Groom dances with mom, who can't walk: "She inspires me every day to be humble, kind, and selfless"

A groom wanted to share his happiness on his wedding day with his mom. Unfortunately, she is unable to walk, so she thought there was no chance of a mother-son wedding dance. With the help and love of her sons, the woman had an emotional dance and felt how much all her family treasures her.

What are the details?

Zak Poirier was getting married, but there was no way he would take that important step without including his mom in the celebration. Even though she couldn't walk, Zak and his brothers Nick and Jake worked together so she could still enjoy the special dance on his wedding day, according to Sunnyskyz.

"My mom was diagnosed with ALS just before I graduated law school. Since then, I have watched her bravely fight her diagnosis and challenge the odds against her," Zak wrote on social media.

Once the special day came, and everyone was getting ready to celebrate, he went to his mom, who was in her wheelchair, ready to give her a once-in-a-lifetime surprise.

The man posted the beautiful moments when he got to dance with his mom, who was being helped by his brothers.

"Despite not being able to stand, my mom and I shared a dance at my wedding. She inspires me every day to stay humble, kind, and selfless. I love you, mom," he wrote on his page after posting the video of their dance.

The look in his mother's eyes and the way she connected with Zak and her other sons trying to help her have that wonderful dance brought home just how much love can do.

How did people take it?

The sons' care and thoughtfulness touched the online community. Many people realized that they all deeply loved and admired their mom and were doing their best to make memories together.

"The way you look at her, how you talk to her and take her into your arms is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," one commenter wrote.

"My good cry for the day. Bless your heart, bless your mom. Your mom raised a good man," another user wrote about it.

"A beautiful story; your mom is a wonderful woman. I was honored to meet and witness this moment," was another take on it.

"Truly beautifully moment. I lost my father last year, and he could barely walk during my wedding. I wish I had tried this," a user felt about it.

"An ocean of love, that's what I see in here. And that is all it takes to be the best mom. Stay blessed; she's gorgeous. Never stop dancing; congratulations, Zak. Best wishes for your marriage."

"I sympathize with her. How thoughtful, loving, and kind of you. Beautiful," a different user said.

"This is so beautiful! I lost my mom recently, and the hug and love I see here take me back to memories with her! What a beautiful moment! Tears roll down," another commenter reacted to the footage.

"This was the highlight of the wedding. It was amazing watching her with you, Nick, and Jake. Your mom is incredible!"

"This made me cry. Your mom is blessed to have sons like you, and you are all very, very fortunate to have an amazing, strong, beautiful mother like her."

"I think that has to be one of the most beautiful moments of your lives, simply stunning; thank you for sharing such a deeply personal moment in time. Much love to you and yours," a touching comment concluded.

There is no end to what love can do, and moms truly are amazing. They stay beautiful and strong as a constant inspiration and an example of a life well-lived whether they are with us or in our memories.

