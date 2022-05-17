Dallas, TX

Mom colors each room for less than $14 with leftover and tester paints: "Having a bright home is very uplifting"

Amy Christie

Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

A mother of three has turned her home into a colorful and inspiring place after hand-painting each room with tester pots of paints, which are often free.

Heidi Pettitt, 44, who lives in Walsall, in West Midlands, England, gave a new look to every room in her home and enjoyed the process of transforming her house and seeing what the best decoration could be for each space. By mixing up colors and positive vibes, she managed not to repeat any combination and had lots of fun while getting rid of the magnolia color she couldn't stand.

What are the details?

Heidi wanted to bring more light and to give a total makeover to the walls that didn't have the right colors for her. The mother works for a housing association, and she began the transforming process once the restrictions started.

At first, Heidi painted a rainbow in her kitchen. That was the starting point for all the other ideas that would soon land on the walls of each room.

Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

The woman now has a conservatory with a jungle motif, a living room that looks like it's still the 70s, and a bright yellow room where a swan seems to be coming out of the fireplace.

"I had the freedom to do stuff as I suddenly had lots of spare time on my hands. The restrictions made me realize life is too short, so I decided to do what makes me happy," Heidi shared with The Epoch Times.

Unfortunately, her whole house had a dominant color, and it wasn't one that made her smile. Magnolia hues greeted her everywhere until she started the DIY project with lots of colors to make up for the dull interior.

Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

"From the carpets all the way up to the ceiling, everything in my home was magnolia toned, and that's my least favorite color. I decided to start using my imagination to add a splash of color to my home. I started with that rainbow in the kitchen, and everything went from there," Heidi explained.

That splash of color was what she needed to get started and more and more ideas piled up as she went on and added bright hues to every room.

"My friends think I am funny, but I love it," she added.

The costs weren't too high either, so the mother could go ahead and express her creative side without paying much. In the end, it went down to under $14 for each room. And the secret to that low price was using tester paints and leftovers around the house.

Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

"It wasn't expensive at all, as I had some leftover paint in the house already. I also used testers that were either free or came very cheap. The colors I like are always in one of the bargain buckets since other people don't want them," Heidi said.

Her conservatory is now brimming with leaf paintings and several plants on the walls. Her music room has also undergone an innovative transformation and features a bold yellow wall plus a guitar display.

"The colors instantly changed my mood to happy. Having a bright home is very uplifting. My favorite is my 70s-inspired living room. And the music room, which is bright, plus a swan that's coming out of the fireplace. It's a relaxing room with a bright yellow wall," the mother concluded.

Colors can express feelings and change moods and feelings connected to each space while adding decor and shades to go with the atmosphere you wish to create. It certainly takes determination, a bit of paint, and a price tag search, but the results will make you smile every time you get a glimpse of a hand-painted wall.

Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

