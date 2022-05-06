Cat coming for a drink shifts job interview

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omGrR_0fVAh5uw00
Photo credit: SunnySkyzVideos/ YouTube video screenshot

A curious cat didn't want to be left behind while an interview was going on. During the job interview, her owner was totally focused while doing his best to answer the questions.

However, it only took seconds to have everyone besides themselves giggling once the cat got stuck in the water glass.

What are the details?

A job interview started out just like usual. The tone, the setting, the everyday clothes, and the questions kept rolling back and forth.

The cat's owner was focused, looking serious and concentrating on explaining precisely why he fit the job requirements and why he should be selected as the best candidate.

Everything seemed routine until paws showed up in the room.

While her owner was involved in the video conversation with the potential employer and right in the middle of answering one of the questions, a black and white cat appeared on the table.

The man had a plastic glass of water there, and that got the cat's attention. So, she inched closer. The cat smelled the glass, and when she decided it might be interesting, she came closer.

At first, she dipped one paw in the glass to check what the liquid could be. After that, she dipped further and tried to put her whiskers and nose in.

And then, she felt more courageous than that. Something at the bottom of the glass must have gotten her attention, so nothing else would do except try to get to it.

The cat dived in and got stuck.

Up to this point, the owner had made it and had kept the conversation flowing, casually smiling and looking at what the cat was doing from time to time.

As soon as the cat got stuck in the glass, everyone started giggling.

"Can't stop laughing" was the caption for the footage posted on social media with the unique job interview.

The man can be seen giggling, and the sound of laughter from the other person is easy to hear. The cat tried to walk a bit like that hoping the glass would come off. Unfortunately, she lost her balance and dropped on the carpet.

Someone else can be seen trying to get the cat, but the giggles were just pouring in by that time. The cat got a bit grumpy and decided to hide under a seat close by. Maybe what was in the glass was worth it, though. And she soon got help to be rid of it.

Did you nake it through an interview like that while having pets around? How did it go?

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/happy-videos/11487/Curious-Cat-Has-Everyone-Laughing-During-TV-Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C15f9aN3vBs

https://twitter.com/SunnySkyzOnline/status/1519027139726696454

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# anchorage# alaska# cats# pets# animals

Comments / 59

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
57812 followers

More from Amy Christie

Older brother upset with new puppy softens when little one can't get downstairs: "He realized he wasn't being replaced"

A golden retriever didn't know what to think when his parents brought home a new puppy one day. His little brother didn't get much affection from him for a good while, but the older dog eventually came round when the puppy needed extra paws to make it downstairs.

Read full story
5 comments

Homeschool mom honors faith and reconnects with kids: "The influencers we need are families"

Deciding to homeschool was not an easy choice for JerriAnn Webb and Matthew "Matt" G. Webb. However, the couple knew that it was the right decision to strengthen their bond and see their kids thrive while learning new things and keeping up the faith.

Read full story
6 comments
Marietta, GA

Mom prepares for second child, gives birth to quadruplets: "I never thought it would be me"

A mom who lives in Georgia was getting ready to welcome her second child when she got a surprise. As she went to have her ultrasound, the mom found out she would have quadruplets.

Read full story
52 comments

Mom makes rides safer for kids with car seat coats: "This has taken away all of my worries"

Photo credit: bucklemebabycoats/ TikTok video screenshot. A mother of three from New Hampshire has created special coats to make each car ride fun, safe, and so much easier for kids and their families.

Read full story
15 comments

Man tries to work at home, dog does his bit: "He's always up to something"

A pet owner discovered working from home could be quite a challenge. And it's not about outside noise, kids playing around, or even the temptation to take breaks often. In this case, every time a man sits down at his desk, it's like he's sending out a signal to his dog.

Read full story
22 comments
Lebanon, PA

Store owner helps elderly man avoid losing $12,000: "He came in shaking and distressed"

On seeing a 92-year-old man's shipping request, a UPS store owner quickly recognized the signs of a scam and acted quickly to prevent any losses. Julie Osborne called one of his relatives and saved him from giving up $12,000.

