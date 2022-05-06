Cat coming for a drink shifts job interview

A curious cat didn't want to be left behind while an interview was going on. During the job interview, her owner was totally focused while doing his best to answer the questions.

However, it only took seconds to have everyone besides themselves giggling once the cat got stuck in the water glass.

What are the details?

A job interview started out just like usual. The tone, the setting, the everyday clothes, and the questions kept rolling back and forth.

The cat's owner was focused, looking serious and concentrating on explaining precisely why he fit the job requirements and why he should be selected as the best candidate.

Everything seemed routine until paws showed up in the room.

While her owner was involved in the video conversation with the potential employer and right in the middle of answering one of the questions, a black and white cat appeared on the table.

The man had a plastic glass of water there, and that got the cat's attention. So, she inched closer. The cat smelled the glass, and when she decided it might be interesting, she came closer.

At first, she dipped one paw in the glass to check what the liquid could be. After that, she dipped further and tried to put her whiskers and nose in.

And then, she felt more courageous than that. Something at the bottom of the glass must have gotten her attention, so nothing else would do except try to get to it.

The cat dived in and got stuck.

Up to this point, the owner had made it and had kept the conversation flowing, casually smiling and looking at what the cat was doing from time to time.

As soon as the cat got stuck in the glass, everyone started giggling.

"Can't stop laughing" was the caption for the footage posted on social media with the unique job interview.

The man can be seen giggling, and the sound of laughter from the other person is easy to hear. The cat tried to walk a bit like that hoping the glass would come off. Unfortunately, she lost her balance and dropped on the carpet.

Someone else can be seen trying to get the cat, but the giggles were just pouring in by that time. The cat got a bit grumpy and decided to hide under a seat close by. Maybe what was in the glass was worth it, though. And she soon got help to be rid of it.

Did you nake it through an interview like that while having pets around? How did it go?

