Las Vegas, NV

Husband hugs wife's ex as he brings gifts for daughter: "Ava gets two bonus parents"

Amy Christie

A man happily welcomed his wife's ex to their house when he came to bring gifts for his daughter. They didn't hesitate to hug and greet each other warmly, showing that blended families can also bring many happy memories when love and affection come first.

What are the details?

Krystiana and Ryan are married and live in Las Vegas with the four kids they parent Jaden, Ava, Tegan, and Maverick.

Michael, Ava's father, is also playing an active role in the girl's life, and he recently came to visit laden with gifts.

Ryan was the one who answered the door and was happy about the surprise visit for Ava.

The two of them met in the driveway, and Krystiana recorded the touching moments.

She shared the video on social media as a heartwarming moment that touched many people around the world. In the footage, the two men are approaching with broad smiles and then hugging in a friendly way. Michael had flowers and a box of chocolates for his daughter, Eva, who came over and said, "I love you too!"

While inside the house, Michael hugged and danced with Tegan, Krystiana Ryan's daughter.

The post got a wave of positive comments, and so many people showed how lovely it was to see blended families united with respect and mutual affection.

"It was just a genuine moment that we happened to capture on film; whenever I see Michael, we always hug or talk a lot; he and I have a good relationship," Ryan shared with The Epoch Times.

He also pointed out how much it matters to get along well so that parenting is effective at all times and the kids have the best examples to look up to.

"If Michael and I had issues, it would be hard for me to parent Ava; set rules and boundaries. But we have such a good relationship that whenever it comes to parenting, Michael says, 'Hey, listen to him … he has my approval,'" Ryan added.

His relationship with Krystiana included a "learning curve" because it was the first time he had dated a mom. And bonding with Ava was quite challenging.

"It's been difficult for her to understand why her dad lived somewhere else and the natural dynamics of learning to respect another adult as a parental figure. I don't think it could've happened without Michael helping Ava understand I wasn't 'replacing' her dad," Ryan explained.

Since then, things have improved significantly, and today the blended family behaves as one big circle. They go to events together and help each other manage their kids' schedules.

Michael, Ryan, and Krystiana are convinced that open communication and putting kids' needs first have brought about their balanced, happy relationship.

"You can't have an ego or be stubborn. I've seen both Michael and Krystiana make sacrifices and do things to help each other when it wasn't in the best interest or schedule to make it work for the other person," Ryan said.
"Ava gets two 'bonus parents,' and I think she's thankful for that; it is so good for the child to see healthy co-parenting. She can have all of her parents but without us being together. If you put the child first, everything else should fall into place," Krystiana said.

Ad the positive energy is certainly helping Ava build happy memories with both her dad and step-dad.

"You just have to compromise … it's just so much easier to get along than it is to fight, and you have to put the kid first," the mother said.

"I think we just try to keep a happy, calm, fluid, and easy family dynamic," Ryan concluded, echoing similar feelings.

