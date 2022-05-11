Louisville, KY

Teacher inspires students to be helpful: "Making people smile lights up my world"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4fZ4_0faPpaIC00
Photo credit: WDRB/YouTube video screenshot

A teacher who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, has decided to focus on showing kids how much it matters to be kind. And she didn't do it by just telling them about it.

Practicing kindness in action is a lot more effective for students, so the teacher set out to offer them a creative way to practice being helpful and supportive every day.

What are the details?

Stefany Bibb gives classes at John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary School. Beyond the lessons she teaches her students in the classroom, Bibb felt that something more was needed.

She sought a way to instill life values and to help her students understand why being kind matters so much as they grow up.

The teacher now leads the "Kindness Crew" for the whole school. This is an initiative that gathers students for thoughtful, practical life lessons. The students who are part of the Kindness Crew are happy to hold the door for other people, they always greet teachers and fellow students on a cheerful note every morning, and they make posters with positive messages to encourage everyone to look on the bright side of things.

The teacher had the idea to focus all her students' efforts on becoming better people while concentrating on being helpful and respectful. On the other hand, their actions keep on inspiring other members of the community to be kind and gentle to each other, so the rebound effect is most welcome for everyone living close by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsGmF_0faPpaIC00
Photo credit: WDRB/YouTube video screenshot

Each member of the Kindness Crew has chosen a specific action as their favorite act of kindness. And they keep on giving, knowing that there is so much to be gained from empathy and compassion even without a tangible reward.

Aniyah Cox, who is a member of the group in fourth grade, shared that giving hugs is the act of kindness that gives her the most joy.

"Making people smile lights up my world, and I know it makes them feel warm inside, too," she said, according to Sunnyskyz.

"You can also spread kindness to your teacher or your loved ones when you're not even at school," the little girl added.

Holding the door for people also has a deeper meaning when it comes to helping others and feeling thankful.

"My favorite act of kindness is holding the door for other people because it shows that you care about them," John Johnson, a student who is in fifth grade, shared about his role in the Kindness Crew.

While spring break lasted, Bibb and her students created a rock garden outside the school. They had all the rainbow colors, and students could paint messages on them to spread happiness and bring a smile to anyone passing close by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTc8e_0faPpaIC00
Photo credit: WDRB/YouTube video screenshot

The rocks are also available for home use. A student can keep one of the rocks for up to one week before they need to return it to the unique garden. If, however, they feel that they can't part with it so soon, they can paint another one with a happy design, write something cheerful on it, and replace the stone that won't be coming back for a while.

"You can also pass your rock to your friends, making them feel happy," Aniyah explained.

The teacher is convinced that this initiative has set a strong foundation for kindness in her students' hearts and that they will pay forward what has started at Kennedy Montessori and keep adding good actions to build on this idea in the years to come.

"It feels good. It physically feels good to be kind. Nothing the students do is because of me. I simply gave them the outlet to do what they naturally do. They're naturally kind, and there's nothing I can take credit for. They are amazing for the kindness they spread," the teacher explained.

However, her students appreciate her selfless actions and realize that she's had a positive impact on their lives.

"I want to talk about Ms. Bibb. She's a wonderful person. I've had her since I came here, and she's made me feel like I belong in this school. She truly cares about me, and that's why I love her so much," Aniyah shared.

The teacher hopes their rock garden filled with good thoughts painted all around will grow every day.

"As our kindness grows, our rock garden is going to grow, too," she concluded about the wonderful initiative that gave students a purpose and so much comfort and support to the whole community.

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4632/Teacher-Creates-039-Kindness-Crew-039-To-Inspire-Students-To-Spread-Kindness

https://www.wdrb.com/news/education/jcps-students-teacher-create-rock-garden-as-part-of-school-wide-initiative-to-spread-kindness/article_11b5f3f8-bf53-11ec-af6b-e37842b47e5b.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QXzdwhcL5DM

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lexington# kentucky# help# community# love

Comments / 1

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
58552 followers

More from Amy Christie

Grandmother of 7 lifts weights, fixes street lighting: "I never officially retired"

An 82-year-old grandmother has decided to enjoy every minute and not let time slow her down one bit. Anne Leigh is a mom of two and a grandmother of seven who keeps fit and still works as an electrical contractor even though she reached retirement age over two decades ago.

Read full story

Mom of 11 makes three different dinners, does laundry until 9 p.m.: "We rarely get a date night"

A mom of 11 has her schedule full on looking after a big household. Still, the daily routine is filled with so much love that somehow, she always gets the energy to start each new day and has everyone calling her while she goes about house cleaning, cooking meals, ironing, and washing.

Read full story
1 comments

Dog in wheelchair guides blind fox for daily walks: "Make the most of each day just like Jack did"

Ana Lapaz-Mendez works at a veterinary clinic in Watford, and as soon as she met Jack, they formed a wonderful bond. The little dog needed surgery and wasn't able to walk with his hind legs anymore due to inflammation.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Family takes home coyote puppy thinking they found a lost dog: "The baby is now recovering comfortably"

A family who lives in Massachusetts thought they saw a lost puppy on the side of the road. At the time, they believed he was a dog, but it turned out he was actually a baby coyote in distress.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Teenagers build shelter to protect little boy in wheelchair while he waits for school bus

A group of teenagers came together to build a special shelter for a boy who needed to use a wheelchair after they found out he was getting wet while waiting for the bus to come.

Read full story
17 comments

Mom of 9 makes family meals for $2.60 a person each day: "All the kids help make meals"

A mom of nine revealed how she manages to feed her family on a tight budget. The woman makes meals for each family member for just $2.60 a day, and she doesn't sacrifice flavor or essential vitamins in the process.

Read full story
159 comments

Husband honors wife of 71 years with a dedicated page: "We have lots of kisses, every day, hugs and kisses"

Geoffrey Walker, 91, is just as much in love with his wife as the day when they got married more than seven decades ago. The couple who lives in Leicestershire, England, is still living a unique love story, marked by devotion, commitment, and the will to never give up on each other.

Read full story
24 comments
Dallas, TX

Horse reassures woman going through divorce: "I was hiding from my emotions, and Shiner felt that"

Animals can get so close to their owners that they know how they feel and can resonate with them when they're sad, feeling lonely, upset, or grieving. That's what happened when a horse's owner was dealing with a divorce.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Mom adds 1970s style to her home, pays less than $25 for each piece: "The opposite of white and grey homes everyone has"

A mom of three who lives in Chicago managed to change her house style while working with a tight budget. She avoided overspending and got every vintage piece for a low price, and the effects are amazing. As soon as you come into her home, you get transported to 1970, with a rush of color and creative decor.

Read full story
73 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Couple builds house in the mountains after 3 years in a van: "Never too late to live outside the box"

Photo credit: TrentAllie/ YouTube video screenshot. Trent, 35, and Allie, 31, decided to take a short trip in their van, but that soon converted into three exciting years on the road. Their van life took them to 16 countries, and they made unique memories as they fell in love with a minimalist way of life.

Read full story
3 comments
Anchorage, AK

Donkey Leroy can't help smiling at his new owner: "He has two horse brothers and a baby goat buddy"

Leroy, the donkey, was recently rescued, and he's settling into his new home with other horses and goats. The donkey loves his owner unconditionally, and every time he sees her, they snuggle, and the donkey affectionately smiles at the woman, knowing there's no one else who will love him so much in the whole world.

Read full story
3 comments

Older brother upset with new puppy softens when little one can't get downstairs: "He realized he wasn't being replaced"

A golden retriever didn't know what to think when his parents brought home a new puppy one day. His little brother didn't get much affection from him for a good while, but the older dog eventually came round when the puppy needed extra paws to make it downstairs.

Read full story
25 comments

Homeschool mom honors faith and reconnects with kids: "The influencers we need are families"

Deciding to homeschool was not an easy choice for JerriAnn Webb and Matthew "Matt" G. Webb. However, the couple knew that it was the right decision to strengthen their bond and see their kids thrive while learning new things and keeping up the faith.

Read full story
13 comments
Marietta, GA

Mom prepares for second child, gives birth to quadruplets: "I never thought it would be me"

A mom who lives in Georgia was getting ready to welcome her second child when she got a surprise. As she went to have her ultrasound, the mom found out she would have quadruplets.

Read full story
111 comments

Mom makes rides safer for kids with car seat coats: "This has taken away all of my worries"

Photo credit: bucklemebabycoats/ TikTok video screenshot. A mother of three from New Hampshire has created special coats to make each car ride fun, safe, and so much easier for kids and their families.

Read full story
16 comments

Man tries to work at home, dog does his bit: "He's always up to something"

A pet owner discovered working from home could be quite a challenge. And it's not about outside noise, kids playing around, or even the temptation to take breaks often. In this case, every time a man sits down at his desk, it's like he's sending out a signal to his dog.

Read full story
34 comments
Lebanon, PA

Store owner helps elderly man avoid losing $12,000: "He came in shaking and distressed"

On seeing a 92-year-old man's shipping request, a UPS store owner quickly recognized the signs of a scam and acted quickly to prevent any losses. Julie Osborne called one of his relatives and saved him from giving up $12,000.

Read full story
123 comments

Parrot makes friends with puppy, tells him "I love you" every day

A parrot who found her home with a fourth owner after a difficult life couldn't help falling in love with the family's puppy, who lived in the same house. Their bond turned into a lifetime friendship once the bird started telling the puppy, "I love you," every time she got a chance.

Read full story
67 comments

Bride includes stepson in wedding vows: "I promise I will love you as if you were my own"

Vanessa Lynch, 30, wanted to show Henry, her stepson, that getting married to his father would include him too and that they could all live happily as a family after the wedding.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy