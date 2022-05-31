Green Bay, WI

Dog found leashed to fire hydrant gets adopted: "Baby Girl has a happy future ahead"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1widUb_0furkjuA00
Photo credit: kylieengelhardt/ Facebook

Lately, many pet owners who are struggling with financial hardship have had to make difficult decisions about their best friends. Unfortunately, fur babies don't always get to stay in the family once the money runs out.

That's why a dog was left leashed to a fire hydrant, along with a backpack full of the toys she loves and her favorite treats.

The note the former owner left explained their situation and how they weren't able to look after her anymore. The little dog sadly waited there, possibly hoping they would come back for her.

A neighbor in Green Bay, Wisconsin, even waited there with the pup for more than an hour, hoping for the best. But no one came back for her.

What are the details?

The Wisconsin Humane Society uploaded a photo of the lonely dog online. The fur baby was left in Green Bay, at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street. A kind neighbor waited with her in case her owners would be back. Unfortunately, no one came.

"I sat with her outside for an hour, keeping her warm, waiting for someone to come back, but no one did. I took her to the Humane Society in Green Bay. I did my best, everyone. Trust me; it breaks my heart too," Kylie Rose Engelhardt wrote on social media about what happened.

So, the homeowner took the little dog to the Humane Society. The note left with her said her name was "Baby Girl." The dog was temporarily in their care until they could find her a comfortable loving home.

"We're sorry you had to part with your best friend. It's clear how much you loved her, and we can see you did your best while struggling with your medical complications and challenges of life," The Humane Society wrote online.

They could realize that the intention was not just to abandon the little dog. A lot of care had been put into gathering her toys and treats and also in penning the note asking someone to love her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXj2r_0furkjuA00
Photo credit: kylieengelhardt/ Facebook

"We see your love in the bag that you carefully packed with all her favorite things. We see your love in how you tied her leash so she wouldn't get to the road. We see your love in how you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she'd be found quickly. We see your love in how healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your heart in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her even if you no longer could," the Humane Society added in their message, according to The Epoch Times.

They made the post precisely to show the owners that their dog would be well looked after and that they knew they left Baby Girl because they had no choice.

"We wish you the best and hope, if you see this, that you can rest a little easier knowing Baby Girl has a happy future ahead," the society concluded.

Many people learned about the abandoned little dog after the social media posts, so it didn't take long for potential adoptive families to come and ask about Baby Girl.

In an update, the Humane Society shared that the previous owners had made contact with them and expressed their thankfulness for the community's support. Their "hearts were filled to the brim after seeing the community's generosity for their fur baby."

And in a few days, Baby Girl found her forever home.

"She has officially found a new home! Baby Girl is a goofball with a heart of gold," the society concluded.

They also sent out a reminder to everyone that they will always shelter pets in need and that their owners can surrender them anonymously if they can't offer the care they need any longer.

"We regularly work to ensure surrender fees are not a barrier to those needing to rehome their pet. Although we request a surrender appointment be made in advance, we take in emergency surrenders if necessary. It's important that the community knows we are a supportive, welcoming resource for those in need," the Humane Society concluded.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/heartbreaking-photo-of-dog-found-tied-to-fire-hydrant-with-note-goes-viral-leads-to-adoption_4464452.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.facebook.com/kylie.engelhardt

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# green bay# wisconsin# dogs# animals# pets

Comments / 10

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
63088 followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman welcomes triplets at 45 after four miscarriages: "God's delays are not God's denials"

After trying to have a baby for six years, an Australian woman was excited to learn that she would be having triplets. Seven weeks before her due date, the mother was taken to the hospital for a seizure.

Read full story
46 comments
Arizona State

Pig and chihuahua found together in Arizona: "They bonded like best friends"

An unlikely pair of buddies needed help in Arizona. A chihuahua and a potbelly pig made an awesome team and constantly looked out for each other. And when they needed help, they were taken in together, and their friendship kept on growing.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman spends $1,000 on makeup to stop worrying: "It helped me become a better mom"

When she was in her 20s, Irina Gonzalez liked to try different makeup styles. However, as she got older and extra responsibilities piled up, she didn't get any time for it. Now she has switched back to a "me time' routine and discovered that makeup has a beneficial effect on her parenting skills and helps her feel more confident.

Read full story
17 comments
Greensboro, NC

Mother cat brings two kittens to doorstep, adds five more to family: "Mama Ally has the sweetest heart"

A stray cat looked after her two older kittens and brought them with her as she spotted a friendly-looking doorstep. The cat decided to trust the owner of that home, and it turns out she wasn't wrong.

Read full story
38 comments

Mom takes toddler to 9 countries and 15 states: "My son slept in hotel bathrooms across the globe"

A woman and her husband decided to travel to all continents before starting their family. However, once they accomplished that and had their son, Wilder, they felt that they simply couldn't put an end to something that made them happy, and they found a way to still see new places together.

Read full story
41 comments

Deaf parents raise kids who can hear: "Overwhelmed with gratitude"

Janet and Daniel Moreno have both lost their hearing, but this hasn't stopped them from raising their two sons, who can live with clear sounds. Their family life is full of adventures, and both parents managed to overcome all challenges while looking after their sons and making sure they have everything they need.

Read full story
9 comments

82-year-old woman trains 14 hours a week: "I'm sad when I can't go to the gym"

An 82-year-old woman is inspiring many people to see sports differently and turn around their fitness routines. Erika Rischko, who lives in Germany, started gym training after she was 50, and since then, she has been filled with positive energy and a new will to make the best of her life.

Read full story
53 comments
Gulf Shores, AL

Man reunited with dentures lost in Gulf: "They were sitting on the bottom, smiling at me"

A man who lives in Wisconsin has just been reunited with the dentures he lost last Monday in the Gulf of Mexico. They turned up later in the same week in Gulf Shores, Alabama. A man from Mississippi snorkeling there spotted the dentures close to the shore.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman treasures becoming a mom at 42: "I've been granted the chance to live two lives"

Amanda McCracken had her baby at 42. It was a choice she made for love because she found the right partner and felt that having a child together would be the happiest thing. As she puts it, it was about living, not about weighing pros and cons and even dreading possible risks.

Read full story
35 comments

Dog goes tandem paragliding with owner: "Ouka changed my life so much; we're happy together"

An experienced paraglider got an unforgettable surprise when he realized that his dog also had his eye set on the horizon. As time passed, the dog got more curious about the sky, and it didn't take long for the pair to begin paragliding safely together.

Read full story
16 comments

Man installs old-fashioned payphone in front yard, little boy uses it to find his way home

A man who lives in Minnesota wanted to experience a little taste of the past as he installed a functioning payphone right in his front yard. As it turns out, the novelty didn't just serve to make neighbors and bystanders smile. It also helped a little boy who got lost and used the old push-button to get back home.

Read full story
226 comments

Man treats stray cat to tasty meal from his store: "When she had a kitten, they came together"

A man who owns a meat shop in Turkey decided to offer scraps of meat to any stray animal that would come on his doorstep. His kindness and love for all animals made him known for a lot more than profits.

Read full story
122 comments

Mom uncovers treasure chest during beach cleanup: "I could easily have gone past it; I'm buzzing"

A mother of two had always hoped to stumble upon a hidden treasure, but she never imagined she would get to uncover it during a beach cleanup event. As she got involved in getting rid of all the trash littering the beach, she dug up a chest that had nothing to do with bottles or plastic.

Read full story
8 comments

Flight attendant falls in love after years of waiting: "No matter how complicated life is, open up and let love in"

Due to her job and needing to travel often, a flight attendant had given up on ever finding someone who understood how much she cared about her career. Just when she was sure there was no one out there who could be her partner, she met an engineer who had no issues with her travels.

Read full story
19 comments
Alabama State

Man travels to Alabama for treatment, invites entire city to his wedding: "Birmingham has become a part of my life"

A man who lives in Pakistan decided to travel all the way to Birmingham, Alabama, to receive treatment that wasn't available in his country. He made this choice after looking into alternative routes and options in different countries. In the end, he gave up on all locations that had too many restrictions and headed for Alabama.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman "raised by keepers" struggles with cleaning: "I grew up with the language of hoarding"

Sarah E. White was raised in a partially chaotic house. Her childhood memories are about uncertainty, anger, financial difficulties, and mostly a lot of stuff piled in every corner of the house.

Read full story
30 comments

Man overcomes homelessness, opens his barbershop: "Tattoos seemed to work for me"

A man who lives in Victoria, British Columbia, managed to open his own barbershop called after a musical he used to like in his childhood. The road to having his business was full of struggles as he had to deal with homelessness and kept trying to put an end to addiction.

Read full story
6 comments
Cranston, RI

Couple gets sandwiches, leaves highest tip in 20 years for waitress: "The kindness behind the money made my day"

A waitress had a stressful day after she had struggled to find a babysitter so she could come and work that day. Unfortunately, no one was available to help her, and she had to wait for her older daughter to get home.

Read full story
16 comments
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Ring bearer, excited to see mom on wedding day, walks her down the aisle: "Hey, mom"

Kristie Mihelich decided to get married to the man she loved, and she included her little boy in the ceremony as the ring bearer. Her son was proud and so happy to be there for the wonderful location, but on seeing his mom show up all dressed in white, he just couldn't contain his excitement. He started running toward her for a huge hug and then made sure she arrived safely to meet the groom.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy