Nonspeaking Valedictorian delivers commencement speech: "See the worth in everyone you meet"

Elizabeth Bonker has non-speaking autism and can only communicate with other people by typing. In her commencement speech, she urged other fellow graduates to keep serving others, remember their voice always matters, and try their best to see the good side in every person they meet.

What are the details?

Elizabeth gave a touching commencement speech at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, as she urged everyone who heard it to be willing to use their own voice and to see the worth in others.

The other four valedictorians unanimously chose her to deliver the speech for the 529 students who were graduating on that day.

Elizabeth used a special text-to-speech program that helped her deliver her meaningful words.

"I am one of the lucky non-speaking autistics who has been taught to type. That one intervention unlocked my mind from its silence, enabling me to communicate and be educated," she started her speech.

"God gave you a voice. Use it," she told the graduating students, according to Sunnyskyz.

"Life is for service. Simple and yet so profound. You have shared your passion for service with our community. Our friends in the sororities raise money for worthy causes; they weave blankets for the homeless. Service to others gives so much meaning to our own lives and to those we serve," she pointed out the deeper meaning of supporting each other at all times.

"No, the irony of a non-speaking autistic who is encouraging you to use your voice isn't lost on me. Once you can see the worth in me, you will see the worth in everyone you meet," she added.

The young woman earned her degree in social innovation. She has also set up her very own nonprofit organization called Communication 4 ALL. The nonprofit is focused on working to "ensure that non-speakers with autism have access to the communication and education essential to living meaningful lives."

"I've always struggled with not being heard or accepted. I choose to celebrate small victories each day, and today, I am celebrating a big victory with all of you. We commence together, but we will choose our own ways from here. My life will be dedicated to relieving those suffering in silence and giving them voices so they can choose their own way," Elizabeth said about her plans for the future.

At the same time, she encouraged everyone to explore their abilities, build on their strengths, see mistakes as a way to learn, and never give up because of temporary failures.

"The world cannot wait to see our light shine. We are called to serve as an everyday act of humility and a habit of mind. To strive and follow the example of those who chose to share their last crust of bread," she concluded, reminding everyone that it's precisely the misjudged people who manage to find the strength to do things no one imagined.

Following your heart and being determined and dedicated to your community are values that no one can take away from you, and trying to do better each day and never dismissing anyone as worthless are essential principles for the valedictorian who didn't let negative perceptions stop her from achieving performance while staying close to her community's needs.

"Be the people no one imagines much of. Be the light," the inspiring speech ended on a positive note envisioning all the different paths graduates can take while staying true to what matters most.

Being successful while practicing kindness, respect, compassion, and commitment to your neighbor's wellbeing is the way forward pictured by the moving words that had a lasting impact on all of Elizabeth's fellow graduates.

