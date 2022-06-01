Woman welcomes triplets at 45 after four miscarriages: "God's delays are not God's denials"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JiEL_0fx1xdER00
Photo credit: thebusinessoftriplets/ Instagram

After trying to have a baby for six years, an Australian woman was excited to learn that she would be having triplets.

Seven weeks before her due date, the mother was taken to the hospital for a seizure.

Leonie Fitzgerald and her babies are all healthy now, but the woman has no recollection of the moment when she gave birth. However, she values being together and seeing them grow each day, even if the first seconds of their lives are gone from her memory.

What are the details?

Leonie lives in Brisbane, Australia, with her husband, Peter, 42.

They struggled through a "long, frustrating, and a little heartbreaking" period when they couldn't have kids. Once it was confirmed that they would have triplets, the parents were excited and shocked at the same time.

"We were hoping for one baby, knew two might be a possibility, but had never even thought about three," Leonie shared with The Epoch Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLDUl_0fx1xdER00
Photo credit: thebusinessoftriplets/ Instagram

The woman did her best to avoid any kind of stress during her pregnancy. She quit her job, started her company, slept more, went for 30-minute walks in nature every day, and just believed "it would happen when it was supposed to."

Unfortunately, her pregnancy was not smooth all the way.

"I had terrible morning sickness, and my specialist put me on bed rest for my entire pregnancy. I was high-risk due to my age and because I was carrying multiples and had had four miscarriages previously," Leonie shared.

A few weeks before her scheduled delivery day, she was taken to the hospital due to intense discomfort around her ribs. She came back home but got an 'intuitive feeling" and went back for another check-up.

She had a seizure, and the triplets' birth had to happen earlier than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly6DC_0fx1xdER00
Photo credit: thebusinessoftriplets/ Instagram

"I was raced to deliver the triplets, and I was then transferred to the ICU while I was still asleep," Leonie said.

The mother woke up after two days once the procedure was done, and that's when she got to meet her babies for the first time.

"I was so happy we were all alive and had been in the hospital. It was overwhelming to see my babies in NICU. They were tiny, and there were three of them!"

After a few days, Leonie was moved to the maternity ward, where she continued to recover and was soon discharged.

The triplets were also ready to come home after 34 days. In the beginning, Leonie and Peter had to deal with getting through 30 diapers each day plus a tub of formula every two days. They eventually switched to using a whiteboard so they could keep track of feeding schedules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz8T8_0fx1xdER00
Photo credit: thebusinessoftriplets/ Instagram

As the three babies are getting stronger, their parents work hard to have the whole family well looked after. Leonie is a wealth specialist at her company called Wealthology Australia and also a property investor, and her husband, Peter, is employed by an accommodation company as a relationships manager.

"Liliana is strong-willed, independent, with the courage of a lion. Charlotte is our social butterfly; she loves cuddles. Isabella is our joker, pulls lots of funny faces, and giggles a lot," Leonie shared about each triplet's personality.

The parents keep piggy banks and dedicated books so family and friends can contribute for birthdays or add unique messages.

"Our plan, when they're 18 years old, is to help them buy their first investment property, as my dad did with me," Leonie said.

The triplets now go to a childcare group three days each week, and they can learn "their way" while choosing their activities. Leonie is convinced that the best way to be a good parent is to "support them on their journey."

"It's a unique experience, and it can be challenging, having all your kids at once. I want to provide hope and let people know they are not on their own," Leonie, who posts updates about their family on social media, said.

"God's delays are not God's denials. There is so much love in the house, and always someone to cuddle. I love watching them interact with each other, and I feel very honored that they chose me to go on their journey with," the happy mom concluded about the amazing gift of life she has received.

The parents treasure every minute with their triplets precisely because it was so difficult to get to this point, and there were times when they doubted they would ever have their own babies and a big family to look after and love more each day.

