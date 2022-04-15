Man builds wildlife refuge for late wife: "I couldn't walk away; if I'm here, she's here"

A man who lives in Nova Scotia decided to transform his whole property and convert it into a sanctuary for wild animals. His gesture comes as a way to honor his wife, who passed away.

It took him several years to be finished, and he also doesn't take all the credit for the wonderful results. According to Robert Perkins, the beavers had a lot to do with it. Once they found out what he meant to do, they jumped right in to help.

What are the details?

The man followed a dream and created the wetland for animals as a way to remember his lost love.

And he did it in his own backyard. Perkins cleared the trees and used an excavator to make the eight water features that have now turned into a sanctuary for snapping turtles, beavers, frogs, and herons, according to Good News Network.

"As an avid fisherman — I've fished brooks with beavers and stuff — I said, I'll build it, and everybody told me, 'you can't do that.' What do you mean I can't? I can do anything I want," he shared about the initiative.

And all of it was fueled by his loving memories. This wetland is a dream he had with his wife, who passed away.

Their story started when they were both teenagers. They met on a sidewalk in Sackville, and their love for the outdoors and all animals was what brought them together and made their bond last even beyond parting.

"She looked at me, then said, 'A little place in the woods, someplace private, where no one will bother us, one place we can live with all the animals,'" Perkins recalled.

So he started working, and his dedication certainly paid off. The beavers lent a helping hand, too, and now the man truly feels that he's a little closer to his wife every time he walks around the sanctuary.

He shared that he doesn't wonder how she would feel about it because each time he's among the reeds, the ponds, checking out birds, reptiles, or beavers, and listening to the quiet merry songs, he is sure she can't be too far.

"I couldn't walk away; if I'm here, she's here. Is it painful? Sometimes," he concluded about the touching tribute that will make love last permanently.

Sources:

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/in-tribute-to-his-first-love-man-constructs-a-wetland-home-for-beavers-and-frogs/

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/4609/-039-If-I-039-m-Here-She-039-s-Here-039-Man-Builds-Wetland-Paradise-On-His-Property-For-Late-Wife

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/wellington-robert-perkins-wetland-habitat-beavers-birds-turtles-1.6403620