Marietta, GA

Mom prepares for second child, gives birth to quadruplets: "I never thought it would be me"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lYLd_0fZ6sc2O00
Photo credit: collierquads / Instagram

A mom who lives in Georgia was getting ready to welcome her second child when she got a surprise. As she went to have her ultrasound, the mom found out she would have quadruplets.

The initial shock gradually turned into so much joy, and the family grew a lot bigger, not just in numbers but filled with warm hugs and love.

What are the details?

"I never thought it would be me, but I really love it," Madison Collier from Marietta shared with The Epoch Times.

The 34-year-old teacher had no history of multiples in her family, so finding out about the babies certainly came as "the shock of a lifetime."

As the mother went to her eight-week scan, she thought it would be simply a routine appointment. She went there on her own, not suspecting the wonderful news she was about to get.

"I ended up calling Justin [Madison's husband]. He was very shocked; I ended up sending him a picture because it was just so crazy," Madison recalls.

The two are high school sweethearts, and their love story has been going strong ever since. After finding out about the quadruplets, the parents also had to let their daughter Isla know.

"She said, 'Do we have any plan for the four babies?' and Justin told her, 'No, we don't.' And she was like, 'Well, we'll always have somebody to play with!'" was her reaction.

Madison's pregnancy was healthy, even though there were some difficult times too. The four babies made their "fast and furious" entry into this world after 28 weeks, almost three months before they were due.

Callaway, Iris, Eliza, and Wilder were born within minutes of each other and had to stay in the NICU while they gained enough strength.

"The girls, to me, look similar, and the boys seem a little different now that I'm getting to know them. They may be all fraternal, but again, it could be they all are identical twins," Madison said.

While they were staying in the NICU, Justin and Madison came to see the babies every day.

"At first, we couldn't hold them, but we were quickly able to. After a while, we could start helping with changing and feeding, and then they came off oxygen, and it was great," the happy mom recalls.

The babies came home within three days of each other, with Callaway having "the hardest time."

Once they were all discharged, the Colliers had to deal with the logistics of looking after five kids.

Bath time, bottle making, dressing, and undressing were a big part of their schedule. The parents' sleep routine was changed, and they ended up only getting two hours of sleep in a row, which was "exhausting," according to Madison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWSqd_0fZ6sc2O00
Photo credit: collierquads / Instagram

Now the quadruplets can sleep five hours each night, and they're also having naps, so their parents are finally catching a break.

As to their daily schedule, Madison revealed that her husband, who is a marketing consultant and works from home, looks after the babies while Madison works part-time in the morning. The couple also has some sitters coming a few times a week to help out.

"Our life is different, but we've adjusted. We have a system down; I figured we'd get there, and we did," the mother added.

The one thing that has stayed with them is the shock of having to jump from caring for one kid to looking after five. The Marietta community has been very helpful, and they organized a diaper drive for the couple. The couple also got a family van, and their mortgage was paid off for six months by a local radio station.

"That was a huge blessing," Madison said, marking how thankful they are for every kind gesture that helped them make the change to a big family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073rmd_0fZ6sc2O00
Photo credit: collierquads / Instagram

The happy mother shared that each of her kids is developing a unique personality. For example, Callaway is always relaxed and has a smile for everyone, Wilder lets his parents know precisely what he needs, Iris is very laid-back, and Eliza is set to become a food expert.

In the meantime, Isla loves her role as a big sister and is "almost like a teacher" to her little brothers and sisters. She picks up their clothes, helps with the bottles, holds them gently, reads, and plays with the babies.

"We're blessed; they're very good babies. It isn't something we expected, but it is wonderful. Now that we have them, we love them dearly and couldn't imagine a life without them," the mother concluded about the fantastic surprise that changed their lives permanently, with added blessings and the knowledge that whatever life has in store, you can always meet it with an open heart and a will to see the good while loving more each day.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/shock-of-a-lifetime-mom-gives-birth-to-natural-quadruplets-with-1-in-700000-odds_4231628.html

https://www.instagram.com/collierquads/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CceaXWqMn9h/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbQh2HVpNZR/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# atlanta# georgia# mom# kids# love

Comments / 111

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
58552 followers

More from Amy Christie

Grandmother of 7 lifts weights, fixes street lighting: "I never officially retired"

An 82-year-old grandmother has decided to enjoy every minute and not let time slow her down one bit. Anne Leigh is a mom of two and a grandmother of seven who keeps fit and still works as an electrical contractor even though she reached retirement age over two decades ago.

Read full story

Mom of 11 makes three different dinners, does laundry until 9 p.m.: "We rarely get a date night"

A mom of 11 has her schedule full on looking after a big household. Still, the daily routine is filled with so much love that somehow, she always gets the energy to start each new day and has everyone calling her while she goes about house cleaning, cooking meals, ironing, and washing.

