Squirrel builds home outside window, moves in when it gets cold: "Grateful for naps and the jogs on the railing"

Photo credit: biscotteestunestar/ TikTok video screenshot

A red squirrel bonded with a homeowner in a unique way. The squirrel decided to set up a tiny house right outside the man's window, and affection went back and forth for several months as new family members showed up.

What are the details?

The red squirrel chose an apartment window to her liking in France and didn't hesitate to start building her home outside. Apparently, the trees weren't that interesting anymore, and maybe she got a feeling that there was love waiting inside the house, right behind that window where she first showed up.

The homeowner was delighted to see the little guest and had nothing against her building her home close to him, according to Sunnyskyz.

As time passed, the squirrel offered him many unique memories. Eventually, the man had a complete squirrel family living at his window. And that only lasted for the warm months. As soon as the cold temperatures came around, the squirrels didn't hurry away into the forest. Instead, they moved to his balcony when it got colder and stayed safe.

@biscotteestunestar

C’est très émue que je poste ici la dernière vidéo de citron chataigne et son histoire. Merci à vous de nous avoir suivis dans cette aventure magique, nous sommes infiniment reconnaissants de tout : les siestes, les joggings sur rembarde, le nid, les bébés, vos commentaires. Ce sont des souvenirs précieux que nous chériront.Si ça vous arrive, n’intervenez pas : c’est le plus beau cadeau que vous puissiez faire. Bon voyage les loulous, que votre vie soit pleine de noisettes et de nids douillets.🤍

♬ SINGING WITH THE WOLVES - Anica

The man watched them from his window during the months that passed, sometimes trying to talk to them or make little signs. His cat was also interested in the movement that took place outside. They all got along great, and the amazing bond formed between them made for plenty of fun times and loving memories.

The homeowner shared the squirrel journey on social media and received plenty of supportive comments from people who understood that affection is so much stronger when it's bonded in kindness and goodwill.

@biscotteestunestar Ce qui devait arriver arriva, Citron chataigne et ses bébés sont partis dimanche sans qu’on les voit… J’ai prévu encore plusieurs vidéos si ça vous dit ? 🥺 Je ferai aussi une vidéo recap qui marquera la fin de cette aventure merveilleuse 🤍. Merci 🤍. #animalsoftiktok #babies #citronchataigne #biscotteestunestar #ecureuil #pourtoi #🐿 #viralvideo #fyp ♬ Lights Are On - Tom Rosenthal

Each video posted online brought joy to people around the world as they got to watch the brave squirrel and her family find their way to live happily in the place they chose as their home.

"Grateful for naps and the jogs on the railing. Thank you for this adventure; we are infinitely thankful for everything. The nest, the babies, and your comments were all so touching. These are all precious memories we will cherish. If this happens to you, do not interfere: it is the greatest gift you can give," the man wrote in a caption for a heartwarming video.

The online community was touched by the way the squirrel found its way to this particular window and just knew it would be a forever home.

"So cute; she must feel safe to be comfortable like that! You are very lucky, and so is she," one commenter wrote.

And it looks like the neighbors got to be part of the squirrels' story too.

"So beautiful, your neighbors must be enjoying themselves too. Have they noticed the squirrel's little merry-go-round?" one commenter asked.

"The neighbor opposite, yes, and she watches them every day with us," the man replied.

"Thank you so much for sharing the wonderful moments with us. I shed many tears watching the little family. Look after nature, there is nothing purer, and it's so beautiful to see!" a loving comment concluded, showing how much this adventure meant to those who value positivity and unconditional affection.

