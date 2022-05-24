Cranston, RI

Couple gets sandwiches, leaves highest tip in 20 years for waitress: "The kindness behind the money made my day"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avcsf_0fogh5uh00
Photo credit: SunnySkyzOnline/ Twitter

A waitress had a stressful day after she had struggled to find a babysitter so she could come and work that day. Unfortunately, no one was available to help her, and she had to wait for her older daughter to get home.

When she eventually made it to work, she truly hoped the day would turn out ok. As it happens, things improved a lot when she saw the tip a kind couple left her after getting some sandwiches.

What are the details?

Jennifer Vernancio lives in Cranston, Rhode Island. The woman is a single mom of two and has been working as a waitress at The Big Cheese & Pub for the last three years.

Last Wednesday, she had scheduled a work shift starting at 11 a.m. Jennifer had to come and open the restaurant, but she had a hard time finding anyone to sit with her toddler. Time passed, and still, no one was able to help. So, Jennifer waited for her older daughter to get home from school so she could watch over her little brother, according to Sunnyskyz.

By the time she arrived at the restaurant, ready to start working, she was hopeful that there was a chance her day could turn around.

Her first customers for the day were a man and his wife. They were very kind and talked to her while ordering some sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3xHT_0fogh5uh00
Photo credit: SunnySkyzOnline/ Twitter

"My first table for the day was a super, super-nice gentleman and his wife," the woman shared about what took place last week.

The man and the woman soon finished, paid their bill, and left the restaurant.

Up to then, nothing special seemed to have happened.

"The gentleman just looked over his shoulder and said, 'have a nice day.' I said, 'You too,'" Jennifer recalls.

As she went over to get the check, she looked at the tip. And she couldn't believe the amount they'd left her.

"I go over to pick up their check; I didn't even know then. They had left me a tip for $810. I'm like, are you kidding? It can't be happening. I took it to my manager, and at first, I was like, 'This can't be.' She's like, 'Oh no, that's it,'" the woman said.

Her manager talked to her about it, and they were both amazed at what the couple had done for the waitress.

"She came up to me; she was very taken back is the word I would use," manager Kim Tierney said about the wonderful surprise Jennifer got on that day.
"She's like, 'Kim, Kim; I don't know. Someone left me a $600 tip.' And I was like, 'Stop. Jen.' I pulled the paper out, and then I said, 'I have even better news for you; it's not $600; it's an $800 tip.' She was like, 'I'm going to pass out,'" the manager added about Jennifer's reaction to the thoughtful tip.

Jennifer has been working in restaurants for the past two decades, but this was the biggest tip she ever received. Even though she doesn't know the couple's names, she will always remember their act of kindness.

"To the gentleman and his wife who left that generous tip, I just want to thank you so much. It meant a lot," was Jennifer's message to the couple.

She also pointed out that while the money was obviously useful, the kindness that helped her smile again on that stressful day is a memory she will treasure for years to come.

Jennifer used the surprise tip to buy a toy truck for her son, a pair of shoes for her daughter, and to cover outstanding bills.

"The money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what. However, the kindness behind the money made my day. From going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day," the mother concluded about the wonderful action that helped her stay positive and realize there is always a reason to keep on hoping.

Sources:

https://turnto10.com/news/coronavirus/show-us-something-good/cranston-pizza-restaurant-waitress-speechless-after-surprise-810-tip

https://twitter.com/SunnySkyzOnline

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4664/Surprise-810-Tip-Leaves-Waitress-Speechless

https://twitter.com/NBC10

https://www.reddit.com/r/goodnews/comments/upgder/surprise_810_tip_leaves_cranston_pizza_restaurant/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cranston# rhode island# waitress# tip# kindness

Comments / 14

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
61883 followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman treasures becoming a mom at 42: "I've been granted the chance to live two lives"

Amanda McCracken had her baby at 42. It was a choice she made for love because she found the right partner and felt that having a child together would be the happiest thing. As she puts it, it was about living, not about weighing pros and cons and even dreading possible risks.

Read full story
12 comments

Dog goes tandem paragliding with owner: "Ouka changed my life so much; we're happy together"

An experienced paraglider got an unforgettable surprise when he realized that his dog also had his eye set on the horizon. As time passed, the dog got more curious about the sky, and it didn't take long for the pair to begin paragliding safely together.

Read full story
6 comments

Man installs old-fashioned payphone in front yard, little boy uses it to find his way home

A man who lives in Minnesota wanted to experience a little taste of the past as he installed a functioning payphone right in his front yard. As it turns out, the novelty didn't just serve to make neighbors and bystanders smile. It also helped a little boy who got lost and used the old push-button to get back home.

Read full story
30 comments

Man treats stray cat to tasty meal from his store: "When she had a kitten, they came together"

A man who owns a meat shop in Turkey decided to offer scraps of meat to any stray animal that would come on his doorstep. His kindness and love for all animals made him known for a lot more than profits.

Read full story
85 comments

Mom uncovers treasure chest during beach cleanup: "I could easily have gone past it; I'm buzzing"

A mother of two had always hoped to stumble upon a hidden treasure, but she never imagined she would get to uncover it during a beach cleanup event. As she got involved in getting rid of all the trash littering the beach, she dug up a chest that had nothing to do with bottles or plastic.

Read full story
5 comments

Flight attendant falls in love after years of waiting: "No matter how complicated life is, open up and let love in"

Due to her job and needing to travel often, a flight attendant had given up on ever finding someone who understood how much she cared about her career. Just when she was sure there was no one out there who could be her partner, she met an engineer who had no issues with her travels.

Read full story
10 comments
Alabama State

Man travels to Alabama for treatment, invites entire city to his wedding: "Birmingham has become a part of my life"

A man who lives in Pakistan decided to travel all the way to Birmingham, Alabama, to receive treatment that wasn't available in his country. He made this choice after looking into alternative routes and options in different countries. In the end, he gave up on all locations that had too many restrictions and headed for Alabama.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman "raised by keepers" struggles with cleaning: "I grew up with the language of hoarding"

Sarah E. White was raised in a partially chaotic house. Her childhood memories are about uncertainty, anger, financial difficulties, and mostly a lot of stuff piled in every corner of the house.

Read full story
19 comments

Man overcomes homelessness, opens his barbershop: "Tattoos seemed to work for me"

A man who lives in Victoria, British Columbia, managed to open his own barbershop called after a musical he used to like in his childhood. The road to having his business was full of struggles as he had to deal with homelessness and kept trying to put an end to addiction.

Read full story
4 comments
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Ring bearer, excited to see mom on wedding day, walks her down the aisle: "Hey, mom"

Kristie Mihelich decided to get married to the man she loved, and she included her little boy in the ceremony as the ring bearer. Her son was proud and so happy to be there for the wonderful location, but on seeing his mom show up all dressed in white, he just couldn't contain his excitement. He started running toward her for a huge hug and then made sure she arrived safely to meet the groom.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman gets locked outside, tries to convince cat to open door for her: "You can do it, try"

Bailey Rubal got locked outside the apartment she shared with her roommate, and there was no one else home except their cat. So, the woman sat down and kept tapping lightly on the doorknob and encouraging the cat. She knew the kitty could do it and the little noises coming from behind the door showed that the cat was trying his best to let her in.

Read full story
19 comments
Kingsville, TX

Toddler orders 31 burgers, adds generous tip: "He had half of one; we gave the rest to our neighbors"

A little boy who lives in Kingsville, Texas, managed to have 31 burgers delivered to his doorstep. He got the burgers by accessing an app on his mom's phone, and he turned out to be a very thoughtful customer too. The toddler left the delivery driver a very generous tip.

Read full story
14 comments

Mom of 6 explains why love isn't always enough: "Don't tell someone who can't have kids to just adopt"

Tracy Whitney has six kids, including two children adopted from China. After her first four children, she knew she didn't want to give birth again, but that didn't mean her family couldn't grow.

Read full story
46 comments

Groom dances with mom, who can't walk: "She inspires me every day to be humble, kind, and selfless"

A groom wanted to share his happiness on his wedding day with his mom. Unfortunately, she is unable to walk, so she thought there was no chance of a mother-son wedding dance. With the help and love of her sons, the woman had an emotional dance and felt how much all her family treasures her.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman lets son be a picky eater: "A relaxed mom is more valuable to him than organic carrots"

A woman had always dreamed of the time when she would be a mom and wished to have a foodie child, ready to explore different tastes and eat all the nutritious foods. Since she's a former food editor, she devoted plenty of energy to passing down her habits to her child.

Read full story
9 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Woman has three sets of twins after miscarriage: "This has to be what I was appointed to do"

A mother welcomed three consecutive sets of twins after going through the loss and sadness of a miscarriage. Having had six babies in the past five years made her feel blessed, particularly since she never thought she would have such a big family.

Read full story
67 comments

Little girl captures dad's graduation day: "It was just the two of them"

A father finished his studies at UCLA, and on the day he graduated, he had his biggest supporter right there, close to him. His little girl took photos so he could always remember his achievement and the way they got to share that unique moment together.

Read full story
18 comments
Winter Park, FL

Nonspeaking Valedictorian delivers commencement speech: "See the worth in everyone you meet"

Photo credit: RollinsCollege/ YouTube video screenshot. Elizabeth Bonker has non-speaking autism and can only communicate with other people by typing. In her commencement speech, she urged other fellow graduates to keep serving others, remember their voice always matters, and try their best to see the good side in every person they meet.

Read full story
4 comments

Couple stays in love for 20 years by talking on the phone: "Our calls reconnect me to those first feelings"

A married woman has her home far away from her friends, as she moved from the USA to Canada. Having so many loved ones at a distance, her phone has somehow become a love and friendship language for her.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy