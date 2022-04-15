Homeless teen reunited with dog he had to leave in shelter: "He lived under a bridge"

A homeless young man had to surrender his dog after realizing he couldn't provide for her anymore. So, he took his dog to an animal shelter in Mississippi, and they were parted.

The dog felt sad and just lay on the floor for days, unable to understand why her owner had disappeared.

With the community's support, they can now be together again as the teenager sets out to rebuild his life and get things back on track.

What are the details?

The teenager took his dog, called Jada, to the Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter. This happened at the beginning of April when he realized he couldn't look after her like she deserved.

"He lived under a bridge. He walked her to the shelter and asked us to please take her because he couldn't afford to keep her. She's about four months old, and she stayed pinned to his legs while he was here. We're full, but how could we not take her in," the shelter posted on social media.

Unfortunately, the dog didn't understand what was happening and felt very sad.

"This is where she lay after her owner surrendered her today with her plastic bag of dog food and a blanket. She is devastated," the post goes on.

As soon as the shelter staff understood his circumstances, not only did they not blame him for leaving the dog, but they started trying to find help for the teenager.

"We're a shelter, so we're concerned with the dog, but ultimately we were concerned about him too and getting him off the street with some help. He filled out a surrender form with information about himself, and we passed that along to some folks who could help him," the shelter's director, Kris Robinson, said, according to Sunnyskyz.

Local community members teamed up to find him a place to stay so he could have a new chance to lead a fulfilling life. And Jada was happy about the news too. The dog was back with her owner the next day, and now they will be together all the time.

"He's able to go to someone's house and be with them for a while until he gets his life back on track," Robinson added.

The shelter also posted an update on this situation on social media, and the positive online response showed just how much it means to start life again and value the bond with your pet.

"He has a place to stay and will soon get his dog back. Thanks, everyone, for your concern for both of them- the responses from people everywhere have been touching. I hope his selfless actions have made people think about the animals in this community- they deserve a chance; they don't deserve to be dumped anywhere," the message explained.

Many online users were touched by what happened, and the will to find the boy another home and see the dog happy again made many rethink their stance on homelessness and the respect animals should find everywhere.

"Such a great community to rally for both the boy and his dog. He is so young to be out on his own. Happy ending," one user wrote.

"Please post follow-ups of how this young man is doing. Thank you for helping him. His maturity is beyond his years, and his selfless kindness to turn Jada over broke my heart. I am glad he is getting a hand up, and I'm grateful to be part of it," was another reaction to the post.

"He's an amazing, strong, mature, selfless young man! Taking care of his dog by doing this shows pure love, compassion, thoughtfulness, and understanding. I wish him and his dog all the best, back together in the future together! Hang in there, young man!!" another user concluded.

