Mom takes toddler to 9 countries and 15 states: "My son slept in hotel bathrooms across the globe"

A woman and her husband decided to travel to all continents before starting their family. However, once they accomplished that and had their son, Wilder, they felt that they simply couldn't put an end to something that made them happy, and they found a way to still see new places together.

They didn't leave their son at home. He got to see everything with them, and somehow, along the way, his mom figured out the best solutions to help him sleep despite being in so many places in a short timespan.

What are the details?

"My son has been to nine countries and 15 states. There is nothing better than seeing the world through his eyes," Jordi Lippe-McGraw shared with Insider about the wonderful travels she's done with her husband and their son.

However, she does admit that visiting new places with a toddler can get stressful at times. That's why she's come up with several solutions to avoid tears or annoyance. Getting her son to sleep while changing the place where they stay so often had definitely been a challenge, but the mom feels that she's got things under control now.

"I have learned a few tricks to get him to sleep no matter the location. The biggest difference when getting him to sleep in a hotel is having separation from him. If he can see my husband or me, he will want to be with us. I've found that to be the case in the middle of the night, making it not a restful sleep for anyone," she explained.

That's why she usually tries to book a suite that has different sleeping and living areas. If they can't afford it, she will ask for a standard room plus a complimentary upgrade. And if that doesn't work either, Jordi requests a room that has an ADA-accessible bathroom. According to the mom, this option makes a difference because it's a lot bigger compared to a regular hotel bathroom, so the parents can actually put a crib in there.

"My son slept in hotel bathrooms across the globe. It's the perfect sleeping nook, and that means my husband, and I get to watch TV and chat. We've had to run to the lobby for a post-bedtime bathroom run, but it's well worth it for a full night's sleep," Jordi said.

She also uses other accessories to help her son get enough rest.

"A packable blackout tent fits over nearly every hotel crib I've used. It creates separation between Wilder and us," she shared.

Changing to different time zones is also not mandatory. It depends on how long they will be there.

"When we went to San Diego, we decided not to switch his sleep schedule to West Coast time since we were there for a couple of days. That meant he went to bed at 4:30 p.m. when the sun was still shining. With the tent over his crib, it could've been 11 p.m. He had no problem falling asleep," she added.

As for the different sounds you might hear in a hotel, the elevators, or other loud noises that might keep you awake, Jordi is careful to have a sound machine with her at all times.

"I always have a sound machine. I use it to drown out upstairs neighbors at home, but I also love how it covers up those late-night parties in a hotel. I stick to the same sound to make it feel more like our home," the mom said.

She also does her best to bring the comfort of home on the road so her son gets to feel cozy and happy.

"My son loves a routine. I bring things that recreate our home environment. I pack his sheets to bring the same smell as home, even if we're using the hotel's crib. My son loves his stuffed elephant; they're always in tow when we travel. No matter where we are, this gives him the feeling that it's a safe environment — and therefore, he sleeps better," Jordi said.

Even though these ideas usually resolve any sleep issues, there are also times when they just need to accept a rough few days. Not expecting too much helps Jordi stay motivated while doing all she can for her family.

"While these tips have worked for me whether we're in Mexico or Antigua, they're never a guarantee. That's why it's key to manage expectations. I try not to overschedule the vacation. This helps everyone enjoy themselves, even when everything doesn't go exactly as planned," she concluded.

Do you have a hard time getting your kids to fall asleep on vacation? How do you deal with it?

