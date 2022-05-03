Driver jumps out of car, gives umbrella to couple stuck in the rain: "He was raised well"

A driver's reaction during a downpour in Washington D.C. showed how much it matters to be there for other people, even if they are strangers. Helping someone stay dry was a little gesture that meant so much to a couple who was getting soaked in the rain.

The driver didn't think twice about helping them, and he just came out of his car and handed them an umbrella.

What are the details?

Thousands of people felt inspired as soon as they saw a random act of kindness taking place in the Nation's capital. The remarkable footage was posted on social media, and the wave of positive reactions proved that caring about other people always makes a difference.

A woman was on the sidewalk when the rain started. She was close to a wheelchair, and when the rain got worse, the person sitting in it had a newspaper over their head to get a bit of protection.

And that's when things changed. A driver opened his car door and came out. He rushed to the woman with an umbrella to help the couple feel better and avoid the rain.

Not only did his selfless gesture show that he cared, but what happened next brought home even more love. On receiving the umbrella, the woman didn't hurry to cover herself. Instead, she used it as fast as she could to cover the person in the wheelchair.

The wholesome moments brought back a wave of wonderful memories. Many people who received a helping hand along the way kept the thoughtful gestures that turned their life around in their hearts, and seeing the video gently prompted them to tell about the instances that stayed with them.

"Random downpour in D.C., this guy jumps out of his car to share an umbrella with a couple down on their luck," was the caption for the video posted online showing what took place on that day.

"He was raised well," a user wrote.

"When I was in high school, I lived in an apartment that was about half a mile from the bus stop my school bus dropped me off at. One afternoon it was pouring like crazy, the wind broke my umbrella, and I was walking with my trombone. My neighbor, who I had only seen in passing, stopped along the way to pick me up; I even said I didn't want to get her seats wet. But she drove me the rest of the way anyway," another commenter shared on the thread.

"I remember I was by London Bridge on my way home from work, and it was raining. I was waiting to cross the road, and a couple of tourists, a woman, and her young son, were waiting to cross getting soaked, so I held the umbrella over the kid's head to keep him dry. Such a little act of kindness, and made them smile" was another memory that sprung to life in the discussion.

"I keep a couple of Home Depot umbrellas in my van for this. I've given a few out. The people are grateful to get some relief from the rain," one user wrote.

"He did it truly out of the kindness of his heart" was another take on it.

"I was in Charlotte, and a homeless guy did this for me. He said he could tell I was visiting and didn't want the rain to ruin my time. I still use that umbrella," one commenter recalls.

"So refreshing to see people do good" was how a user felt about it.

"The first time I ever rode a bus, I was wearing a t-shirt, and it got super cold all of a sudden. A sweet old lady just walked over and casually wrapped a homemade scarf around my neck. We chatted the whole bus ride. It was so sweet," was a touching memory added on the thread.

"This shows you don't have to be rich and powerful to make an impact. Without even realizing it, this man has inspired tons of people who will now do the same thing if given the opportunity. Let's do our best to be like this guy and help other people out when we can," a moving comment concluded.

It doesn't take much to bring a smile, and kindness always comes back. Don't hesitate to do something nice for someone else, especially if there's no money in it. When you give, you will receive so much more. Pay forward thoughtful actions, and you won't ever find yourself alone when you need help and support in your turn.

