leave their babies by a house's front door because it looks like a safe den; they're not supposed to move (thus undetected by predators, because they also have a minimal scent) until mama comes back to pick them up, usually from getting food."

"There's absolutely nothing unusual with loving an animal and wanting to help. They're no different than us humans who need help, and I would honestly be more apt to help an animal than anybody. No matter what, if something comes on my step or in my area and looks at me and they need help or food or anything, I won't think twice; I will help."

"I believe those on both sides of this conversation at the door have a strong connection to each other. I really can't say which one of these two I'm getting the most joy and love from. Both are precious."

"Such absolute innocence at your door. Now, if only we can treat each other this way, the world will be a much better place," an emotional comment concluded about the one-of-a-kind visit that brought many smiles, happy tears, and plenty of positive energy.

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/happy-videos/11569/Have-You-Seen-My-Mommy-Baby-Deer-Shows-Up-At-Man-039-s-Front-Door

https://twitter.com/SunnySkyzOnline

