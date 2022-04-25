Dog pays tribute to her best friend

Everyone smiled whenever Gaspar was around. His endearing brown eyes and his unique personality made the dog a favorite companion both for family and newcomers, and yet no one cared more about him than Kaya.

So, when she lost him after a prolonged illness, Kaya showed just how much their bond meant to her. She couldn't speak or cry, but she did pay a loving tribute to Gaspar in the best way she could.

What are the details?

While Gaspar's owner and his family were sad after losing him, Kaya mourned in her own way. Since the dog's resting place was chosen in the backyard, Kaya went to his grave and stayed there for many hours.

The freshly-dug earth bore her paw prints as she lay there missing Gaspar. The touching moments were posted by Marcelo, Gaspar's owner, on social media, and they touched many people.

Even though Kaya couldn't say it, the unique bond she had shared with Gaspar and their lifelong friendship showed in this heartwarming tribute, a sign of loss and of feeling hurt when her best friend was gone.

"You taught me so much without saying a word. Thank you for all the times we had together. You will always be with us," Marcelo wrote in his post.

Kaya belonged to Marcelo's mom, and that's why the two dogs got to be so close and have lots of fun together.

"We would get them on weekends to spend time together. That's where their friendship began," Marcelo said, according to The Epoch Times.

Gaspar was loved both by his owner, the rest of his family, and Kaya. They were all heartbroken after he passed away, but the unforgettable memories will be treasured for years to come.

Gaspar and Kaya's bond was clear in the flurry of wagging tails, and their love ran deep, as The Dodo reports.

The online post got hundreds of likes and comments as the bond between the two friends showed that grief isn't just meant for words and crying. Kaya missed her friend more than anything, and the connection they had will stay as a source of inspiration for love and compassion.

"This reminds me of my dog; how good, how kind, how nice to see dogs so close. Thank you, we need more people to behave like this," a user wrote on seeing the touching moments.

"It was all for the best; you got to live so many happy moments with him and Kaya, right until the very last moment," a commenter concluded, pointing out once again that it's worth taking the time and building happy memories.

You never know how long your loved ones or your pets will be with you. Make the best of each day and share love every time you can. Don't take anything for granted; it might be gone the next time you look around.

