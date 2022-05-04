Man leaves bags of groceries for homeless people: "God bless, joyful tears and prayers"

A man decided he wanted to do his part in helping out homeless people. He didn't need to be thanked, and he avoided it, as he gave away the food supplies anonymously.

When he passed by homeless people on the streets of Pakistan, he simply left the bags near the people in need, walking fast, and he was gone before they noticed the generous gifts.

However, the wholesome donation left a trail of gratitude and happy tears. Homeless people were so touched and started praying as soon as they realized what had taken place.

What are the details?

The man felt like it was time to do more than just make sure he and his family were doing ok, so he packed several bags with groceries and then went out on the streets to give as much as he could to those who needed meals most.

The bags of food were left inconspicuously near homeless people sitting on the sidewalk or in wheelchairs on street corners. Then, their reactions were captured.

As soon as they spotted the bags and understood what was inside, the homeless people's faces brightened up. They smiled and immediately started praying to say thank you for their good fortune.

The bags used for this selfless action came from Afzal Brothers, a company from Pakistan, according to Sunnyskyz.

The food bags the man distributed on the streets contained rice, flour, sugar, and cooking oil. They are very precious to homeless people, and they can be used to feed their families for a week or up to a month since they don't perish so fast.

How did people react?

The touching video was posted on social media, and it got over 6,000 likes and hundreds of positive comments.

This initiative was highly appreciated because it showed that there are still people around us who care about those in need and are ready to put in the effort to help someone else when they struggle.

The fact that the man didn't wait around for people to thank him and just went on walking fast without asking for recognition was also valued since this was about helping people, not trying to become famous.

"Actually, humanity never died its just getting cloudy, so we humans need to clear in the form of good deeds, good work, and helping the needy ones," a commenter wrote on the thread.

"The thing that I like about this guy is that he never let the people know that he gave. Just keeps it quietly and leaves," was another comment.

"They have such a tough life, yet they still believe in someone up above and pray," was another reaction on the thread.

"Very nice helping them out. You have a good heart," a commenter added.

"I'm speechless. Salute to the one who shared blessings with the less fortunate people" was a different take on it.

"God bless joyful tears and prayers. I love this type of help," a touching comment concluded the positive thread filled with smiles and goodwill.

