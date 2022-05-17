Dad revives shed to make a writing room for his wife: "I wanted it to be a 40th birthday present"

A father of two decided he wanted to give his wife a unique present for her 40th birthday. Knowing how much she likes writing, the loving husband set out to reshape a run-down shed and turn it into an inspiring place where his wife could pen her ideas and let her imagination run free.

What are the details?

Richard Binmore lives with his wife and two kids in Chandler's Ford in Hampshire, South East England. As he was trying to decide what he should get his wife for her upcoming birthday, he suddenly realized there was a lot he could do very close to their home.

The man spent about $1,000 to restore a shed and turn it into a warm and cozy writing room. He got help from his dad and his eldest son, Casey. They all dedicated their time to this wonderful project and managed to get it done in five days.

Cheryl, Richard's wife, works for the NHS, but in her spare time, she loves to write, and she's already created a few short stories.

"I wanted it to be a 40th birthday present for my wife. She has always wanted a space of her own to write, she has written several short stories, and she's always working on her next story," Binmore shared with The Epoch Times.

The 43-year-old man was completely dedicated to the project and felt so excited to be able to create a secret room for his wife. It was meant to be a room she could call her own and gather her ideas. A restful, calming writing room was ideal for the full-time working mom who also takes care of their two young boys.

The husband set out to transform a 7-by-5 foot shed that looked run-down and abandoned. He added electricity, heating, and a unique wallpaper that gives the impression of bookshelves.

Binmore insisted that it was Casey, their eldest son, who got most of the outside painting done. He added that his son enjoyed the special task they teamed up to complete and that they shared many smiles for every stage of the "lovely project."

The family bought the shed more than a decade before, but it hadn't been put to any use, and it was slowly deteriorating. The husband added a chair, a desk, and a table lamp inside the shed. He got all the items from eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

"It's small, but it really does work quite well," Binmore said.

And his surprise was definitely received with loving smiles from his wife. The touching gift made her rekindle her connection to writing, and she can often be found there after work, creating a new storyline or trying to figure out the next chapter or the right ending for a new adventure.

Her kids got interested in the former shed that was turned into a fascinating writing place too, so they often join their mom while she's there writing. Maybe they get to write their own stories soon, inspired by their parents' love, dedication, and commitment to fulfilling dreams.

