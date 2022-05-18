Diagnosis helps woman understand messy house: "I used to be ashamed of my home"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flco3_0fiL7F3E00
Photo credit: Pixabay

A woman used to be afraid of anyone seeing the inside of her house. The constant mess around her was disconcerting since she didn't intend to neglect cleaning. Plenty of times, she allowed the embarrassment to stop her from pursuing a positive motivation.

Once she was diagnosed with ADHD at 40, a lot of things started to make sense to her.

And she didn't feel sad about the way her house looked anymore. Instead, she set out to find a better way to deal with cleaning.

What are the details?

When the restrictions began, and she realized she would be spending a lot more time at home, Rhiannon Giles thought she would probably have everything nice and clean while doing job-related tasks.

"Well, my house will be clean at least, or that's how I saw it. Instead of having a chat at the watercooler or distracting myself with shiny things in the office, I imagined I would be taking a moment here and there to wash the spoons or do a load of laundry. It seems I'm always low on spoons," the woman said.

Rhiannon also revealed that she used to think there was probably one element that was stopping her from getting better at everything cleaning-related.

"All that stands between me and keeping my life together is this one, ever-shifting factor that could make it all better. As it turns out, the problem isn't the situation; the problem is me."

The woman admits she has never been someone who cleans up in little breaks. Instead, she leaves empty cans on the window sill and is constantly wondering if she might "fit one more thing on the pile of trash."

Laundry is also getting complicated at times.

"Laundry rarely gets to the washer without a multi-stop tour of my floor."

Unfortunately, no matter how hard she attempted to improve, the cleaning tasks just kept escaping her focus.

"It's not that I never clean. I simply wait until I get the time and energy to clean everything. I couldn't figure out why I would sometimes focus on cleaning, and other times I would step over the same dirty sock for one week," she explained.

As time went by, she began questioning why other people didn't seem to have this issue. "My house is always in a state of 'I'll get to that later.'"

The trash piling up wasn't just an uncomfortable sight; it also filled her with "an undercurrent of shame."

"And then I was diagnosed with ADHD, and everything made sense. I had ADHD as a child; I still have ADHD as a mom. In retrospect, it was obvious. While I suspected it, I was scared to seek a diagnosis. Instead, I internalized the idea that I couldn't complete tasks because I was lazy," the mother shared.

Rhiannon got the diagnosis right before turning 40, so this was an opportunity to take a step back and reconsider the bigger picture. And she realized that "a mess isn't an emergency, nor is it a moral failing."

The point was to stop blaming herself and avoid feeling like she was failing daily, and understand what was keeping her back from achieving her goals.

"I don't need to feel ashamed of the mess, but I need to recognize how it holds me back. I often point out to my kids that our difficulties are 'a reason, not an excuse.'"

She actually likes having a neat and tidy house, and the constant mess around her was slowly turning into stress and anxiety. Taking it gradually has helped her cope with the situation, and while a whole-house clean-up seems daunting at the moment, there are certainly times when she can get the energy to make her house look cozy.

"Sometimes I need to figure out what can help at the moment — for instance; at times; I work from a couch because my house is too messy. Later, I will clean 'just a little bit.' I try to convince myself it's ok to do only the dishes — it's a start anyway. I don't have to wait for the ideal time to clean the entire house," she said.

As she adapts to daily chores while motivating herself, the mother now understands that she is still a valuable person even if some part of cleaning up is left waiting or undone.

"I'm happier when my house is clean. My goal is to move toward my values, not shame. I am not less of a mother, woman, or person when school supplies and junk mail cover the table," she concluded.

Sources:

https://twitter.com/thisisinsider

https://www.insider.com/adhd-diagnosis-helped-me-understand-my-messy-house-2022-5

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mother# family# love# home# cleaning

Comments / 117

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
60339 followers

More from Amy Christie

Woman lets son be a picky eater: "A relaxed mom is more valuable to him than organic carrots"

A woman had always dreamed of the time when she would be a mom and wished to have a foodie child, ready to explore different tastes and eat all the nutritious foods. Since she's a former food editor, she devoted plenty of energy to passing down her habits to her child.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Woman has three sets of twins after miscarriage: "This has to be what I was appointed to do"

A mother welcomed three consecutive sets of twins after going through the loss and sadness of a miscarriage. Having had six babies in the past five years made her feel blessed, particularly since she never thought she would have such a big family.

Read full story
22 comments

Little girl captures dad's graduation day: "It was just the two of them"

A father finished his studies at UCLA, and on the day he graduated, he had his biggest supporter right there, close to him. His little girl took photos so he could always remember his achievement and the way they got to share that unique moment together.

Read full story
2 comments
Winter Park, FL

Nonspeaking Valedictorian delivers commencement speech: "See the worth in everyone you meet"

Photo credit: RollinsCollege/ YouTube video screenshot. Elizabeth Bonker has non-speaking autism and can only communicate with other people by typing. In her commencement speech, she urged other fellow graduates to keep serving others, remember their voice always matters, and try their best to see the good side in every person they meet.

Read full story
5 comments

Couple stays in love for 20 years by talking on the phone: "Our calls reconnect me to those first feelings"

A married woman has her home far away from her friends, as she moved from the USA to Canada. Having so many loved ones at a distance, her phone has somehow become a love and friendship language for her.

Read full story
1 comments

Couple takes home back to 1950 with prints, posters, and orange tiles: "The whites and creams are uninspiring"

Gemma Burton and Dean, her husband, are both 42, and they've just renovated their three-bedroom house. The couple worked together to give it a mid-century look since they are both fans of the 1950s era.

Read full story
4 comments

Grandmother of 7 lifts weights, fixes street lighting: "I never officially retired"

An 82-year-old grandmother has decided to enjoy every minute and not let time slow her down one bit. Anne Leigh is a mom of two and a grandmother of seven who keeps fit and still works as an electrical contractor even though she reached retirement age over two decades ago.

Read full story
5 comments
Long Branch, NJ

Retired grandmother makes friends at her first triathlon: "It's a great way to socialize"

Jeanne Mitchell is a mother and grandmother who moved away from her friends to retire with her husband on the New Jersey coast, close to Long Branch. They were both looking for a quiet area so they could be closer to nature.

Read full story

Woman saves $8,000, adds hot tub and lounge area to her garden: "It was all me"

A woman decided it was high time to change her dull garden, and she had plenty of ideas on how to turn it into a relaxing space. Unfortunately, the quotes she got were just too expensive for what she had in mind, so she took matters into her own hands.

Read full story
24 comments
Wallkill, NY

Woman becomes mom of 10 after third set of twins: "It was hard, but the reward is outstanding"

A beautician who lives in Wallkill, New York, has become a mom of 10 after she welcomed her third set of twins. Kimberly Alarcon, 37, admits she was worried when she found out the third set of twins was on the way, but John, her husband, helped her pray and stay strong.

Read full story
102 comments

Dad revives shed to make a writing room for his wife: "I wanted it to be a 40th birthday present"

A father of two decided he wanted to give his wife a unique present for her 40th birthday. Knowing how much she likes writing, the loving husband set out to reshape a run-down shed and turn it into an inspiring place where his wife could pen her ideas and let her imagination run free.

Read full story
57 comments
Dallas, TX

Horses and cherry blossoms seize tender emotions: "The eyes of a horse tell the complete story"

A passionate photographer has found a great way to portray the romantic and pure nature of horses. Cherry blossoms bring out their strength and add a fleeting and delicate touch to springtime joy that brings positivity and sheer joy.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Mom colors each room for less than $14 with leftover and tester paints: "Having a bright home is very uplifting"

A mother of three has turned her home into a colorful and inspiring place after hand-painting each room with tester pots of paints, which are often free. Heidi Pettitt, 44, who lives in Walsall, in West Midlands, England, gave a new look to every room in her home and enjoyed the process of transforming her house and seeing what the best decoration could be for each space. By mixing up colors and positive vibes, she managed not to repeat any combination and had lots of fun while getting rid of the magnolia color she couldn't stand.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Dad and daughter turn train caboose into comfortable apartment: "Thrilled with the number of guests"

A retired carpenter teamed up with his daughter from Iowa to bring about an impressive renovation. Together they managed to turn a train caboose into a luxury apartment. And the number of happy guests who got a chance to test it out certainly confirms that it's been a success.

Read full story
2 comments
San Jose, CA

Lilo, the husky, nurses Rosie, the kitty, back to happy times: "They love playing, napping together"

A Siberian husky from San Jose first met a kitten while they were both in an animal shelter. Their connection started out as a mother-daughter bond, and they have since become best friends.

Read full story
29 comments
Michigan State

Photographer captures last days pets spend with owners: "It's hard to let our beloved fur friends go"

A photographer who lives in Michigan offers pet owners a chance to capture their last moments together when their best friends get sick. The woman set out to create free photoshoots for senior or very ill dogs, thus helping their owners commemorate their furry friends in a loving way.

Read full story
60 comments

Mom of 11 makes three different dinners, does laundry until 9 p.m.: "We rarely get a date night"

A mom of 11 has her schedule full on looking after a big household. Still, the daily routine is filled with so much love that somehow, she always gets the energy to start each new day and has everyone calling her while she goes about house cleaning, cooking meals, ironing, and washing.

Read full story
1122 comments

Dog in wheelchair guides blind fox for daily walks: "Make the most of each day just like Jack did"

Ana Lapaz-Mendez works at a veterinary clinic in Watford, and as soon as she met Jack, they formed a wonderful bond. The little dog needed surgery and wasn't able to walk with his hind legs anymore due to inflammation.

Read full story
37 comments
Massachusetts State

Family takes home coyote puppy thinking they found a lost dog: "The baby is now recovering comfortably"

A family who lives in Massachusetts thought they saw a lost puppy on the side of the road. At the time, they believed he was a dog, but it turned out he was actually a baby coyote in distress.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy