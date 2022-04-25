Fast food worker gets $320 tip from the community: "Bringing happiness to the world at the Sonic"

A kind initiative involving a positive and determined young man who works at the Sonic showed just how much it matters to smile, be cheerful, and give the very best service.

A great attitude always makes a difference, and this time the dedicated employee got a surprise tip that he wasn't expecting.

What are the details?

John McLendon works at a Sonic located in Athens, Texas. He is a carhop there, according to Sunnyskyz.

His positive energy and work ethic were recently filmed by one of his customers. The footage made it on social media, and that's where Cassie Woods, an Athens resident, saw him and decided it was time someone did him a good turn to repay his daily selfless dedication.

"He smiles, he shows up, he's joyful, he's kind, he's pleasant. There were lots of comments and shares of everybody talking about how he was a great person. I was like, 'it would be really cool to do something big for him,'" Woods shared.

So, she went ahead and asked the people who had commented on the post to help her give something in return for McLendon's tireless hard work.

Woods managed to raise a huge tip for the employee. The amount got to $320, and he got the surprise just as he was working at the drive-thru.

"And they're telling me everybody was sharing it, and people wanted to send me some money because I made their day. I'm just bringing happiness to the world at the Sonic in Athens," McLendon said after he found out about the tip and the way the whole community set out to reward him for his great service.

Sources:

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4629/Community-Members-Surprise-Sonic-Fast-Food-Worker-With-Huge-Tip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkUedFE2ocU