Read full story
1 comments

Dog in wheelchair guides blind fox for daily walks: "Make the most of each day just like Jack did"

Ana Lapaz-Mendez works at a veterinary clinic in Watford, and as soon as she met Jack, they formed a wonderful bond. The little dog needed surgery and wasn't able to walk with his hind legs anymore due to inflammation.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Family takes home coyote puppy thinking they found a lost dog: "The baby is now recovering comfortably"

A family who lives in Massachusetts thought they saw a lost puppy on the side of the road. At the time, they believed he was a dog, but it turned out he was actually a baby coyote in distress.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Teenagers build shelter to protect little boy in wheelchair while he waits for school bus

A group of teenagers came together to build a special shelter for a boy who needed to use a wheelchair after they found out he was getting wet while waiting for the bus to come.

Read full story
17 comments

Mom of 9 makes family meals for $2.60 a person each day: "All the kids help make meals"

A mom of nine revealed how she manages to feed her family on a tight budget. The woman makes meals for each family member for just $2.60 a day, and she doesn't sacrifice flavor or essential vitamins in the process.

Read full story
159 comments

Husband honors wife of 71 years with a dedicated page: "We have lots of kisses, every day, hugs and kisses"

Geoffrey Walker, 91, is just as much in love with his wife as the day when they got married more than seven decades ago. The couple who lives in Leicestershire, England, is still living a unique love story, marked by devotion, commitment, and the will to never give up on each other.

Read full story
24 comments
Dallas, TX

Horse reassures woman going through divorce: "I was hiding from my emotions, and Shiner felt that"

Animals can get so close to their owners that they know how they feel and can resonate with them when they're sad, feeling lonely, upset, or grieving. That's what happened when a horse's owner was dealing with a divorce.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Mom adds 1970s style to her home, pays less than $25 for each piece: "The opposite of white and grey homes everyone has"

A mom of three who lives in Chicago managed to change her house style while working with a tight budget. She avoided overspending and got every vintage piece for a low price, and the effects are amazing. As soon as you come into her home, you get transported to 1970, with a rush of color and creative decor.

Read full story
73 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Couple builds house in the mountains after 3 years in a van: "Never too late to live outside the box"

Photo credit: TrentAllie/ YouTube video screenshot. Trent, 35, and Allie, 31, decided to take a short trip in their van, but that soon converted into three exciting years on the road. Their van life took them to 16 countries, and they made unique memories as they fell in love with a minimalist way of life.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

Teacher inspires students to be helpful: "Making people smile lights up my world"

A teacher who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, has decided to focus on showing kids how much it matters to be kind. And she didn't do it by just telling them about it. Practicing kindness in action is a lot more effective for students, so the teacher set out to offer them a creative way to practice being helpful and supportive every day.

Read full story
1 comments
Anchorage, AK

Donkey Leroy can't help smiling at his new owner: "He has two horse brothers and a baby goat buddy"

Leroy, the donkey, was recently rescued, and he's settling into his new home with other horses and goats. The donkey loves his owner unconditionally, and every time he sees her, they snuggle, and the donkey affectionately smiles at the woman, knowing there's no one else who will love him so much in the whole world.

Read full story
3 comments

Older brother upset with new puppy softens when little one can't get downstairs: "He realized he wasn't being replaced"

A golden retriever didn't know what to think when his parents brought home a new puppy one day. His little brother didn't get much affection from him for a good while, but the older dog eventually came round when the puppy needed extra paws to make it downstairs.

Read full story
25 comments

Homeschool mom honors faith and reconnects with kids: "The influencers we need are families"

Deciding to homeschool was not an easy choice for JerriAnn Webb and Matthew "Matt" G. Webb. However, the couple knew that it was the right decision to strengthen their bond and see their kids thrive while learning new things and keeping up the faith.

Read full story
13 comments

Mom makes rides safer for kids with car seat coats: "This has taken away all of my worries"

Photo credit: bucklemebabycoats/ TikTok video screenshot. A mother of three from New Hampshire has created special coats to make each car ride fun, safe, and so much easier for kids and their families.

Read full story
16 comments

Man tries to work at home, dog does his bit: "He's always up to something"

A pet owner discovered working from home could be quite a challenge. And it's not about outside noise, kids playing around, or even the temptation to take breaks often. In this case, every time a man sits down at his desk, it's like he's sending out a signal to his dog.

Read full story
34 comments
Lebanon, PA

Store owner helps elderly man avoid losing $12,000: "He came in shaking and distressed"

On seeing a 92-year-old man's shipping request, a UPS store owner quickly recognized the signs of a scam and acted quickly to prevent any losses. Julie Osborne called one of his relatives and saved him from giving up $12,000.

Read full story
123 comments

Parrot makes friends with puppy, tells him "I love you" every day

A parrot who found her home with a fourth owner after a difficult life couldn't help falling in love with the family's puppy, who lived in the same house. Their bond turned into a lifetime friendship once the bird started telling the puppy, "I love you," every time she got a chance.

Read full story
67 comments

Bride includes stepson in wedding vows: "I promise I will love you as if you were my own"

Vanessa Lynch, 30, wanted to show Henry, her stepson, that getting married to his father would include him too and that they could all live happily as a family after the wedding.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy