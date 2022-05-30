82-year-old woman trains 14 hours a week: "I'm sad when I can't go to the gym"

An 82-year-old woman is inspiring many people to see sports differently and turn around their fitness routines. Erika Rischko, who lives in Germany, started gym training after she was 50, and since then, she has been filled with positive energy and a new will to make the best of her life.

Her attitude and dedication show people of all ages that it's never too late to start looking after yourself and dive into sports, even if you weren't too keen on it until now.

What are the details?

Erika is having lots of fun at 82 while getting plenty of benefits from exercise. She challenges herself all the time and makes people rethink their perception of retirement and old age.

"Many people think you can't start your fitness journey after 40 or 50 or that older people just play tennis or golf, but don't go to the gym and don't want to push themselves anymore," Erika shared with The Epoch Times.

She was 55 when her daughter got her a subscription at a local gym, and her life has definitely changed since that moment. Erika now goes to the gym six times a week.

"I work out twice a day, at least three times a week. So, on average, I spend 12–14 hours a week," Erika said.

When the restrictions began, Erika didn't give up on fitness. Instead, she took part in workout challenges on social media. After discovering the online community, her daughter helped her set up an account, and Erika now has over 350,000 followers and more than 5 million likes on TikTok.

Besides her fitness routines, Erika also posts videos while dancing with her husband, Dieter, who is 83. The couple has received plenty of love and positive comments from online users who admire their commitment and care for each other.

"The response has been positive so far. People comment things like: 'couple goals'; 'I want to be like you when I grow old'; 'can you adopt me'; 'great to see you so fit'; 'age is just a number;' 'I need to get back to the gym,'" Erika said.

The woman definitely had her share of challenges, and a few years ago, she had both knees replaced, but that didn't stop her enthusiasm for fitness, and she was "up and running in no time again."

The woman thrives on trying new exercises each day, and she's motivated to stay fit and have fun while doing different workouts.

"Consistency is key. Find a sport that you truly enjoy. Find a workout buddy or a group sports activity if you don't like working out. A bit of peer pressure never hurts!" she said.

Erika loves working with a trainer, so she prefers smaller gyms with a personal touch.

"They often offer better services and extra opportunities to work with a trainer one-on-one. It is essential to work regularly with a trainer. This way, you will see progress and, more importantly, not hurt yourself," she shared.

Seeing constant progress, feeling energized, and achieving new milestones are awesome rewards for Erika. The only limit she has is she can't do a lot of jumping.

"I am more comfortable in my skin, and I'm sure that I'm as healthy as I am because I spend so many hours at the gym. I love sports, and I'm sad when I can't go to the gym. I'm thankful to be able to do what I love and enjoy," Erika added.

Dieter, her husband, is not that passionate about exercise, but he still goes to the gym three times every week, and he has always supported her enthusiasm. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, which turned out to be an event full of love on social media too.

"We met at a dance hall. And now, many years later, we're dancing again, but on TikTok. Who would have thought we would tape a video for social media on our wedding anniversary, hopping onto new dance trends?" Erika concluded. Her continuous transformation and her will to improve, combined with the loving partner she has by her side, show how much it matters to follow your intuition and have the right kind of support.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-82-year-old-fitness-star-loves-her-gym-routine-defies-age-stereotypes_4343418.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/erikarischko/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG11TrKNpT/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcsHyCqKGvo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcdzmfFq0zu/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaE_ed1qQrP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CafOQjfqZfI/