Iced tea founder reveals why can hasn't gone over 99 cents in 30 years: "If you break their back, nobody wins"

As inflation is felt all around, with everything getting more expensive, from bread to meat, gas, electricity, and everything in between, a 23-ounce can of AriZona iced tea is still standing strong.

The can costs 99 cents even today, the same price it started out when it was launched three decades ago.

The reason behind the stealthy price was revealed by Don Vultaggio, AriZona Beverages' chairman and co-founder.

It's part of a commitment to keep loyal customers but also a guarantee of not simply going the same route as everyone else.

What are the details?

"Everything people buy today has a price increase. We're trying to hold the ground for a consumer who is pinched on all fronts," Vultaggio said, according to Sunnyskyz.

He is aware of the price hikes and realizes that most items cost more, even ordinary things that you wouldn't give a second thought to.

"I have been in business for a long time, and I have never seen anything like what's going on now. Every single thing has gone up, from a paper clip to a too-big filling machine."

So, how does he manage to keep the same price despite all challenges?

The aluminum needed to make the iced tea can has a double cost now, and distribution costs have risen along with gas prices. So, Vultaggio took the only available route to keep customers happy and show them they can always count on their iced tea can, no matter what else comes their way. Unlike many business owners, he's willing to get less money.

"I'm committed to the 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt. I don't want to do just what the bread and gas guys are doing. Consumers don't need a price increase from a guy like me," he explained.

Vultaggio is from Brooklyn, and he started AriZona Beverages three decades ago. His sons Spencer and Wesley co-own the company with him.

He doesn't feel that it's worth raising prices because many customers will be lost in the process. That's why he's willing to do what it takes to keep the cans moving and the prices steady.

"Your company must deal with cost increases, but your customers have to deal with them too. If you break their back, nobody wins," he said for Los Angeles Times.

The trust created by the sticky price is also something that matters a lot. Reaching out for iced tea and not having to check how much it is this time certainly makes a difference.

"It's like a price-matching guarantee. It says: trust me, I'll take care of you, I'm not charging a horrendous price," Haipeng (Allan) Chen, who is a professor at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics, concluded.

