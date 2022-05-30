Man reunited with dentures lost in Gulf: "They were sitting on the bottom, smiling at me"

A man who lives in Wisconsin has just been reunited with the dentures he lost last Monday in the Gulf of Mexico. They turned up later in the same week in Gulf Shores, Alabama. A man from Mississippi snorkeling there spotted the dentures close to the shore.

He was happy to return them to their owner, but he and his wife won't forget their vacation adventure that ended up with smiling dentures sitting on the bottom of the sea, seemingly smiling from the sand.

What are the details?

Aaron Welborn and Blaire, his wife, were on vacation for their annual Golf Shores trip. And this time, they will keep a vivid memory of everything that took place since it wasn't about relaxing in the sun. Their vacation photos are now permanently entwined with a different family based on the way their snorkeling adventure ended up.

Wellborn was just wrapping up for the day. He was close to the shoreline and headed for his beach rental. The man had already taken off his snorkel and fins and closed in on the shore.

"I'm just like, I'm going to put my goggles and look down in the water as I walk up, and maybe I'll find something. When I stuck my head underwater, they were sitting there on the bottom, just smiling at me," he said, according to Sunnyskyz.

The very sight of those dentures just casually sitting there under the water gave him an impression that would last for a while.

"They scared me a lot. I was wondering, where's the rest of this guy's teeth?" Wellborn said.

He got the dentures out of the water despite their unusual grin and then started looking for information about their owner. Wellborn soon spotted a name imprinted on them. "Randy Williams" was spelled out on the dentures, but still, he had no idea where to find him.

Wellborn posted the photos of the dentures with the name on social media, hoping that the teeth pictures would draw enough attention and help him trace the owner.

"I found these floating in the water at Gulf Shores, Alabama! Weirdest thing I've found, but they have a name in them of Randy Williams! If you know a Randy Williams with dentures, let me know! I would love to get them back to him!" Wellborn wrote in his message.

His post definitely caused a wave of reactions, and one user also located Williams. It turned out the owner was living in Wisconsin.

"Randy Williams was found all the way in Wisconsin!! By the power of social media, my new buddy will be reunited with his pearly whites!! We've shipped them out, and he'll be eating steak again by Wednesday," Wellborn wrote after the owner was located and the dentures were on their way to him.

The man who was left without dentures got an awesome surprise too. In the beginning, he didn't believe someone had truly found his dentures. Instead, he was sure it was going to be a prank.

"At first, I thought somebody was playing a joke on me, and I didn't know, and she said, 'My cousin found them,' and she gave me his phone number," Williams explained.

He revealed that the dentures got lost when a large wave made him lose his balance, and they flew right out of his mouth. He looked for them carefully but wasn't able to spot them in the water. So, he made up his mind to enjoy his vacation and see what he could do once he got home.

Wellborn and his wife took the dentures with them everywhere while they were waiting to find out more about their owner. That's how they got to the beach, on the road, and inside several restaurants.

Randy Williams was very glad to see them again since the unique find has helped him save $2,000 for replacing them. He added that his vacation was a lot of fun, except for the part where he had to cut the shrimp into tiny pieces and couldn't have any steak.

