Woman becomes mom of 10 after third set of twins: "It was hard, but the reward is outstanding"

A beautician who lives in Wallkill, New York, has become a mom of 10 after she welcomed her third set of twins.

Kimberly Alarcon, 37, admits she was worried when she found out the third set of twins was on the way, but John, her husband, helped her pray and stay strong.

What are the details?

"I was worried about everything people may say, where are we going to fit them, can we afford more kids? Everything was running through my mind, but my husband is the level-headed one; the first thing he said was, 'Let's pray,' and he told me that everything would be okay. They are blessings," Kimberly shared with The Epoch Times.

John and Kimberly are both from Mount Vernon and now share ten kids: Brittney, Sarah, Hunter, Zoey and Zachary, Olivia and Oliver, and Kenzy and Kenzley.

Kenzy and Kenzley were born at Westchester Medical Center within three minutes of each other.

The happy mom shared about the way the little sisters react and heartwarming details about their personalities.

"Kenzy is more laid-back and chill, while Kenzley is very demanding and nosey. She's already up and looking everywhere," Kimberly said.

She also revealed that there were going to be three babies, but one was lost due to a miscarriage.

"God gives us only what he knows we can handle, so yes, we will love him and remember him," she wrote on social media.

Kimberly grew up in a big family herself, with 17 brothers and sisters, eight of whom were adopted. On the other hand, her husband had just one sibling and always dreamed of a large family. So, all the Alarcon kids are a true blessing to their parents.

The journey through so many pregnancies wasn't an easy one for Kimberly, but she loves being a mom, and every child brought joy to her life.

"It was hard, but the reward is outstanding," she shared.

A day in their household is never boring, and if it ever gets quiet, then it means something is wrong. At 5 a.m., Kimberly's son Hunter makes his own breakfast, and at 6 a.m., his siblings get up and start getting ready for school. The proud mom sees her kids off to the school bus before spending most of the day with her "three little ones."

While classes go on, she cooks, cleans, oversees online lessons for crafting, singing, and speech, and does several errands.

When the kids come back from school, Kimberly switches gears and helps them with homework.

"I always ask them how was their day and tell them I love them. We bake and cook together, and everyone is fed, bathed, and ready for bed by 8 p.m.," she explained, adding that she's in charge of the home since her husband is a detective and has to work long hours.

Even though she has a clear system and a plan for everything, that's not always a guarantee that all will go well.

As she keeps meeting challenges, bigger or smaller, Kimberly holds on to one simple principle, "Pray, and give it to God."

The question she gets asked most frequently is, "How do you do it?" and the funniest query she got was, "Do you guys have cable TV?"

"Being a mom is not always peaches and cream," but Kimberly and her family have chosen to only let positive energy flow in their home.

"I feel amazed about being a mother, period. But being a mother of three sets of twins is truly a blessing, and I'm grateful. Some of the best moments about being a mom are when they hug me and tell me they love me; that is the best reward and feeling ever," she concluded.

