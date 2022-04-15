Boy sells lemonade to raise money for animals: "I wanted them to be happy"

A little boy who lives in Idaho decided it was time to do more for animals. He wished to contribute so they could have enough supplies and food and never be hungry or sad again.

The boy managed to raise $2,000 by selling lemonade, and the amount went to support the Idaho Humane Society.

What are the details?

Ben Miller had a wonderful idea to help more animals stay healthy and well-looked after. And when he walked inside the Idaho Humane Society (IHS) building with a bag full of money, he truly felt that he was making a difference.

"We made a lemonade stand last weekend, and we raised $1,150," Ben said, smiling happily, according to Sunnyskyz.

And his idea has been taking shape for some time. It all began with his first lemonade stand. The first time the boy could raise $200 through his efforts.

He didn't give up and came back a second time, and then he could raise $600. The community support for his lemonade stand grows each time he sets it up because he's rounding up assistance from helpful people who all want animals to have a better life.

Ben's most recent lemonade stand also had an online presence on social media, so it helped that people could hear about it faster.

Several supporters showed up for the occasion, as the lemonade stand was also announced on the radio. And Ben was beaming when he brought the amount over to IHS.

"I wanted to donate and give the animals supplies and food. I wanted them to be happy," the little boy shared with KTVB.

Amy Miller, the boy's mom, said that he's always been close to animals and wanted to take care of them.

"He's always loved animals, everything from saving rolly pollies on our walks to reptiles. He loves dogs, but cats are his favorite. He'd spend every dollar adopting every cat here if I let him," she shared.

And this initiative filled everyone's heart as it goes to show every animal who doesn't have a forever home yet can still benefit from love and kindness.

"He makes me so happy; I'm so proud of him and his heart," Amy concluded.