Read full story
116 comments

Parrot makes friends with puppy, tells him "I love you" every day

A parrot who found her home with a fourth owner after a difficult life couldn't help falling in love with the family's puppy, who lived in the same house. Their bond turned into a lifetime friendship once the bird started telling the puppy, "I love you," every time she got a chance.

Read full story
66 comments

Bride includes stepson in wedding vows: "I promise I will love you as if you were my own"

Vanessa Lynch, 30, wanted to show Henry, her stepson, that getting married to his father would include him too and that they could all live happily as a family after the wedding.

Read full story
34 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Couple celebrates 81 years of marriage: "There's no boss in our relationship; we both give and take"

Ron and Joyce Bond have celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary and a love story that knows no end. Their affection and mutual support have been unwavering during all this time, even though friends weren't sure if they would be together for long when they tied the knot.

Read full story
38 comments
Austin, TX

Mother cat looks after abandoned kitten: "Mama Mushu has another dumpling"

A mother cat was taking care of her little kittens at a rescue center in Austin, Texas. As soon as a little one got there, she didn't think twice. The cat took careful steps to meet the new kitten, who was found all alone, and then took over and decided she could be his mom too.

Read full story
11 comments

70% of Americans think their mom is their best friend: "Let's have Mother's Day every day"

People may stay or go from your life, but you can always count on your mom. 7 in 10 Americans chose their mom as their best friend in a recent survey. The love and dedication moms constantly show also guided 86% of respondents to say that women are the most hardworking people they have known.

Read full story
28 comments

Mom turns 3 rooms in rented house into cozy home for $300: "I wanted to make it more mine on a tight budget"

A mom of two knows her way around home renovation, and she managed to transform her plain accommodation into a comfortable home without spending too much. Charli Jones moved to a new rented home in Bradfield, Berkshire, so that she could be closer to her mother. And she saw the new dwelling space as a great canvas for her DIY project. She set out and turned it into a welcoming and warm space.

Read full story
132 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Man leaves note and surprise tip for delivery driver: "This is proof mom is still watching over me"

A delivery driver got a heartwarming surprise when he arrived at one house on his route. As he stopped and brought the box up the steps on the porch, a pink side table with a special note and a box with a surprise was waiting for him.

Read full story
9 comments
Raleigh, NC

Little girl races to hug brothers as they get off school bus: "Proud to see their little relationship bloom"

Brittany Muddamalle, 32, and her husband have done their best to raise their kids to look out for each other and pay attention to little details. And what took place as the older brothers came back from school certainly shows that all their efforts paid off.

Read full story
8 comments
Michigan State

Jinx, the cat, rules over small town for one day: "Mayor of our hearts"

A black cat well known for her large eyes and unusual feet got to be named mayor of a small town in Michigan. According to the tradition in place, the appointed mayor ruled for one day.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom shows parents how to prevent public meltdowns: "Help your kids know what to expect"

Do you find yourself often wishing to avoid tantrums when you're out and about with your kids? You're not the only one. Jackie Santillan, 40, has decided to share a valuable method that prepares kids to be outside.

Read full story
23 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Rabbit finds his way to supermarket dinner

A Colorado Springs store just got a new and unusual customer. A bunny was caught while having dinner in the plants' sections at Walmart and checking out the place in case he wanted to be back for breakfast or lunch.

Read full story
12 comments

Grandmother puts out rules for funeral: "You can cry, but not too much"

Photo credit: grandma_droniak/ TikTok video screenshot. A grandmother has decided that she should set the rules for her funeral in time, just in case. It may be a while now, but the grandma wouldn't want to be caught unprepared.

Read full story
44 comments

Man leaves bags of groceries for homeless people: "God bless, joyful tears and prayers"

Photo credit: deepmemory69xd/ Facebook video screenshot. A man decided he wanted to do his part in helping out homeless people. He didn't need to be thanked, and he avoided it, as he gave away the food supplies anonymously.

Read full story
80 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy